Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Exclusive: Chief, a private network for C-suite women, expands to Miami

By Ashley Portero
bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWomen executives in South Florida have a new resource for networking and mentorship. Chief, a network for women executives backed by millions of dollars in investment capital, launched virtually in Miami last week, marking the sixth U.S. city where the company offers its membership services. The startup, headquartered in New York, reports it is the only organization specifically designed for women at the corporate VP level or above.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Business
Miami, FL
Government
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Women#Private Network#Women Leaders#Startup#Vp#General Catalyst#Inspired Capital Partners#Surveymonkey#Miami Inno#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell slams Biden's 'botched exit' from Afghanistan

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) slammed President Biden ’s “botched exit” from Afghanistan on Sunday, after the Taliban entered the capital city of Kabul, having already taken control of the rest of the country. “The Biden Administration’s botched exit from Afghanistan including the frantic evacuation of Americans and vulnerable...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...

Comments / 0

Community Policy