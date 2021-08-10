Cancel
Ennio Morricone Documentary by Giuseppe Tornatore Added to Venice Lineup - Global Bulletin

By Naman Ramachandran
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 78th Venice International Film Festival (Sept. 1-11) will include an out of competition screening of “Ennio” by Giuseppe Tornatore, director of the Oscar winning “Cinema Paradiso.” “Ennio” is a comprehensive portrait of two time Oscar winning composer Ennio Morricone, among the most influential and prolific musicians of the twentieth century, who has scored over 500 movie soundtracks.

www.sfgate.com

MoviesScreendaily

Venice adds ‘Becoming Led Zeppelin’ documentary

The Venice Film Festival (September 1-11) has added documentary Becoming Led Zeppelin to its 2021 line-up. The film, directed by Bernard MacMahon, will have its world premiere out of competition at the festival. It is co-written and produced by Allison McGourty, who previously worked with MacMahon on his 2017 documentary, American Epic.
MoviesDeadline

‘Becoming Led Zeppelin’ Doc Added To Venice Film Festival Lineup

Becoming Led Zeppelin, the documentary about the iconic rock band, has been added to the Venice Film Festival lineup in an out of competition slot. Directed by Bernard MacMahon (American Epic) and co-written and produced by Allison McGourty, the film chronicles band members Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones, Robert Plant and the late John Bonham.
MoviesPopMatters

Venice Film Festival 2021: Ridley Scott, Denis Villeneuve, Pedro Almodovar, and Paolo Sorrentino Lead Outstanding Lineup

With 73 films and one television show (featuring Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain) set to debut, back-to-back Academy Award winners spearheading the jury, prominent Hollywood actors showcasing their freshmen directorial efforts, and finally the global opening of one Denis’ Villeneuve’s Dune, the Venice Film Festival 2021 is not taking any prisoners. Running 1-11 September after the pandemic-subdued edition in 2020, this year promises a grandiose, albeit still COVID-cautious, event. The event traditionally combines head-turning household names with exposure for younger artists hoping for their moment of glory.
MoviesSFGate

'Last Night in Soho' Production Designer Marcus Rowland to be Honored in Venice - Global Bulletin

The Venice International Film Festival and Campari will honor production designer Marcus Rowland with this year’s Campari Passion for Film Award at this year’s 75th edition, where “Last Night in Soho,” his latest collaboration with director Edgar Wright, will screen out of competition. Rowland will receive the honor during a ceremony on Sept. 4, ahead of the film’s screening.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Venice Adds Ennio Morricone Doc; Netflix Confirms Sanjay Leela Bhansali ‘Heeramandi’ Series; Oasis Doc First Trailer — Global Briefs

Venice Adds Ennio Morricone Film By Giuseppe Tornatore The Venice Film Festival is adding an Out of Competition screening of Ennio Morricone documentary Ennio by Giuseppe Tornatore (Cinema Paradiso). The film is described as a comprehensive portrait of the late great composer, who was the winner of two Oscars and responsible for more than 500 movie soundtracks, many of them classics. The story is told via a long interview between the two Italians but also with comments by artists and directors such as Bernardo Bertolucci, Giuliano Montaldo, Marco Bellocchio, Dario Argento, the Taviani brothers, Carlo Verdone, Barry Levinson, Roland Joffé, Oliver...
MoviesSFGate

Aardman Teams with 'Bend It Like Beckham' Director Gurinder Chadha on Bollywood-Inspired Animated Feature - Global Bulletin

Legendary U.K. animation studio Aardman (“Chicken Run,” “Wallace & Gromit”) is teaming with filmmaker Gurinder Chadha (“Bend It Like Beckham”) on a new feature film project for family audiences. Described by the company as an “exuberant, warm-hearted musical,” the currently untitled Bollywood-inspired feature will follow Bodhi, a young Indian elephant from Kerala who dreams of becoming a famous Bollywood dancer.
Chagrin Falls, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Chagrin Documentary Film Festival announces 2021 event lineup

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- The Chagrin Documentary Film Festival will return to Northeast Ohio this autumn with nearly 100 documentaries slated for its 12th annual event. The film fest is scheduled for Oct. 5-10, with showings at Chagrin Valley Little Theatre, Riverside Park, Chagrin Falls Intermediate School Theater and more, according to a press release. The fun doesn’t stop on the screen -- this year, CDFF will also host “CDFF Live on Main,” a series of events including happy hours, filmmaker Q&As and a lounge for visitors.
MoviesSFGate

Emmy Awards Sold to 150 Territories by Rainmaker Content - Global Bulletin

International distributor Rainmaker Content has sold the Television Academy‘s 73rd Emmy Awards to more than 150 territories. New buyers include AMC Networks International for Central Europe, Catchplay Plus for Indonesia and Taiwan, Mediacorp for Singapore, U-Next Co., Ltd for and Japan and Sky Italia for Italy. Returning broadcasters include Turner (Latin America, German speaking Europe), Extension TV (Series Club) for French speaking Europe, Sky (U.K.), Telefonica (Spain), SIC (Portugal), TV2 (Denmark), M-Net (Africa), OSN (Middle East), Telenet (Belgium) and A serial (Commonwealth of Independent States).
Moviesundertheradarmag.com

Director Ferdinando Cito Filomarino on His New Netflix Film “Beckett”

Italian film director Ferdinando Cito Filomarino makes his American cinema debut with Beckett, a Netflix Original thriller about “an American in a foreign land.” The film recently opened the 74th Locarno Film Festival and makes its international debut on Netflix today. Filomarino’s 2010 short film Diarchy, produced by Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino, received awards at the Locarno and Sundance Film Festivals, among others. He followed this artistic triumph by directing the documentary Deceit, which premiered at the Rome Film Festival in 2013.
Moviesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

'Mr. Rugoff' documentary spotlights difficult genius behind cinema scene

Grade: A- In the documentary "Searching for Mr. Rugoff," director Ira Deutchman takes us on a journey back to the films, entertaining and enlightening, that have served as the cultural milestones of our lives. As it turns out, many of those movies were found, promoted and distributed in the 1960s and '70s by a brilliant, difficult New York mover and shaker named Donald Rugoff. Born into the movie business by virtue of his father, who built and owned New York City movie theaters in the early part of the 20th century, Rugoff followed in the family business, owning the Sutton, Beekman, Plaza and Paris theaters. Later, he added the famed Cinema 1 and 2 to his stable as well as others. As the head of the company Cinema 5, Rugoff also distributed the films of Truffaut, Godard, Nicolas Roeg, Costa-Gravas and Werner Herzog, introducing Americans to their work and befriending the artists. Rugoff released Ingmar Bergman's classic "Scenes from a Marriage." To promote the release of his smash hit "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," art film lover Rugoff went full Barnum & Bailey, if not Python, hiring fledgling film industry workers to dress up in chain mail and armor and hand out leaflets on New York City streets. Part art connoisseur, part showman, and all workaholic, Rugoff was also by the consensus of people who had worked for him, a "terrible person" of the sort who would be canceled in contemporary society.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Quentin Tarantino and Jerusalem Film Festival Team to Honor Cannon Films - Global Bulletin

This year’s 38th Jerusalem Film Festival will host a tribute to iconic Israeli company Cannon Films and producers Yoram Globus and Menachem Golan, curated in collaboration with Quentin Tarantino. The Cannon Film Group produced and distributed films from 1967 to 1993. In ’79 the company was purchased by producer Globus and Golan, who tailored its production slate through the ‘80s, focusing heavily on action films. Along the way Cannon became one of the world’s leading independent production companies.
Movies/Film

‘Dark City’ Director Alex Proyas is Working on TV Version of the 1998 Cult Classic

Director Alex Proyas has a new short film, Mask of the Evil Apparition, set in the world of Dark City, his 1998 sci-fi neo-noir cult classic starring Rufus Sewell, Kiefer Sutherland, Jennifer Connelly, and William Hurt. From now until August 19, said short film is available through Video on Demand, as one of the “Virtual Cinema” entries in this year’s Popcorn Frights Film Festival.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Beckett Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Of The Netflix Movie Before

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Imagine a relaxing international vacation with your significant other ruined by a horrifying accident before later discovering that you have somehow become a pawn in some mysterious political conspiracy. That is the premise of Beckett, a Netflix original from director Fernando Cito Filomarino, starring John David Washington in the title role of an ordinary man in an extraordinarily distressing situation during a seemingly normal visit to Greece. Outside of Washington and his romantic lead Alicia Vikander, there are a few other actors from the Beckett cast you may also recognize or will have the pleasure of discovering for the first time while watching the thriller. However, why don’t we begin by revisiting the career of our story’s hero first?

