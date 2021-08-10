UMN Students Required To Get COVID-19 Vaccine After Full FDA Approval
University of Minnesota students will soon be required to get the coronavirus vaccine. On Monday, the school announced it will make the vaccine mandatory once it receives full Food and Drug Administration approval. President Joan Gabel says the school made the decision to require vaccines for students because of the recent increase in coronavirus cases across the country. The school says full FDA approval is expected in the coming weeks.kxlp941.com
