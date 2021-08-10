Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

UMN Students Required To Get COVID-19 Vaccine After Full FDA Approval

By Ashley Hanley
kxlp941.com
 5 days ago

University of Minnesota students will soon be required to get the coronavirus vaccine. On Monday, the school announced it will make the vaccine mandatory once it receives full Food and Drug Administration approval. President Joan Gabel says the school made the decision to require vaccines for students because of the recent increase in coronavirus cases across the country. The school says full FDA approval is expected in the coming weeks.

kxlp941.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Covid 19 Vaccine#University Of Minnesota
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Medical & BiotechKGET 17

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine expected to receive full FDA approval by Labor Day, report says

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) – Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine may soon be the first to be fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The New York Times reports that because of the delta variant and the number of surging COVID-19 cases, the FDA accelerated the timeline to fully approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine. According to the New York Times, the agency wants to grant full approval by Labor Day.
Newton County, MOkoamnewsnow.com

What to know as FDA approves third Covid vaccine doses for certain Americans

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved third doses of COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised Americans. “An additional dose could help increase protection for these individuals, which is especially important as the Delta variant spreads,” says Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the CDC. Roughly seven million...
Collegeswillmarradio.com

UMN Professors Pushing For COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

(Undated) -- A new report says hundreds of University of Minnesota professors are threatening to refuse to work if the university doesn't make coronavirus vaccines mandatory. Minutes from the latest American Association of University Professors meeting shows several hundred staff members and students signed a letter urging a vaccine requirement. So far, only masks are required on campus.
Jacksonville, FLFirst Coast News

Jacksonville doctor who heads up COVID booster trials weighs in on CDC, FDA recommending booster for most vulnerable

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended COVID-19 booster shots for those with weakened immune systems. The move comes after the Food and Drug Administration did the same late Thursday night. Dr. Michael Koren who heads up vaccine trials at the Jacksonville Center for Clinical Research said the decision was based on early findings that a third dose dramatically increases antibody levels in those who already had two doses.
Public HealthUnion Leader

FDA authorizes COVID-19 vaccine boosters for the immunocompromised

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer Inc -BioNTech and Moderna Inc for people with compromised immune systems. The amended emergency use authorization on Thursday paves the way for people who have had an organ transplant, or those with a similar level of weakened immune system, to get an extra dose. The patients may consult with their doctor to see if they are eligible, FDA spokesperson Abby Capobianco said.
Public Healthkxlp941.com

Walz Announces Vaccine, COVID Test Mandate For State Employees

Governor Tim Walz says all state employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly to return to the workplace. His office announced the measure yesterday, citing the rising spread of the coronavirus and its variants. That requirement has to be met by September 8th, though only 57-percent of those workers are being made to be in the office right now. With nearly 41-thousand employees, the state is the second-largest employer in Minnesota.
Public Healthwvih.com

FDA Approves COVID Booster For Some

The Delta variant is causing another wave of coronavirus cases across the United States. In order to protect the most vulnerable people in the population, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized COVID-19 booster shots for those with weakened immune systems. About 3% of U.S. adults are considered immunocompromised. It...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

U.S. FDA Approves TICOVAC™, Pfizer's Tick-Borne Encephalitis (TBE) Vaccine

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) - Get Report today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved TICOVAC™ (tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) vaccine) for active immunization to prevent TBE in individuals 1 year of age and older. 1 TICOVAC™ is the only FDA-approved vaccine to help protect U.S. adults and children against the TBE virus when visiting or living in TBE endemic areas. Following today's FDA approval, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is expected to discuss recommendations on the safe and appropriate use of TICOVAC™.
Grand Forks Herald

University of Minnesota Board of Regents approves student vaccine mandate

DULUTH — The University of Minnesota Board of Regents approved a system-wide COVID-19 vaccination mandate for students in a special meeting Friday afternoon, Aug. 13. The university system will require the vaccine once the U.S. Federal Drug Administration fully approves a COVID-19 vaccine, which is expected to happen in the coming weeks. Currently, the vaccines are approved by the FDA for emergency use.
Virginia Statepcpatriot.com

Virginia Will Provide Third Doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines for Immunocompromised People

(Richmond, Va.) — Today the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced that Virginia will make third doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines available for moderately and severely immunocompromised Virginians, starting as early as August 14. This move comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its vaccination guidelines to recommend third mRNA doses for people who have significantly compromised immune systems. Vaccines are readily available throughout Virginia, and vaccine providers are expected to make third doses available over the next several days as they adapt their processes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy