A new hire at the United Way of Southern Nevada will be tasked with rallying supporters from across the valley. Brett McAnnany was appointed to director of donor relationships in mid-July, the nonprofit announced this week. McAnnany, a Las Vegas native, will be responsible for encouraging investments throughout Southern Nevada through the Tocqueville Society and other giving opportunities, according to a news release. In his role, he will act as a philanthropic advisor to help donors direct their funds.