It was the defining moment of a generation – Trailer for Oasis Knebworth 1996 drops

"Okay, see, now this! This is why you and I are friends." We're proud to debut the first official trailer for an indie teen dramedy titled Generation Wrecks, premiering at the Dances With Films Festival later this year. It will premiere on closing day at the festival this September. The story is about two 11th graders, Stacy and Liz who were best friends until the 7th grade when a mysterious event drove them apart. The two main stars, Bridget McGarry & Victoria Leigh actually met when they were on "Law & Order" and co-wrote the film together when they were just 17 years old. Generation Wrecks follows eight high school Gen-Xers who get together for a weekend escape and are confronted by the future, adulthood, and their own personal issues. They realize they share more than just feeling alienated and lost, and that friendships can be mended in the woods with a lot of music, games, and a bit of love and weed. Also starring John Gargan, Violet Prete, Noa Solomon, Jibreel Mawry, Sam Poon, Jonah Barricklo, and Alice Kremelberg. Enjoy.