It was the defining moment of a generation – Trailer for Oasis Knebworth 1996 drops

By Zehra Phelan
heyuguys.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrafalgar Releasing and Oasis have debuted a trailer for the upcoming music documentary ‘Oasis Knebworth 1996.’. The film celebrates the story of the special relationship between Oasis and their fans that made the largest concert of the ‘90’s possible. It is told entirely in the moment through the eyes of the fans who were there, built around extensive and never before seen archive concert and backstage footage from the event, with additional interviews with the band and concert organisers.

