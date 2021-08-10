Cancel
California State

Out of prison, then out of country. Poll asks Californians’ view on deporting undocumented

By Andrea Briseño
Merced Sun-Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost Californians want to end the so-called double punishment of undocumented people, who often are deported once completing a prison or jail sentence, a poll shows. Currently, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is notified of the release dates of suspected foriegn-born inmates by the state’s Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). Although the CDCR isn’t legally obligated to work with ICE, the agencies coordinate to transfer undocumented inmates to detention facilities, where they ultimately are criminalized and deported, according to the immigrant rights group ICE Out of California.

California StateMerced Sun-Star

President Biden urges no vote in Gavin Newsom recall, showing California governor support

President Joe Biden on Thursday urged Californians to vote no in the upcoming election to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom in a show of support for the embattled Democratic governor. In a statement released by Newsom’s campaign, Biden highlighted Newsom’s policies on climate change, women’s rights, immigrants and the LGBTQ community, and credited Newsom as a “key partner” on the White House’s policy agenda.
ImmigrationWashington Times

Death on our doorsteps: Human trafficking and the illegal immigrant crisis

Weeks ago, San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin unwittingly drew attention to the real crisis at the U.S. border — human trafficking carried out by ruthless criminal organizations. “We need to also recognize a significant percentage of people selling drugs in San Francisco, perhaps as many as half, are here...
ImmigrationNew York Post

Over 19K unaccompanied children reportedly stopped at US border in July

The number of unaccompanied children picked up at the southern border by US immigration officials likely reached an all-time high in July, and the number of families arriving in the US will hit its second-highest total on record, according to a report. ​More than 19,000 children traveling alone were picked...
ImmigrationPosted by
Fox News

ICE will no longer deport illegal immigrants who are victims of a crime

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced that the agency will no longer deport illegal immigrants who are victims of crime. "This policy update facilitates victim cooperation with law enforcement, enhances ICE’s criminal investigative efforts, and promotes trust in ICE agents and officers enforcing our laws. It is ICE’s commitment to assist victims of crime regardless of their immigration status," said ICE Acting Director Tae Johnson of the updated policy in a press release Wednesday. "Through this approach, we minimize the fear of repercussions that enforcement decisions may have on the willingness and ability of noncitizen crime victims to contact law enforcement, participate in investigations and prosecutions, pursue justice, and seek benefits."
Cincinnati, OHwvxu.org

With DACA On The Line, Undocumented Immigrants Face Uncertain 'Abyss'

David Alcala lives every day with the weight of uncertainty pressing down on him while he worries about his immigration status. He was brought to the United States as a kid and has done everything he can to stay in this country legally, applying for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals back in 2013. But with a recent court ruling challenging DACA, he's indefinitely living in limbo.

