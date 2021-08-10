Michael Schuer guides students to success at the Citadel

I was introduced to the Urban Fellows Program with an email from Brookelyn and it seemed like a great opportunity. I had always wanted to be involved in a non-profit organization and the Urban Fellows Program presented itself as an excellent avenue that allowed me to pick my favorite organization to be of service to the community. I was unaware that this internship was going to be one of the most valuable and rewarding experiences of my life. I learned a wealth of information during the course of my internship, from resource mobilization to fundraising. As a future nurse, I expect to remain in constant coordination with the hospital staff, medical professionals, and patients. My internship had strong parallels with my future role as I remained in constant communication with my immediate supervisor at the organization, alongside the Director of the department who introduced me to the team which was extremely beneficial to my success. I also continued to provide periodical updates to Brookelyn, my point of contact at the Urban Fellows Program. The Urban Fellows Program empowered me to microscopically explore my greatest strengths and weaknesses. I highly recommend every student to be a part of this amazing program because only by giving are you able to receive more than you already have.