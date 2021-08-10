Cancel
Video Games

Humankind Gets A New Trailer talking About The Scale Of The Game

By Gavin Sheehan
bleedingcool.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEGA has a new trailer out for Humankind as the team shows off the scale and scope of the game they're about to release. The team behind the game basically wants you to know how much effort went into this game so you can have the most fulfilling experience bringing your society to life. Going through 60 different historical cultures as they have allowed you to combine to create civilization as unique as you are. According to the math done by the devs, when you take into account everything those 60 cultures could contribute, you can get over 1,000,000 different final combinations. On top of that, they have also included a plethora of options for you to create an in-game avatar with a ton of customization choices. We have more math for you below from the team as well as the trailer for you to enjoy, as the game is set to be released on August 17th for PC, Xbox, and Stadia.

