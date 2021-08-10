As Activists Increase Pressure, Beijing Olympics Sponsors Remain Largely Silent

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. "The 2021 Olympics are turning into a $20 billion bust," said Alastair Gale at The Wall Street Journal. Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pitched hosting the Olympics as a way to "lift the country's spirits after the 2011 tsunami that killed almost 20,000 people." Local organizations anticipated that tourists would spend "nearly $2 billion on meals, transport, hotels, and merchandise" during the 17-day spectacle. But after $7 billion in spending on new arenas, any "expectations for an economic windfall have largely evaporated." The Games have opened a year later than expected, with virtually no spectators amid a still-raging pandemic. The "grim mood" is being felt by sponsors. When Toyota, Japan's most valuable company, said last week "it wouldn't run any ads in Japan tied to the Olympics, it sent a message louder than any TV commercial" could.