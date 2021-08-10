Russell Kane praised for ‘smashing the education debate’ as he defends apprenticeships on A Level results day

Russell Kane has been praised on social media after he celebrated apprenticeships and discussed inequalities in the education system on A Level results day.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain , the comedian said leaders need to explain why apprenticeships are a good option and recognise that being saddled with debt at university is not a viable option for some people.

He said:

“Trades are fantastic so let’s get carpenters, plumbers and leaders of those associations showing us why apprenticeships are fantastic,” he said.

He added that some people excel by learning things at short notice, then sitting an exam, while others prefer to be assessed regularly throughout their schooling. “People learn in different ways,” he said.

He said education needs to be rethought from primary school level and that the government needs to recognise an “attainment drop during the holidays” in which students from more privileged backgrounds benefit from private tuition and cultural excursions and others do not.

“It’s not fair to assess people at 18 who have got different resources,” he said.

Meanwhile, he criticised those who do not understand the impact student loans have.

He said: “What annoys me when you hear this debate, there’s this massive debt and the first thing someone says is ‘yes but it’s a loan, you don’t pay it back until you’re earning a certain amount’.

“You have to put yourself in the position and the shoes of someone like me who’s grown up to be terrified of any debt, regardless of how it’s repaid.

“There’s an inbuilt cultural fear. That’s why you are seeing the social mobility gap widening because a lot of people are brought up to be scared of debt.”

Reacting to his message, people on social media thought he had got it absolutely spot on:

Today, thousands of students are receiving their results. Nearly 45 per cent of A-level entries across the UK have been awarded top grades in A-level results, a record-breaking return for students after disruption during the pandemic.

More than 200,000 students are also getting vocational BTec results.

And for those who didn’t get the grades they wanted? Thank goodness for Jeremy Clarkson who can assuage their concerns.