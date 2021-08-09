I need a family court attorney that will help with just the trial. Is that possible?
Limited scope representation is possible, but not how you describe. If your son hires an attorney, the attorney must speak on his behalf for the entirety of the proceedings. Because this arrangement arguably provides little value to your son, you're unlikely to find a reputable attorney willing to do this.
