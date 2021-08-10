Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Who in Central Minnesota Bakes Up Your Favorite Best Pizza? [POLL]

By Pete Hanson
Posted by 
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Let's all chime in and let the world know who in Central Minnesota we think has the best pizza. Central Minnesota is blessed with several great places to grab a slice or whole pizza, and each has passionate fans singing their praises. Whether you prefer sausage or pepperoni, onions or peppers, thin crust or deep dish -- you can find it all in Central Minnesota.

river967.com

Comments / 2

96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
660K+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
State
New York State
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
City
Saint Paul, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Pizza#Pizza Toppings#Pizza Crust#Central Minnesota#Food Drink#Minnesota Style#Pizza Jimmy#Pizza Man#The Green Mill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
96.7 The River

MN State Fair To-Go Boxes are Back with a Second “Blue Ribbon” Option

State Fair To Go is back this year and offering a second option for your own at-home experience. Following last year's announcement from Minnesota State Fair organizers that the 2020 Great Minnesota Get Together would be cancelled due to COVID-19, a new business stepped forward to provide fair enthusiasts their own at-home experience. State Fair To Go offered an organized kit of food and treats from some favorite State Fair vendors shipped directly to buyer's homes. Kits included food from Ellsworth Cheese Curds, State Fair Mini Donuts, Sweet Martha's Cookies, Rosie's Fries, Axdahl's Fresh Corn on the Cob and Elliot's Up North Corn Dogs and cost $59.95 to feed up to five people. All items in the State Fair To Go kit came from Minnesota farms and small businesses.
Minnesota StatePosted by
96.7 The River

Minnesota’s Largest Swap Meet Celebrating 50 Years in Business August 14th

Family-owned and operated since 1970, the Wright County Swappers Meet is the largest outdoor market in Minnesota. Located in South Haven, the market is open Saturdays from sunrise to 1 pm, April through October, and open Fridays and Sundays of holiday weekends as well. They average 200-300 Sellers on any given Saturday, and 400+ on holiday weekends. Vendors vary from week to week, so what is being sold always changes. But with over 200 vendors, there's bound to be something for everyone in the family.
Minnesota StatePosted by
96.7 The River

Going To The MN State Fair? You Need This App!

My husband LOVES the Minnesota State Fair. He grew up attending the great Minnesota get together every year. Me on the other hand--I grew up going to the Benton County Fair, which I enjoy so much more. I'm not a huge fan of driving down to the Twin Cities in traffic, struggling to find a parking spot and then hiking through a huge crowd of people for a fried Oreo. It just seems like way too much effort for a very little reward.
Minnesota StatePosted by
96.7 The River

Bear Hunting On the Rise in Minnesota

Minnesota's bear population has been on the rise over the past few years. The DNR has indicated that the amount of those applicating for bear hunting is up to 24,600 people. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News says we haven't seen that number in more than 2 decades according to the DNR. He says "Minnesota is a really good bear hunting state."
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
96.7 The River

The Weekender: Craft Vendor Sale, Car Show and More!

ST. CLOUD — There is no reason to be bored this weekend as there is lots to see and do around central Minnesota. Enjoy some live outdoor music in Sauk Rapids, check out a family game night at Relevant Life Church, browse a large craft sale in Sartell, check out some cool hot rods at the Benton County Fairgrounds and catch a baseball game at Joe Faber Field. Read more in The Weekender!
Minnesota StatePosted by
96.7 The River

Minnesota’s Favorite Trashy Beer Is Coors Light, Says New Study

Over the 4th of July this year my sister held a cheap beer blind tasting event. A group of about 20 of us all gathered at her place in St. Paul, dutifully bringing the cheap, crappy beer we'd each been assigned. My wife Katie and I were instructed to bring a pack of Coors Light. Over the course of the evening, my sister Abigail poured samples of each beer into little taster cups, which we blindly tasted (she was the only one who knew which beer was which) and then ranked from best to worst according to three categories: Cheap Beers (Coors Light, Busch Light, Bud Light, Miller Lite), Regular Beers (Budweiser, Busch, Coors Banquet, Miller Genuine Draft) and Grandpa's Beers (PBR, Grain Belt, Hamm's, Old Milwaukee). After everything had been sampled and ranked, the results were shared: the favorite Light Beer being Bud Light, favorite Regular Beer being Coors Banquet, and the favorite Grandpa's Beer being PBR.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
96.7 The River

Our Very Own SCSU Graduate Writes Second Book, “The Long Road East” Available Now

It's not every day that you have an Author interview with someone so close to home. Yesterday, I had the pleasure of speaking with SCSU Graduate, Quentin Super wrote his first book in 2017 entitled, "The Long Road North" about a bicycle trip he took with a friend while in college at SCSU all the way from St. Cloud to Canada. As you can imagine, he talks about the experiences and realizations that you have when you take on such a trip, the length of time it took to get there, and the stress that comes with such a daunting trip.
Minnesota StatePosted by
96.7 The River

Over 300 People Actually Took Part in a Tour of Cats in Minnesota

When I saw this I thought "really?" A tour of CATS?? Seriously? I mean, don't get me wrong, I like cats as much as some other cat people. Ok, maybe not as much as some cat people, but I definitely don't hate cats like I have heard some people say they do. But I wouldn't classify myself as a "cat person". They can be cuddly, and they will provide companionship, but let's be honest... it's generally on their terms. Not like a dog who will generally give unconditional love, and it's obvious. Cats love their owners too, but it's not the same.
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
96.7 The River

Have You Ever Had “To Go” This Bad?

Have you been to the new Tumble Fresh Coin Laundry in St. Cloud? I haven't had a need to stop by yet, but it looks very nice. It's probably one of the nicest laundry facilities I've ever seen. They make doing your laundry pretty convenient, offering a safe and convenient...
Minnesota StatePosted by
96.7 The River

Entrancing Emmersive Van Gogh Experience Coming to Minnesota

Maybe it's just me, but this seems like one of the cooler things to come to Minnesota. This exhibit has traveled around the country and it's making a stop in Minneapolis. It's something that was in Manhattan, New York and was super successful. Now it's been in several cities around the country, finally being revealed as to where it will be in Minnesota. They said that it was a "secret venue" and now has been revealed. I'm not sure why it was such a secret, but we now know that it will be at Lighthouse Minneapolis. Lighthouse is located 1515 Central Ave NE Minneapolis.
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
96.7 The River

FREE Outdoor Movie Night In St. Cloud Aug. 13

Summer is winding down and if you're looking for a fun free way to create a few more lasting memories before the kids head back to school, look no further!. There's a free outdoor movie and game night in St. Cloud on Friday, August 13. So, grab your lawn chairs, tell your friends and get the kiddos ready.
Minnesota StatePosted by
96.7 The River

Minnesota Powerball To Add Monday Drawing

If you play Powerball from time to time or every drawing, you are probably well aware that the odd are against you. The odds of matching all 6 numbers are 292,201,338 to 1. Not good odds, yet much better odd than not buying a ticket at all. I've pretty much resigned myself to the fact that I may never win. Mostly, the reason I buy a Powerball ticket is I think of it as renting hope. For 2 or 3 days I can imagine what I would do if suddenly I was mega rich. That's worth a couple bucks to me.

Comments / 2

Community Policy