What does a La Ninã Watch Mean for Minnesota Snow?

By Pete Hanson
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 5 days ago
The National Weather Service has issued a La Ninã Watch, meaning cool water temperatures are along the equator in the Pacific Ocean, but what does that have to do with this winter in Minnesota?. Well, a strong La Nina generally means colder than normal winters for us. When you look...

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

EnvironmentPosted by
96.7 The River

Wind, Low Humidity Making Dangerous Fire Conditions

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has released a special statement saying near critical fire weather conditions will be in effect Thursday for portions of central Minnesota due to low humidity and gusty winds. Dry conditions and breezy winds will lead to critical fire weather conditions. Sustained northwesterly winds of...
Minnesota StatePosted by
96.7 The River

Going To The MN State Fair? You Need This App!

My husband LOVES the Minnesota State Fair. He grew up attending the great Minnesota get together every year. Me on the other hand--I grew up going to the Benton County Fair, which I enjoy so much more. I'm not a huge fan of driving down to the Twin Cities in traffic, struggling to find a parking spot and then hiking through a huge crowd of people for a fried Oreo. It just seems like way too much effort for a very little reward.
Minnesota StatePosted by
96.7 The River

Minnesota’s Largest Swap Meet Celebrating 50 Years in Business August 14th

Family-owned and operated since 1970, the Wright County Swappers Meet is the largest outdoor market in Minnesota. Located in South Haven, the market is open Saturdays from sunrise to 1 pm, April through October, and open Fridays and Sundays of holiday weekends as well. They average 200-300 Sellers on any given Saturday, and 400+ on holiday weekends. Vendors vary from week to week, so what is being sold always changes. But with over 200 vendors, there's bound to be something for everyone in the family.
Minnesota StatePosted by
96.7 The River

Does Minnesota Need a Hard Mountain Dew (Yes We “Dew”)

Lately the hard seltzer trend has been losing a bit of steam... everyone seems to have their version of the fizzy low calorie drink. Low calorie, low sugar, low carb, and sometimes some questionable taste. Some are better than others, just like beer. There are so many different flavors, something for everyone. But has this been overdone? Maybe we need something else.. hard soda?
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
96.7 The River

Strong Storms Are Possible on Saturday

UNDATED -- The latest Outlook has most of central and southern Minnesota, as well as west-central Wisconsin under a slight risk of severe thunderstorms on Saturday. Thunderstorm chances will continue through the weekend. Scattered severe storms will be possible, mainly late Saturday afternoon starting in western Minnesota and pushing into...
Minnesota StatePosted by
96.7 The River

Minnesota’s Favorite Trashy Beer Is Coors Light, Says New Study

Over the 4th of July this year my sister held a cheap beer blind tasting event. A group of about 20 of us all gathered at her place in St. Paul, dutifully bringing the cheap, crappy beer we'd each been assigned. My wife Katie and I were instructed to bring a pack of Coors Light. Over the course of the evening, my sister Abigail poured samples of each beer into little taster cups, which we blindly tasted (she was the only one who knew which beer was which) and then ranked from best to worst according to three categories: Cheap Beers (Coors Light, Busch Light, Bud Light, Miller Lite), Regular Beers (Budweiser, Busch, Coors Banquet, Miller Genuine Draft) and Grandpa's Beers (PBR, Grain Belt, Hamm's, Old Milwaukee). After everything had been sampled and ranked, the results were shared: the favorite Light Beer being Bud Light, favorite Regular Beer being Coors Banquet, and the favorite Grandpa's Beer being PBR.
Minnesota StatePosted by
96.7 The River

Minnesota Powerball To Add Monday Drawing

If you play Powerball from time to time or every drawing, you are probably well aware that the odd are against you. The odds of matching all 6 numbers are 292,201,338 to 1. Not good odds, yet much better odd than not buying a ticket at all. I've pretty much resigned myself to the fact that I may never win. Mostly, the reason I buy a Powerball ticket is I think of it as renting hope. For 2 or 3 days I can imagine what I would do if suddenly I was mega rich. That's worth a couple bucks to me.
Minnesota StatePosted by
96.7 The River

Entrancing Emmersive Van Gogh Experience Coming to Minnesota

Maybe it's just me, but this seems like one of the cooler things to come to Minnesota. This exhibit has traveled around the country and it's making a stop in Minneapolis. It's something that was in Manhattan, New York and was super successful. Now it's been in several cities around the country, finally being revealed as to where it will be in Minnesota. They said that it was a "secret venue" and now has been revealed. I'm not sure why it was such a secret, but we now know that it will be at Lighthouse Minneapolis. Lighthouse is located 1515 Central Ave NE Minneapolis.

