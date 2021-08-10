Heroes Arena Character Tier List for August 2021

Atelier Online: Alchemist of Bressisle is an Adventure mobile game, launched globally by Boltrend Games this August. The game features environment and world-building like the original Atelier series. The story follows the making of a young alchemist who is played by you as the player. There is a fully voiced cast of different characters with their own story to tell. The battle system has good RPG mechanics like any old classic JRPG. The game is complete PvE with both solo and co-op modes. With the game recently launched we bring you a Weapon Tier List for August 2021 to make it easier for you to select the best weapons for each character from Atelier Online.