Are there attorneys that will help you with only part of your case like trial?

Asked in Peoria, AZ
avvo.com
 6 days ago

I agree with the above. Attorneys, for one thing, are not willing to do that. But it's also against the Rules of Family Law Procedure. For an attorney to participate in a trial, they must file a Notice of Appearance. Once they file a Notice of Appearance, they must be the ones to conduct the trial. Once they are noticed in, attorneys are also professionally liable for any malpractice or unethical conduct that may occur from the side they are representing.

avvo.com

