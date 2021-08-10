St. Louis Standards: Woofie's Is an Iconic House of Hot Dogs

St. Louis Standards is a weekly column dedicated to the people, places and dishes that make our food scene what it is. When Mary O’Leary wants to explain what her iconic hot dog shop, Woofie’s Hot Dogs (1919 Woodson Road, Overland; 314-426-6291), means to people, her thoughts immediately go to her longtime customer, Pete. According to O’Leary, Pete has been coming in every day since the first owner, Charlie Eisen, was in charge; considering he sold the place in the late 1990s, O’Leary thinks that’s quite a commitment.