Will the Supreme Court take on EPA’s climate rule?

eenews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican-led states and two coal companies are making a last-ditch attempt to convince conservative justices on the Supreme Court to limit EPA’s climate authority. The states and coal companies have filed four petitions asking the Supreme Court to overturn a January decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit that scrapped the Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) rule, the Trump administration’s greenhouse gas regulation for power plants.

www.eenews.net

