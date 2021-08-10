Lady A at DTE 99.5 Hoedown, 5 things to know

While it could not perform during the pandemic, Lady A still managed to make some news during the past year and a half. For starters, the hitmaking country trio once known as Lady Antebellum decided to change its name in the wake of last year’s civil rights issues — leading to a lawsuit with Seattle musician Anita White, who’s performed for many years as Lady A. The band’s trademark on the name predates White’s, but negotiations have not resulted in a settlement, and the case is slated to head to court next year in Tennessee if it’s not settled before then.