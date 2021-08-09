Number of Wisconsin dairy farms continues to dwindle

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – In Wisconsin, the number of family-owned farms are continuing to drop. 500 farms have been closing their doors every year for the past 15 years. “What we’re finding is that there’s not new generations on a farm that want to go back into that farm so that farm transfer process isn’t there because their isn’t a farm successor,” said Heather Schlesser, Dairy Agent, University of Wisconsin – Madison Division of Extension.