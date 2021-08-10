Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

5 Things We Learned at Monday's Practice

By Zach Lentz
Posted by 
AllClemson
AllClemson
 5 days ago

The Clemson Tigers opened up Day 3 of camp Monday, and here are five things we learned from watching practice.

1: There is a ton of leadership on both lines:

The offensive and defensive lines are tired of the offseason talk about them being soft last season. In fact, on the defensive side of the ball one freshman did not finish a drill the right way and was told by a senior, “finish the motherf***ing play. We don’t do that!”

The same was heard on the offensive side of the ball, when another senior jumped all over a freshman.

2: Little things matter:

While working on kickoff coverage, Nate Wiggins was holding a bag for the gunners to run into. However, he was lazy with holding it, allowing it to fall to the side, when Swinney yelled at him from across the field to, "Hold the bag right Nate. Do the little things right!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yAkjR_0bN8tofT00

3: Running back rotation appears to feature a freshman:

The running back rotation appears to be Kobe Pace, Lyn-J Dixon, true freshman Will Shipley and Darien Rencher.

The obvious question is what has Pace done to be No. 1 ahead of Dixon?

The second question becomes: will Shipley eventually take over the No. 2 role?

4: WRs in yellow is no bueno:

The 2021 group of WRs has the potential to be the best ever at Clemson, but only if they stay healthy.

On Day 3, Beaux Collins and Troy Stellato were both in yellow jerseys. While understanding that injuries happen, and recovering from injuries takes time, this is a reminder of how the injury bug can bite and bite hard—better now than in three weeks.

5: What is expected at Clemson hasn't changed:

If you ever walk through the facility, you will see a quote that says, "When you do the common things in an uncommon way, you will command the attention of the world."

That message was reiterated by head coach Dabo Swinney to wide receiver Joseph Ngata. After Ngata made a catch, Swinney told him, ":It’s (throws) aren’t always going to be perfect, but I need you to expect to make the impossible. That’s what we do here, we make the impossible."

Comments / 0

AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
216
Followers
443
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Clemson athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson Tigers#Ing#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Orhorhoro Earning Votes for Underrated and Most Improved

When discussing the defensive line as a whole, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro can get lost in the mix. Top-heavy names like Bryan Bresee and Tyler Davis can demand a lot of pundit talk, but the linemen's competition hasn't done anything but help depth players like Orhorhoro. Teammate and head coach respect go a long way -- Orhorhoro has earned both since fall camp started.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Shipley 'Has Confidence in Ability, But Not Arrogance'

Offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is similar to Dabo Swinney in his honesty about whether young players aren't ready or how they currently stand. Elliott was straightforward when asked about freshman running back Will Shipley's work ethic by media at Clemson's indoor practice facility. "Even though he may not know exactly...
NFLPosted by
AllClemson

Trevor Lawrence Has 'Pretty Good Day' in Jaguars Debut, Still Has Things to Clean Up

Trevor Lawrence's debut with the Jaguars lasted just two offensive series. Despite the short stint in Jacksonville's 23-13 loss to Cleveland to open the preseason, Lawrence said he felt comfortable running the Jaguars offense. After fumbling on the very first play of his NFL career, one that was recovered by Jacksonville, Lawrence settled in nicely, going 6-9 for 71 yards.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Clemson 'Getting Best Version' of Xavier Thomas Now

The Clemson Tigers are still getting acclimated to full pads, and for likely his final season, this moment in fall camp was always "put up" or "shut up" for defensive end Xavier Thomas. "He's been incredibly focused since January," head coach Dabo Swinney said. "XT was in and out (during...
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Clemson QB Uiagalelei: RB Shipley 'Definitely a Leader'

Freshman running back Will Shipley has emerged as a leader in the Clemson locker room on all accounts. Tigers' quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei has taken notice. "Will Shipley, he's one of those guys that, he's definitely a leader," Uiagalelei said. "He inserts himself in the locker room, the way he treats the classroom, the way he is on the field. He's a big-time leader, and I'm happy for him."
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Clemson Freshman Will Taylor 'Special' Kind of Player

Will Taylor was one of the more intriguing prospects in Clemson's 2021 recruiting class. The two-sport star out of Dutch Fork is a proven winner, on the football field, as well as the baseball diamond. Last season Taylor quarterbacked his high school team to a state title, with a 28-6 win over T.L. Hanna in the championship game.
NFLPosted by
AllClemson

Trevor Lawrence Looks Sharp in Preseason Debut for Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence certainly looked the part in his NFL debut for the Jaguars on Saturday night. After being selected with the top pick in the NFL Draft, there was no shortage of hype leading up to Lawrence's first NFL start against the Browns and while it certainly wasn't perfect, the former Clemson quarterback did not disappoint in his first taste of professional football.
NFLPosted by
AllClemson

Will Trevor Lawrence Start Jaguars' First Preseason Game?

The No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft might be the starting quarterback when the Jacksonville Jaguars take the field for the first time in the preseason Saturday night. Then again, maybe not. Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said Thursday to NFL media that there is a battle going...
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Bresee Looking for More as a Sophomore

Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee spoke to the media after Monday's practice, calm as always with bundles of excitement about his defensive line teammates. "(This group can be) as good as it wants to be you know, we just gotta put in the work and the sky's the limit for us," Bresee said.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Swinney's Enjoying Watching Clemson WRs vs. DBs Battle

Up until the first full-pad day Thursday, much of Clemson's fall camp practices have been geared toward installing the offense and defense and getting players to soak up as much as possible. That doesn't mean, though, that there haven't been opportunities to compete. In fact, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has...
NFLPosted by
AllClemson

Packers Throwing It All at Rookie Wideout Amari Rodgers

The Packers are not holding back when it comes to Amari Rodgers. The Green Bay coaching staff is confident in the rookie wideout's ability to handle all the information they can throw at him. “We’ve thrown a lot at him, we’re not holding back,” head coach Matt LaFleur said last...
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Observations From Day Five of Fall Camp: Defense

Getting away from the sometimes glamourous experience of their practice facility and heading to Jervey Meadows is a rite of passage for Clemson football and head coach Dabo Swinney. "Live modern and train old," was Swinney's sentiment Tuesday night in preparation for Wednesday behind McWhorter Stadium, and training old didn't...
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Time to Get Tough: Swinney, Tigers Head to Jervey Meadows

Clemson has finally reached the heart of fall camp. The Tigers had their last non-full-pad practice Wednesday and head to the Jervey Meadows for a Thursday morning workout that will test the toughness of head coach Dabo Swinney's squad. "We've been going a week and it's that time where they're...

Comments / 0

Community Policy