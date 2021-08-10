Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

MariMed Adds Key Executives To Its Team To Drive Revenue And Build Brand Value

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

Former Sam Adams CMO Robert Hall to Serve as Senior Brand and Marketing Advisor

Kevin Compagna Joins MariMed as VP, Wholesale & Licensing for North America

NORWOOD, Mass., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (MRMD:OTCQX) (the "Company" or "MariMed"), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on health and wellness, today announced a series of appointments intended to help the company drive sales of its award-winning brand portfolio.

  • Senior CPG marketer and former Sam Adams beer Chief Marketing Officer, Robert Hall, has been appointed as a Senior Brand and Marketing Advisor to MariMed. In that capacity, he will help MariMed establish data-supported, distinct brand strategies and brand building techniques as the Company expands the distribution of its top selling brands and products across the country. Mr. Hall will also assist the Company in the expansion of its marketing team and organization.Mr. Hall has been recognized for helping transform both the U.S. craft beer (Sam Adams brand) and hard seltzer (Truly brand) categories while working at the Boston Beer Company. Earlier in his career in a series of senior leadership roles, Mr. Hall was responsible for the overall marketing and profitability for Kellogg Company's new Cereals and the marketing of the Natural & Functional Foods division.
  • Kevin Compagna has joined MariMed as Vice President, Wholesale & Licensing for North America. The accomplished sales executive will be responsible for driving revenues and market share for the company's top-selling products, including Betty's Eddies fruit chews and Nature's Heritage high quality flower brand, in markets where MariMed is already licensed as well as new markets via licensing partnerships. Mr. Compagna brings over two decades of spirits, beer and carbonated beverage sales experience, representing the full Constellation Brands portfolio at distributor Horizon Beverage, the Stirrings division of Diageo, the Moet Hennessy portfolio for that company, and Pepsi-Cola products as a Key Accounts Manager before that.

"I'm thrilled to announce today's appointments and look forward to the many contributions each of these highly accomplished executives will each make in helping us achieve our business goals," said MariMed President and CEO Bob Fireman. "Refining our product portfolio strategy and maximizing the revenue potential of our award-winning brands are core drivers of the strategic plan we began implementing last year, and Robert and Kevin's expertise will contribute immensely to our efforts. Our plan has been working and MariMed is among the most efficiently run, highly profitable companies in our peer set."

About MariMed

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people using cannabinoids and cannabis products. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units, keeping it at the forefront of cannabis science and innovation. Proprietary formulations created by the Company's technicians are embedded in its industry-leading products and brands, including Betty's Eddies™, Nature's Heritage™, Bourne Baking Co., and K Fusion™. For additional information, visit marimedinc.com.

Important Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to MariMed Inc. that is based on the beliefs of MariMed Inc.'s management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events, including estimates and projections of revenue and EBITDA and about its business based on certain assumptions of its management, including those described in this release. These statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, among other factors, changes in demand for the Company's services and products, changes in the law and its enforcement, and changes in the economic environment. Additional risk factors are included in the Company's public filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as "hoped," "anticipated," "believed," "planned, "estimated," "preparing," "potential," "expected," "looks" or words of a similar nature. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. None of the content of any of the websites referred to herein (even if a link is provided for your convenience) is incorporated into this release and the Company assumes no responsibility for any of such content.

All trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Contact:

Media Contact:Trailblaze PREmail: marimed@trailblaze.co

Company Contact:Howard SchacterChief Communications OfficerEmail: hschacter@marimedinc.com

Investor Relations Contact:Investor Relations DepartmentEmail: ir@marimedinc.com

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brand Building#Marketing Strategies#Content Marketing#Vp#Wholesale Licensing For#North America Norwood#Mrmd#Otcqx#Cpg#The Boston Beer Company#Kellogg Company#Cereals#Nature#Constellation Brands#Stirrings#Diageo#Pepsi Cola#Marimed Marimed Inc#Heritage#Bourne Baking Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Trademarks
Related
Drinksbakingbusiness.com

Brand values experience fallout from COVID

LONDON — When it comes to brand value, Coca-Cola Co. and Nestle SA set the bar, according to “Food & Drink 2021,” a new report from Brand Finance, an independent brand valuation and strategy consultancy. Brand Finance calculates the value of brands by examining a variety of factors, including brand...
BusinessBusiness Wire

Walmart Names Publicis Groupe as New Media Agency

BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walmart today announced the selection of Publicis Groupe to lead media planning and buying for Walmart U.S. The announcement comes after an extensive agency evaluation for a media AOR to support future growth and brand-building initiatives. Walmart, one of America's largest advertisers, continues to push forward to be...
Businessodwyerpr.com

News of Firms: MERGE Acquires Blue Moon Digital

MERGE acquires digital marketing consultancy Blue Moon Digital. The combined company will operate under the Merge name, and all members of the Merge and Blue Moon Digital leadership teams will remain in their current roles. Merge says that the acquisition will allow it to enhance its performance marketing capabilities by offering a full set of eCommerce solutions at scale and deepening its retailer vertical marketing expertise. Blue Moon Digital provides services that include paid media, email, SEO, analytics and business intelligence. Its roster includes such retail brands as Coach, Giant Eagle, JOANN, Kate Spade and The North Face. “Fusing Blue Moon Digital’s command of eCommerce and data analytics with Merge’s content and technology capabilities facilitates our ability to drive traffic and transactions for clients in a powerful way and differentiates Merge as an agency partner capable of building brands that tangibly increase client revenues,” said Merge CEO Patrick Venetucci.
Businessmediapost.com

Oliver Taps Gorder For NA Chief Growth Officer Role

Oliver, the You & Mr Jones agency that advises brands on in-housing advertising and marketing functions, has appointed Jeffrey Gorder Chief Growth Officer, North America. Gorder is tasked with accelerating the expansion of the shop’s capabilities, as the company experienced first half revenue growth of 125% in North America. Gorder...
Economyrismedia.com

Realogy Expansion Brands Adds VP of Learning to Leadership Team

Realogy Expansion Brands, which includes Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate and ERA® Real Estate, announced the addition of Peter McMahon to the leadership team. In his new role as vice president of Learning, McMahon will drive professional development, growth and profitability for affiliated brokers, agents and brokerage staff for both brands.
Businessmarketingdive.com

Walmart hands US media duties to Publicis as it ramps up omnichannel focus

Walmart has named Publicis Groupe its U.S. media agency of record after working with WPP's Haworth shop for the last five years, according to an announcement. The transition is effective immediately and pairs Publicis closely with Walmart's existing agency roster of Deutsch LA and FCB. The big-box brand has a...
Businessmassachusettsnewswire.com

Market Defense LLC, a leading brand growth agency supporting Beauty brands on the Amazon platform, announces executive team updates

Market Defense LLC, a leading brand growth and protection agency supporting Beauty and passion brands on the Amazon platform, just announced executive team updates. NASHVILLE, Tenn. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Market Defense, a leading brand growth and protection agency supporting Beauty and passion brands on the Amazon platform, just announced changes to its executive team and client delivery teams to support a surge in growth. Market Defense operates 3P businesses on behalf of its clients, providing deep expertise in Amazon account management, brand protection, value added logistics and performance marketing. Its portfolio of passion brands includes influential legacy brands like Dr. Dennis Gross and Philip B, as well as female-founded indie successes Beauty Bakerie and Sara Happ.
Canton, MIdbusiness.com

MMS Holding Inc. in Canton Promotes Two Members of its Executive Leadership Team

MMS Holdings Inc., a data-focused contract research organization in Canton, has announced the appointment of Kelly J. Hill to executive vice president of global business operations, and Michelle Gayari to executive vice president of global operational excellence and innovation. “I’m grateful for this opportunity to continue building the MMS brand...
BusinessTimes Union

Women in Revenue Adds Five Women of Color to its Board of Directors Amid Unprecedented Organizational Growth

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. Women in Revenue (WIR), a non-profit organization created to empower and elevate women working in sales, marketing, and customer success, today announced five new members of its board of directors. The new board members are marketing and sales professionals from diverse backgrounds hailing from companies across the U.S. including Asana, Catchafire, Clari, MadKudu, and Senzing. The board additions come amid Women in Revenue’s huge 333 percent growth over the past year.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Cressey & Company Makes Key Promotions And Additions To Its Growing Team

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cressey & Company LP ("Cressey" or the "Firm"), a private investment firm focused on building leading healthcare services and information technology businesses, today announced a number of key promotions and additions to its team. The development of the firm's professionals and Cressey's deep bench underscore Cressey's commitment to building the leading investment partner of choice for growing healthcare services and information technology companies and their executives across the country.
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

PropTech Firm Spruce Adds 3 Senior Executives

Spruce, the proptech company powering online real estate transactions, today announced it has appointed three senior-level executives across its data science, title, and sales functions. Following the recent news of Spruce's $60M Series C funding round, announced in June 2021, these industry leaders will further propel Spruce's already rapid growth...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

MAV Beauty Brands Announces New Executive Leadership

VAUGHAN, ON, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - MAV Beauty Brands Inc. ("MAV Beauty Brands" or the "Company") (TSX: MAV), a global personal care platform, announced today that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has made the following executive leadership appointments:. Appointment of Serge Jureidini as President and Chief Executive Officer.
HomelessPhys.org

Consumer values, brand expectations change in 2020

Today's consumers are more attuned to brands' values and willing to pay a premium to support companies that share their values, according to new research from the Bauer Leadership Center at Washington University in St. Louis and Vrity, a brand measurement company specializing in values. Additionally, the majority of consumers—54%—now...
Economydmagazine.com

Topgolf Expands Executive Leadership Team

Send your company’s personnel moves to online managing editor Bianca R. Montes at [email protected]. Genifer Gray, Chief Operating Officer, U.S. Ventures. Gennifer Gray’s promotion comes after over three years serving as the vice president of operations, leading Topgolf’s day-to-day experience, venue operations leaders, food and beverage program, training and leadership development, and golf services for its 65 U.S. venues. She joined Topgolf from Maggiano’s Little Italy, where she served as chief operating officer, overseeing dozens of restaurants and thousands of employees.
Businessmartechseries.com

ValGenesis Inc., Announces New VP of Marketing to Join its Executive Team

ValGenesis, Inc., a market leader in Enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management Systems (VLMS), today announced the appointment of Kevin Potts as Vice President of Marketing, effective August 1, 2021. Marketing Technology News: Saviynt And Deloitte Expand Strategic Alliance To Deliver Turnkey Digital Identity+ Solutions. “We are pleased to welcome Kevin onboard....
Howell, MIpfonline.com

Dürr Adds Key Account Manager

Dürr Systems has hired Mike Fenner as a Key Account Manager. His focus will be growing the distribution and integration network for Dürr’s industrial products throughout North America. Fenner graduated with a major in entrepreneurship and a minor in professional sales from Central Michigan University. He brings 5 years of...
EconomyThe Drum

The great brand identity crisis: how to build brand value through focus and discipline

Amidst a crowded marketplace of brands aiming to establish themselves as socially- and environmentally-conscious, it can be nearly impossible to parse out authentic value. Modern brands that hope to enjoy lasting success need to build brand value at the nexus of differentiation and stakeholder expectations, writes Daniel Allocca, managing director at marketing and communications firm Prosek Partners.

Comments / 0

Community Policy