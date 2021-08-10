Josh Kurtz: Will Offshore Wind Industry’s Coming Out Party Include Franchot?

A series of virtual meetings are underway after the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) initiated an environmental review of the first proposed wind energy project off the North Carolina coast. BOEM filed a Notice of Intent on July 30 to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement for the Kitty Hawk Offshore Wind Project. The Construction and Operations Plan (COP), submitted by Kitty Hawk, LLC, proposes the construction of up to 69 wind turbine generators in the Kitty Hawk Offshore Wind Lease Area located about 27 miles east of Corolla, NC. The project would also include an offshore substation, inter-array cables, and two transmission cables. Export cables from the offshore site would connect to the onshore electric grid in Virginia Beach and could eventually supply power to Virginia. Construction could begin in 2024. If approved, BOEM said in a news release that the project would contribute toward the state’s goal of developing 2.8 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030 and 8 gigawatts by 2040. North Carolina could also benefit economically during construction and throughout the project’s lifetime.