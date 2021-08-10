Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocean City, MD

Josh Kurtz: Will Offshore Wind Industry’s Coming Out Party Include Franchot?

By Josh Kurtz
marylandmatters.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe offshore wind industry in Maryland is having a coming-out party — and not a moment too soon, with the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report from the U.N., released Monday, showing just how endangered every inch of the planet is by global warming. The party began last week...

www.marylandmatters.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocean City, MD
Local
Maryland Industry
Local
Maryland Business
Ocean City, MD
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Franchot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Offshore Wind#Wind Energy#Wind Turbine#Renewable Energy#U N#Republican#Democratic#The Daily Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Ocean City, MDwypr.org

Offshore Wind Farms Not A Hit In Ocean City

US Wind, one of two firms with plans for wind farms off Ocean City, announced at a recent celebratory news conference a deal to bring steel production back to the old Bethlehem Steel site at Sparrows Point. An army of dignitaries and office holders sang the praises of the plan...
California Stateworkboat.com

Interior, White House highlight offshore wind developments in California

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and White House Council on Environmental Quality Chair Brenda Mallory were in Eureka, Calif., Tuesday with U.S. Representative Jared Huffman, California Energy Commissioner Karen Douglas, tribal leaders and community officials to discuss offshore wind opportunities. Secretary Haaland and the group toured the Port of...
New Bedford, MAnationalfisherman.com

BOEM chief: We’ll work with fishermen on offshore wind plans

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is working to expand and improve how it uses information from fishing communities in planning offshore wind energy development, BOEM Director Amanda Lefton says in a new letter to the Responsible Offshore Development Alliance. The Aug. 10 letter came a few days after a...
Industryworkboat.com

Ports ramp up for offshore wind, but will it be fast enough?

The huge need to create all the staging facilities for expected offshore wind growth in the U.S. will take time to solve, and many states are working on it. The capacity at ports for such growth is nowhere near where it will need to be; that will take many years. But, though much planning and infrastructure work needs to be done, industry professionals are hopeful.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Grist

Offshore turbines could be a windfall for the US steel industry

The Biden administration frames addressing the climate crisis as the greatest opportunity to create jobs in generations. It’s a claim that many of the workers watching the number of well-paid, unionized jobs in fossil fuels diminish are skeptical of. But an announcement made last week offers a preview of what’s in store if the energy transition is fueled by Made-in-America technologies.
Energy Industryelectrek.co

EGEB: The US’s first offshore wind farm is currently offline; here’s why

Ørsted says Block Island is offline for summer maintenance, and rumors are flying. Tampa just committed to 100% clean energy by 2035, but there’s a hitch. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.
Brunswick County, NCThe State Port Pilot

County pushes back on offshore wind turbines

Brunswick County Commissioners want any offshore wind turbines built off of local beaches to be at least 24 nautical miles away so they don’t impact tourism and the view of the coast. Commissioners unanimously adopted a resolution Monday in opposition to any wind energy leases within 24 nautical miles of...
Ocean City, MDchestertownspy.org

At Offshore Wind Announcement, New Hope for Steel Industry, but Climate Change Gets Short Shrift

The topline news carried a political, economic and cultural wallop: State, federal and local officials, along with corporate chieftains and union heavyweights, announced Tuesday that steelmaking would return to the iconic Sparrows Point industrial complex in eastern Baltimore County, as a prominent wind energy developer looks to expand its operations in Maryland.
Sparrows Point, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Hogan: Offshore Wind Development Is An ‘Absolute Game-Changer’

Sparrows Point, MD- Gov. Larry Hogan Tuesday touted news that a Maryland company plans to build a large offshore wind farm off the coast of Ocean City on federally leased land and with the use of renewable energy credits. The wind expansion project was made possible through a partnership between US Wind and the global […] The post Hogan: Offshore Wind Development Is An ‘Absolute Game-Changer’ appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Sparrows Point, MDeenews.net

Offshore wind to revive ‘hallowed ground’ for U.S. steel

SPARROWS POINT, Md. — A Maryland offshore energy developer is promising to build a massive steel plant outside Baltimore, creating hundreds of union jobs as it assembles one of the largest offshore wind farms on the East Coast. U.S. Wind unveiled plans yesterday for the Sparrows Point Steel and Momentum...
Trenton, NJCape May County Herald

On Offshore Wind, NJ Says No to Home Rule

TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill that denies municipalities their traditional control over where and how cables from offshore wind farm projects can come ashore. According to the bill, a New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) approved project can locate, build, use and maintain wires and cables that are associated with the transmission of electrical power from offshore wind farms to land-based infrastructure.
Energy Industrywhatsupmag.com

Governor Hogan Touts Offshore Wind Expansion

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today touted a transformative partnership between US Wind and Tradepoint Atlantic to expand the development of offshore wind energy in Maryland—including the state’s most ambitious clean energy project to date, helping to put the state well on track to meet its renewable energy and greenhouse gas reduction goals.
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

US Wind Announces Major Progress In Maryland Offshore Wind Energy Project, Including Bringing Steel Back To Sparrows Point

BALTIMORE Md. (WJZ) — US Wind on Tuesday announced significant progress in the wind energy company’s first major offshore wind project in  Maryland. The company said the offshore windmills will be able to fully satisfy the state’s offshore wind energy goals. “Because of the successes we’ve achieved in the development of MarWin, US Wind is ready to offer Maryland its most ambitious clean energy project to date and, with it, the state’s first permanent offshore wind steel fabrication facility,” said Jeff Grybowski, US Wind CEO. “Developing Momentum Wind and Sparrows Point Steel at full capacity will give Maryland the opportunity to bring...
IndustryCape May County Herald

Offshore Wind Will Create Good Jobs and Boost New Jersey’s Economy

With burgeoning state and federal government support, it’s clear New Jersey is poised to become the nation’s leader in offshore wind energy, providing a win-win situation for the economy, environment and the highly-skilled union building and construction trades industry. The state is taking action to meet the threats from climate...
AgricultureTennessee Tribune

Offshore Wind Industry Faces Pushback From Commercial Fishing Groups

Wind farms along the Atlantic coast — including offshore Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey — are facing major opposition from commercial fishermen. Since the Block Island Wind Farm began operating off the coat of Rhode Island in 2016, many commercial fishermen have pushed back against the industry. They claim the turbines are navigational hazards and obstacles to ocean access.
Corolla, NCpublicradioeast.org

Public Comments Sought On North Carolina’s First Proposed Offshore Wind Project

A series of virtual meetings are underway after the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) initiated an environmental review of the first proposed wind energy project off the North Carolina coast. BOEM filed a Notice of Intent on July 30 to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement for the Kitty Hawk Offshore Wind Project. The Construction and Operations Plan (COP), submitted by Kitty Hawk, LLC, proposes the construction of up to 69 wind turbine generators in the Kitty Hawk Offshore Wind Lease Area located about 27 miles east of Corolla, NC. The project would also include an offshore substation, inter-array cables, and two transmission cables. Export cables from the offshore site would connect to the onshore electric grid in Virginia Beach and could eventually supply power to Virginia. Construction could begin in 2024. If approved, BOEM said in a news release that the project would contribute toward the state’s goal of developing 2.8 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030 and 8 gigawatts by 2040. North Carolina could also benefit economically during construction and throughout the project’s lifetime.

Comments / 0

Community Policy