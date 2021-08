Danielle Cuff was among the estimated 160,000 Georgia restaurant workers forced out of jobs weeks after the pandemic hit in the spring of 2020. The 31-year-old pastry chef found a greener pasture at the bucolic Decimal Place Farm in Clayton County, turning goat milk into cheese. Her escape from frenetic 12- to 14-hour workdays let her reflect on something she had forgotten — a normal pace of life, having weekends and holidays off, and knocking off after eight hours of work.