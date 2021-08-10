Cancel
Emerging Markets Report: Consolidating Power

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We're pleased today to introduce a new profiled company to our roster of high-quality stories with Consolidated Uranium Inc. ("CUR ") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF), a well-financed international Uranium company with a strategy of consolidating and advancing undervalued uranium projects around the globe.

Most readers are acquainted with the appeal of Uranium, often colloquially referred to as 'yellowcake.' For some, the acquaintance may be in international security matters due to the incredible power of uranium in a wide variety of applications.

When the wrong people/governments want it, it makes the news. Think Iran.

But the true importance of Uranium is in the delivery of highly efficient, low carbon, base load power to the masses. In terms of electricity generation, Uranium has no equal.

To this end, Toronto based exploration company Consolidated Uranium is ahead of the curve having recently entered into definitive agreements with Energy Fuels (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) to acquire a portfolio of Uranium projects in the US including three past producing mines in mining friendly Utah. These new projects complement an already robust portfolio of assets, having already acquired or having the right to acquire uranium projects in Australia, Canada and Argentina each with significant past expenditures and attractive characteristics for development acquired from other well-regarded industry players such as Mega Uranium Ltd. and IsoEnergy Ltd.

These acquisitions give Consolidated Uranium a significant position in the Uranium market and the recent surge in Uranium prices, as shown in this recent Uranium chart may explain the Company's acquisitive nature.

It's clear, pardon the pun, that the Company is consolidating power at a time when optimism for the future of uranium is growing. This recent article from the venerable Wall Street Journal titled "Uranium Has That Healthy Glow Again," is compelling:

If the author's conclusion is sound, Consolidated Uranium and the yellowcake sport market merit simultaneous review. Thanks to its recently acquired properties CUR is poised to become a significant producer of Uranium thereby providing investors with leverage to an anticipated further rising of Uranium prices.

About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at http://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/newsletter.php

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid $250,000 by Consolidated Uranium Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLCFlorida Office390 North Orange Ave STE 2300Orlando, FL 32801E-mail: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com Web: www.emergingmarketsllc.com

