Greenwich, CT

XPO Logistics Recognizes Another 133 LTL Drivers For Safety Milestones

GREENWICH, Conn. , Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) - Get Report, a leading global provider of freight transportation services, today announced that another seven XPO less-than-truckload (LTL) drivers surpassed three million accident-free miles in the first half of 2021:

Gerardo Campos (Texas), Ina Daly (Arizona), Mark Klun (Arizona), John Macdonald (Canada), Kevin Moore (Ohio), Steven Sallee (Indiana) and Randall Siverling (Ohio).

An additional 27 XPO drivers reached two million accident-free miles and 99 drivers reached one million accident-free miles in the same period, bringing the number of honorees to 133. All are employed by XPO's North American LTL business unit.

"Each time we enter the cab and get behind the wheel, safety is at the forefront of our minds," said Ina Daly. "This team focuses intently on the details. I'm extremely proud to join the ranks of my million-miler colleagues."

XPO tracks accident-free miles in its LTL network as part of Road to Zero, its comprehensive safety program. It takes approximately a decade of safe driving to achieve one million miles without an accident. In total, these drivers drove 174 million accident-free miles — the equivalent of two and a half round-trips from Earth to Mars.

Josephine Berisha, chief human resources officer for XPO Logistics, said, "We congratulate our driver honorees and the entire LTL team for embracing XPO's culture of safety. Our commitment to investments in technology and training ensure that every mile driven for our customers is as safe and efficient as possible."

XPO is one of the largest LTL providers in North America, with 291 service centers and coast-to-coast digital visibility into more than 17 billion pounds of freight picked up and delivered by its drivers each year.

About XPO Logistics XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) - Get Report is a leading provider of freight transportation, primarily a top-three provider of truck brokerage and less-than-truckload (LTL) capacity in North America. XPO helps companies to de-risk their supply chains by moving their goods using cutting-edge technology. XPO Connect™, the company's proprietary automated freight marketplace, is one of the fastest-growing digital brokerage platforms in the industry. XPO provides truck capacity at scale to 50,000 shippers through a global network of 744 locations and approximately 40,000 employees. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .

Media ContactXPO Logistics, Inc.Joe Checkler+1-203-423-2098 joe.checkler@xpo.com

