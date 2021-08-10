Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Kornit Digital Acquires Voxel8, Expanding Additive Manufacturing Technology Portfolio For Next Generation Of Sustainable On-Demand Textile Production

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

ROSH HA'AYN, Israel, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) - Get Report, a worldwide market leader in digital textile production technologies, announced today the acquisition of all associated assets of Somerville, Massachusetts-based Voxel8.

Voxel8's advanced additive manufacturing technology for textiles allows for digital fabrication of functional features with zonal control of material properties, in addition to utilizing high-performance elastomers adhering to inkjet technology.

"Voxel8's innovative technologies and talent will help us accelerate the execution of our 4.0 strategy to digitize sustainable, on-demand textile production," said Ronen Samuel, Kornit Digital Chief Executive Officer. "With this advanced and proven 3D technology, we will disrupt the business of fashion, empowering completely new creative decorative concepts and never-before-seen functional textile applications, while exploring new lucrative opportunities in the functional apparel and footwear markets."

"By integrating Voxel8's technology into Kornit's product roadmap, we will be able to transform numerous market segments and verticals, accelerating our collective visions and technology advancements," said Kobi Mann, Kornit Digital Chief Technology Officer. "Voxel8 offers direct 3D print-on-part capabilities, advanced design software that can be easily integrated with any production floor software workflow, and versatile chemistry enabling on-the-fly formulation of high-performance elastomers to change the material properties of the resulting printed structures by multiple orders of magnitude. This means reflective, high-density, silicone and metallics, as well as compression elements for sports and therapeutics, protection elements like cushioning and impact resistance, and functionality applications like anti-slip, waterproofing, and other qualities combining form and function that are key to Kornit's vision of digitizing production in every conceivable manner."

"Voxel8's innovative and sustainable technology—tested by some of the world's leading global fashion and footwear brands, such as Hush Puppies, which is part of Wolverine Worldwide, enables the digital creation of unique decorative and functional applications, while eliminating time and waste from the manufacturing process," said Fred von Gottberg, Voxel8's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Voxel8 shares Kornit's vision of transforming the textile industry and couldn't be more excited to be part of the journey to build the operating system of sustainable fashion on demand. We look forward to working together to embed Voxel8's technology into Kornit's customer offerings, which will collectively provide endless possibilities of enhanced applications and solutions."

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (KRNT) - Get Report develops, manufactures, and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. Kornit delivers complete solutions, including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software, and after-sales support. Leading the digital direct-to-garment printing market with its exclusive eco-friendly NeoPigment printing process, Kornit caters directly to the changing needs of the textile printing value chain. Kornit's technology enables innovative business models based on web-to-print, on-demand and mass customization concepts. With its immense experience in the direct-to-garment market, Kornit also offers a revolutionary approach to the roll-to-roll textile printing industry: Digitally printing with a single ink set onto multiple types of fabric with no additional finishing processes. Founded in 2002, Kornit Digital is a global company, headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, and serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. For more information, visit Kornit Digital at www.kornit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are characterized by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "believes," "should," "intended," "guidance," "preliminary," "future," "planned," or other words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's objectives, plans, and strategies, statements of preliminary or projected results of operations or of financial condition and all statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company intends, expects, projects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on assumptions and assessments made by its management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments, and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things: the Company's degree of success in developing, introducing, and selling new or improved products and product enhancements including specifically the Company's Poly Pro and Presto products; the extent of the Company's ability to consummate sales to large accounts with multi-system delivery plans; the degree of the Company's ability to fill orders for Kornit's systems; the extent of the Company's ability to continue to increase sales of Kornit's systems, ink, and consumables; the extent of the Company's ability to leverage Kornit's global infrastructure build-out; the development of the market for digital textile printing; the availability of alternative ink; competition; sales concentration; changes to the Company's relationships with suppliers; the extent of the Company's success in marketing; the duration and severity of, and the degree of recovery from, the global COVID-19 pandemic, which could potentially impact once again, in a material adverse manner, the Company's operations, financial position, and cash flows, and those of the Company's customers and suppliers; and those additional factors referred to under "Risk Factors" in Item 3.D of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on March 25, 2021. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Press ReleaseKornit Digital 12 Ha`Amal St., Afek Park,Rosh-Ha`Ayin 4809246, IsraelTel: +972.3.908.5800www.kornit.com

Investor ContactAndrew G. BackmanGlobal Head of Investor Relationsandrew.backman@kornit.com

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Industry#Textiles#Additive Manufacturing#Manufacturing Process#Kornit Digital Acquires#Kornit Digital Ltd#Krnt#Wolverine Worldwide#Neopigment#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Mandiant acquires Intrigue to add attack surface management technology to its SaaS portfolio

Mandiant announced the acquisition of Intrigue. Intrigue’s attack surface management technology will be integrated into the Mandiant Advantage platform, enabling organizations to discover, monitor, and manage risk across their entire attack surface. The acquisition of Intrigue is aligned with Mandiant’s strategy of scaling its expertise and intelligence gained on the...
SoftwareNature.com

Showcasing a full portfolio of products and services

Align Technology, Inc., global medical device company that designs, manufactures and sells the Invisalign system of clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, will be at the International Dental Show 2021 (IDS) in Cologne, Germany on 22-25 September 2021. Together, the Align and exocad booths will represent Align's biggest IDS exhibition space to date.
Agriculturefoodlogistics.com

AeroFarms and Nokia Partner to Enable Next Generation of Plant Vision Technology

AeroFarms and Nokia Bell Labs have partnered to expand their joint capabilities in cutting-edge networking, autonomous systems and integrated machine vision and machine learning technologies to identify and track plant interactions at the most advanced levels. As part of the partnership, AeroFarms will contribute its commercial growing expertise, comprehensive environmental...
Technologyaithority.com

Schneider Boosts Next Generation TeSys Giga Offering With Digital Innovation

Maximize resilience and uptime with self-diagnosis indicators and end-of-life notifications. Improves equipment reliability and robustness by up to 90%. Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announces the release of new generation of TeSys Giga series Motor Starters. The iconic TeSys Giga series has...
Businessverticalmag.com

Teledyne FLIR expands Neutrino portfolio

Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 20 seconds. Teledyne FLIR, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has introduced the Neutrino SX8 mid-wavelength infrared (MWIR) camera module and four additional Neutrino IS Series models designed for integrated solutions requiring HD MWIR imagery with size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP+C) constraints for commercial, industrial, defense original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and system integrators.
Technologyaithority.com

Three UK Expands Strategic Collaboration with Amdocs to Provide Consumers with Next-Generation Digital Experiences and 5G Services

Amdocs Will Modernize Three UK’s Capabilities to Increase Agility, Enable Faster Time to Market of New Services and Deliver an Enhanced Customer Experience for Individual End Users. Amdocs (DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, announced that it has entered into a multi-year agreement...
Somerville, MAwideformatimpressions.com

Kornit Digital Acquires Voxel8

Kornit Digital Ltd. has acquired all associated assets of Somerville, Mass.-based Voxel8. Voxel8’s advanced additive manufacturing technology for textiles allows for digital fabrication of functional features with zonal control of material properties, in addition to utilizing high-performance elastomers adhering to inkjet technology. “Voxel8’s innovative technologies and talent will help us...
Engineeringnanowerk.com

New manufacturing process could be passport to flexible next-generation electronics (w/video)

(Nanowerk News) In a new paper published in the journal NPJ Flexible Electronics ("Direct Roll Transfer Printed Silicon Nanoribbon Arrays based High-Performance Flexible Electronics"), engineers from the University of Glasgow’s Bendable Electronics and Sensing Technologies (BEST) group outline how they have streamlined and improved the conventional process for creating flexible large area electronics.
AdvocacyPosted by
The Associated Press

TOP the organic project Raises $2 Million in Seed Extension to Expand Access to Sustainable Period Products

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2021-- TOP the organic project (TOP), a women-owned, organic period product startup, has extended their seed round to raise $2 million as they expand their presence in nationwide retailers and product offering. The funding will enable TOP to capitalize on strategic expansion and partnerships, bolster marketing initiatives and grow their team as they seek to provide women and girls with better and healthier products for themselves and the planet. The round was led by Massachusetts-based Mass Mutual through the MM Catalyst Fund, The Impact Seat, Maine Angels and Dirigo Angel Fund.
IndustryPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Textile Mills Left Out of July US Manufacturing Increase

Textiles mills did not partake in the good fortune, however, reporting declines in manufacturing growth, new orders and production. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
New York City, NYcharlottenews.net

SUIC Midas New Product MT Unified Procurement(TM) With On-Demand Delivery For Merchants To Generate More Profits. SUIC Midas Will Start the E-Commerce Honeycomb Platform in Taiwan and To Expand Worldwide By Adopting a Combined Strategy of Wholesale Club M

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC). SUIC Midas USA, Inc. launches its new product MT Unified Procurement™ with on-demand delivery services for partner merchants to generate more profits. SUIC Midas will start the E-commerce Honeycomb platform in Taiwan and to expand worldwide by adopting a combined strategy of Wholesale Club Membership and Multi-Level Marketing.
MarketsMedagadget.com

Arthroscopy Procedures and Products Market Share Expand To US$ 8,621.3 Million By Top Manufacturers, Latest Technologies, Segments Overview, Future Trends, Growth Opportunity and Forthcoming Developments

Arthroscopy is a minimally invasive technique used to diagnose and treat disorders and disorders like arthritis, swollen hip, carpal tunnel syndrome, broken cartilage, and lose bone and cartilage pieces. A computer used in arthroscopy procedures is an arthroscopy. It is a fiber-optic video camera that requires a high-definition video viewer to see within the joint. The system may help determine the seriousness of an accident or the type of injury.
Chicago, ILaithority.com

Improving Acquires Chicago-Based Tahoe Partners To Expand Digital Transformation Capabilities

Improving, a modern digital services company, has acquired Tahoe Partners, a professional services firm specializing in Cloud and Microsoft digital transformation services, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The transaction is expected to increase Improving’s annualized revenue significantly, resulting in a collective annualized revenue exceeding $185 million, and will further expand its geographic reach within the Midwest region of the United States.
BusinessDaily Mining Gazette

Calumet Electronics names chief technology officer to lead next-generation technologies

CALUMET ― Calumet Electronics has elevated its commitment to producing on-shore, next-generation printed circuit boards for the American electronics industry with the appointment of Dr. Meredith LaBeau as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Naming a CTO is an essential step in strengthening Calumet’s corporate structure and advancing its business strategy. Chief Technology Officer is an executive-level position focused on internal and external science and technology advancement.
EnvironmentThe Drum

Are you optimizing digital sustainability?

This promoted content is produced by a member of The Drum Network. The Drum Network is a paid-for membership product which allows agencies to share their news, opinion and insights with The Drum's audience. Find out more on The Drum Network homepage. There’s no such thing as a free lunch.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

BioLife Solutions To Acquire Sexton Biotechnologies To Expand Cell And Gene Therapy Tools Portfolio

BOTHELL, Wash., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions , Inc. (Nasdaq: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of class-defining bioproduction products and services for cell and gene therapies and the broader biopharma market, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all remaining outstanding shares of privately held Sexton Biotechnologies, Inc., that it does not currently own, for $24.0 million, in consideration for 506,382 newly issued shares of BioLife common stock. Taking into consideration liquidation preferences, BioLife will retain 19.9% of the consideration due to Sexton shareholders. The transaction is expected to close on or before September 1, 2021.
Constructionmetroatlantaceo.com

Tensar Releases Next Generation InterAx Geogrid Product

Tensar International, a global leader in soil stabilization and reinforcement for construction, announces the release of the next generation in its portfolio of geosynthetic solutions: InterAxTM geogrids. Since Tensar invented geogrids in the 1970s, the products have earned a reputation as the optimal way to address poor soil conditions and stabilize aggregate in roadways and other critical paved surfaces to enhance longevity and performance. InterAx is Tensar’s latest and most substantial advancement in geogrid technology and is the company’s highest performing product to date.

Comments / 0

Community Policy