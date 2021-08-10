Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

The New Flat Rate Opens Submissions For Freedom Builders University

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

DALTON, Ga., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Flat Rate, the first menu-pricing system for home service contractors, is opening submissions for Freedom Builders University. FBU helps contractors and business owners create more freedom in their lives by taking a close look at the critical metrics of time, money and impact.

This world-class mastermind provides an opportunity to learn what it takes to run a profitable business. Through quarterly in-person workshops, FBU brings business owners together to focus on process development, implementation, and automation that helps streamline workflows. In addition, coaches and attendees look for key holes in financials that could increase revenue and make a significant difference on the bottom line.

"We started Freedom Builders University because contractors were in need of high-level coaching that could provide a road map to greater freedom and success in their businesses," said Matt Koop, vice president of The New Flat Rate. "Using a 30-metric assessment, FBU can pinpoint the areas in their company and lives that need immediate focus and attention. The combination of the assessment, workshops, one-on-one coaching and learning from peers will facilitate leadership development within entrepreneurs that give them the freedom to grow in their businesses and personal lives, too."

Freedom Builders University gives owners an in-depth assessment of their business. The assessment will evaluate 30 metrics focused on money, time and impact. While Freedom Builders University begins with a 12-month commitment that includes a road map for business owners, many members remain dedicated to the journey for several years because of the positive results they've seen within their companies.

"Between the individual coaching and the group sessions, our members will be able to lean on each other and share advice and unique experiences," said Koop.

Freedom Builders University encourages members to also register for an Inner Circle Mastermind, a three-day, high-level small group experience for entrepreneurs who are dedicated to doing the work it takes with extreme focus to build the freedom in their business that they have always hoped for.

For more information about Freedom Builders University, visit www.freedombuildersuniversity.com.

For more information about The New Flat Rate, visit http://www.thenewflatrate.com.

The New Flat RateThe New Flat Rate, Inc. pioneered the first menu pricing system for in-home service providers which has doubled and tripled the average service ticket for contractors across the United States and Canada. Targeting HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Service and Repair contractors, each market-specific edition is designed to do the bundling and upselling for technicians by providing hundreds of service, repair and equipment replacement "menus," each with up to five straightforward options consumers can choose. Voted No. 1 for two years in a row by Contracting Business, The New Flat Rate develops processes to eliminate objections and lower sales resistance for service technicians. For more information, visit http://thenewflatrate.com/ or call 706-259-8892.

MEDIA CONTACT: Heather RipleyRipley PR(865) 977-1973 hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-new-flat-rate-opens-submissions-for-freedom-builders-university-301351831.html

SOURCE The New Flat Rate

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New Flat Rate#Plumbing#Contracting Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
EconomyVentureBeat

5 Business Tips For Starting A Company & Achieving Success

This post was written by Athan Slotkin, CEO of The Shadow CEO. Corporations are having a hard time filling jobs after the global health crisis left millions unemployed, in addition to completely redefining workers’ idea of job security and ultimately, the meaning of living and working. Instead of working for big company contracts, many want to launch their entrepreneurial dreams or dabble in the freelance world. Paralleling the uncertain economy that’s driving people towards self-employment, young grads who can’t find work also have a unique opportunity to delve straight from student to entrepreneur or business owner. Where do business beginners get started and what businesses are needed right now?
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Member Companies Of Builders Insurance Group Rated "A" (Excellent) By AM Best

ATLANTA, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AM Best, the leading provider of ratings, news and financial data for the insurance industry worldwide, has affirmed the financial strength rating of "A" (Excellent) with a "Stable" outlook for all member companies of Builders Insurance Group. This achievement demonstrates Builders' strong financial position and its history of positive fiscal performance.
Public Healthbaltimorenews.net

Building a Sales Team to Compete in the Post-COVID World

Toronto has weathered a lot of uncertainty in the past year, but with vaccination rates rising every day and life in Canada starting to return to normal, many companies are starting to think about how they should reposition themselves to compete in an economy indelibly shaped by the coronavirus pandemic.
Frankfort, ILwillcountygazette.com

021 Sales and Marketing to Help You Dominate Your Market on August 18

Frankfort Chamber of Commerce recently issued the following announcement. 021 Sales and Marketing to Help You Dominate Your Market. Rebuild - Reenergize: A Webinar Series for Business Leaders in a Post COVID World. 5th in a series of 5 webinars. Tools for Success: Sales and Marketing to Help You Dominate...
MarketsRegister Citizen

7 Ways to Successfully Manage Managers

Managing managers can be similar, in some ways, to managing a team — you need to align priorities, communicate goals, provide feedback and serve as a mentor. But the difference in managing managers is that you have to not only oversee their work, but make sure they’re effectively supporting their teams too.
InternetRegister Citizen

How to Successfully Market a New Website in 2021

With countless websites competing online in every industry, it can often be a challenge to successfully market a new website in 2021. If your startup brand is ready to launch its online presence, you need to work hard to generate consistent visitor traffic and gain a foothold in the marketplace.
Presidential Electionseniorhousingnews.com

Movers & Shakers: Discovery Names First President of Construction, Development and Design; Pegasus Welcomes Regional Sales VP

Movers & Shakers is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Job Board. Browse and apply to management and executive senior living jobs and positions from leading professional firms serving the industry. Employers can post single jobs, purchase job packages or our premium subscription that includes unlimited job posts and editorial coverage for one year. Visit SHN Jobs today.
IndustryThrive Global

Why Staff Retention is the Key to Success in Haulage and Logistics

The coronavirus pandemic has had an unparalleled impact on businesses across all sectors, but it has had a particularly huge and varied impact on the haulage and logistics sector. Some businesses, like those who worked in B2C retail and refrigerated food, were able to thrive in the face of increasing...
Hamilton County, INreadthereporter.com

Submission portal now open for American Rescue Plan funding

Hamilton County businesses, nonprofits encouraged to apply. The application portal to request American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding assistance is now open for Hamilton County businesses, nonprofits, and governmental units. The funding will support hundreds of organizations that serve Hamilton County residents mitigate the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic....
Real Estatetherealdeal.com

Builders selling new homes faster than they can construct them

Can the housing market get too hot? It’s starting to appear that way, with builders struggling to keep up with demand for new homes. After selling more homes than they’re able to construct, builders are now restricting sales to avoid being overwhelmed — causing prices to climb even higher, according to the Wall Street Journal.
MarketsInvestmentNews

SRI or die: Time to get on board the responsible investing trend

“If you’re not talking with your clients about sustainable, responsible and impact investing, they’ll be speaking with someone else.” That’s a line I used last week while speaking to a group of financial advisers at a conference in Michigan. And it’s true. Those of us who are practitioners in the...
Economyrismedia.com

Realogy Expansion Brands Adds VP of Learning to Leadership Team

Realogy Expansion Brands, which includes Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate and ERA® Real Estate, announced the addition of Peter McMahon to the leadership team. In his new role as vice president of Learning, McMahon will drive professional development, growth and profitability for affiliated brokers, agents and brokerage staff for both brands.
Economyfoodsafetynews.com

IAFP opens submissions application period for EU symposium

The International Association for Food Protection (IAFP) has opened a call for proposals to its European symposium next year. The IAFP European Symposium organizing committee is inviting people to submit a proposal for presentation during the meeting. Since 2005, IAFP’s European symposium has provided a forum for the exchange of...
Income Taxhngn.com

Stimulus Checks: New Payments Could Hit Bank Tomorrow

Millions of Americans will receive a big paycheck tomorrow as the law temporarily expanded the federal child tax credit. Qualified Americans Will Receive New Stimulus Checks. In a recently published article in BGR News, the second of six child tax credit cheques will hit qualified americans' bank accounts on Friday and should be in recipients' mailboxes by the weekend. The money was part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed in March, which also financed a fresh round of $1,400 stimulus checks.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Leaked internal T-Mobile memo reveals the end of a feature used by 1.5 million subscribers

A leaked internal memo from T-Mobile, discovered by The T-Mo Report, reveals that the nation's second-largest carrier is planning on ending support for its "Block All/Blacklist All Short Codes" account setting starting this coming Wednesday, August 18th. As many as 1.5 million existing T-Mobile customers using the feature will have it removed between August 31st and September 2nd.
Public Healthyourmileagemayvary.net

Starting Monday: First U.S. Market With Mandatory Vaccines For All Hotel Stays

Since the delta variant took hold in mid-July, we’ve all seen the rules. For example, the new Harry Potter store in NYC has capacity limits in place so they’re using a virtual queue system (we visited it; the store is an amazing hot mess, y’all). Everyone again has to wear masks indoors at Disney parks. Some places have taken it even further, i.e., if you plan to see a Broadway show, you’ll have to show proof of vaccination.
Real Estaterealtybiznews.com

Mistakes New Investors Should Avoid with a Turnkey Rental Property

Turnkey rentals are one of the easiest ways to get into real estate investing. Turnkey rentals have high appeal to investors because of the passive income with a decent return on the investment. These are typically single-family houses or duplexes that are rented to long-term tenants. The investor purchases the rental, but it is operated by a professional property management company. Many times, the investor purchases the property directly from the management company with a long-term tenant already in place. It’s a no hassles investment model.
Small Businesssmallbiztrends.com

Overcome the Challenges of Starting Your Business with this Free Webinar

The excitement, potential, and hope that come with starting your own business are only tempered by the process and logistics required to make it happen. However, if you learn the steps that are necessary to legally start a business from an industry expert, nothing can temper the enthusiasm you have for your entrepreneurial journey.

Comments / 0

Community Policy