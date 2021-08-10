The New Flat Rate Opens Submissions For Freedom Builders University

DALTON, Ga., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Flat Rate, the first menu-pricing system for home service contractors, is opening submissions for Freedom Builders University. FBU helps contractors and business owners create more freedom in their lives by taking a close look at the critical metrics of time, money and impact.

This world-class mastermind provides an opportunity to learn what it takes to run a profitable business. Through quarterly in-person workshops, FBU brings business owners together to focus on process development, implementation, and automation that helps streamline workflows. In addition, coaches and attendees look for key holes in financials that could increase revenue and make a significant difference on the bottom line.

"We started Freedom Builders University because contractors were in need of high-level coaching that could provide a road map to greater freedom and success in their businesses," said Matt Koop, vice president of The New Flat Rate. "Using a 30-metric assessment, FBU can pinpoint the areas in their company and lives that need immediate focus and attention. The combination of the assessment, workshops, one-on-one coaching and learning from peers will facilitate leadership development within entrepreneurs that give them the freedom to grow in their businesses and personal lives, too."

Freedom Builders University gives owners an in-depth assessment of their business. The assessment will evaluate 30 metrics focused on money, time and impact. While Freedom Builders University begins with a 12-month commitment that includes a road map for business owners, many members remain dedicated to the journey for several years because of the positive results they've seen within their companies.

"Between the individual coaching and the group sessions, our members will be able to lean on each other and share advice and unique experiences," said Koop.

Freedom Builders University encourages members to also register for an Inner Circle Mastermind, a three-day, high-level small group experience for entrepreneurs who are dedicated to doing the work it takes with extreme focus to build the freedom in their business that they have always hoped for.

For more information about Freedom Builders University, visit www.freedombuildersuniversity.com.

For more information about The New Flat Rate, visit http://www.thenewflatrate.com.

