Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Four Seasons Plumbing Celebrates National Water Quality Month

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Plumbing, a family-owned and -operated plumbing company serving the Asheville and Hendersonville areas, wants local residents to join them in celebrating National Water Quality Month. Started in 2005 by the Environmental Protection Agency, the month of August is dedicated to recognizing fresh, clean water and its importance to the community and environment.

"Having clean water is a vital part of our society both locally and across the nation," said Max Rose, owner of Four Seasons Plumbing. "Without it, we would not have the resources to quench our thirst on a hot summer day, take a shower or have running water in our houses."

While many of the pollutants that cause harm to clean water come from sources outside of residential homes, there are some things homeowners can do to help reduce harmful materials from entering waterways. Taking your car to the car wash rather than washing it at home is one simple step. Not only does it save water, but it also prevents chemicals from being flushed down the storm drains, which eventually empty into lakes, rivers and other bodies of water.

Limiting the number of chemicals used to clean drains is another option for homeowners. While these chemicals help unclog drains, they can also make their way into fresh bodies of water when flushed through the plumbing system. Where possible, choose an all-natural solution, such a biological or enzyme-based drain treatment.

"Taking steps to prevent harmful chemicals from reaching our streams and lakes can go a long way toward protecting our freshwater sources and the ecosystems around them," said Rose. "Oftentimes, we take for granted the ability to go grab a glass of water. But even now, we sometimes have to purchase water filtration devices to feel good about drinking from the tap. That's why this month is so important. By joining together to treat water as the precious resource it is and taking some easy steps to protect it, we can ensure clean fresh water for generations to come."

Four Seasons Plumbing follows strict health and safety guidelines in order to continue providing the Asheville area with essential plumbing maintenance, repair and installation service during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. For more information about Four Seasons Plumbing, visit http://callfourseasons.com or call (828) 216-3894.

About Four Seasons PlumbingFour Seasons Plumbing is a family-owned and operated home services company serving Asheville and Hendersonville areas. Four Seasons Plumbing has established itself as the leader in providing reliable, professional plumbing services throughout the entire Asheville and Hendersonville area and surrounding communities. We pride ourselves on a commitment to customer service and can answer any and all of your plumbing needs, even emergencies. For more information, call 1-828-216-3894 or visit http://callfourseasons.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Heather Ripley Ripley PR (865) 977-1973 hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/four-seasons-plumbing-celebrates-national-water-quality-month-301351822.html

SOURCE Four Seasons Plumbing

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Clean Water#Water Quality#Water Treatment#Four Seasons Plumbing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
Related
Politicswfxrtv.com

Water quality tips with Southern Trust Home Services

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)– Some homeowners may not know that you should do an annual water quality check. Ted Puzio, the owner of Southern Trust Home Services, explains what signs you should look out for that indicate you may have poor water quality and solutions to improve it.
Scott County, IAourquadcities.com

Scott County Watersheds group observes Water Quality Month

This month, Partners of Scott County Watersheds observes Water Quality Month by taking action locally. The Partners group is working its way around the county to make city-wide proclamations for August to be Water Quality Stewardship Month in the Quad City area, a news release says. So far, PSCW has...
Politicsfoxwilmington.com

Residents frustrated about ongoing water quality issues

WHITE LAKE, N.C. (WECT) – A conversation that has been going on for almost a decade now is raising more concerns and frustrations among residents. “I feel like we’re losing an opportunity to maintain what I would consider a pristine lake. I’m a little saddened by the fact that our lake has somewhat degraded in clarity,” said White Lake resident Bo Barefoot.
Blaine, MNPosted by
Stephanie Moua

How to protect Sunrise Lake's water quality

BLAINE, MN – Sunrise Lake is a man-made lake in Blaine. Although Sunrise Lake is not managed by the Department of National Resources, as a large body of water, it has similar issues as any other natural lake. The city of Blaine is encouraging its residents to protect and conserve the man-made lake from any forms of pollution, one of which is excessive algae growth.
AgricultureGuard Online

Water quality key to fish production

During National Water Quality Month, Americans can take some time to consider the importance of clean water in the production of fish found in supermarkets and restaurants across the country, Dr. Amit Kumar Sinha, associate professor of water quality for the Aquaculture/Fisheries Center of Excellence at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB), said. Water quality plays a crucial role in determining the growth, welfare and health of fish grown in aquaculture systems.
Politicsgreatlakesecho.org

State sampling surface waters to assess quality

The Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy is assessing the state’s water quality, something that’s necessary in a state that’s rich in water resources. The department is conducting its annual surface water sampling to protect human health and aquatic life and to maintain recreational suitability. Water sampling is done...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Ultimate Plumbing & Repair Inc. Solves Local Hotel's Hot Water Issue By Installing A Commercial Tankless Water Heater System

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe Hughes, the owner and founder of Ultimate Plumbing & Repair Inc., is pleased to announce that he and his team recently solved an issue a local hotel was having with their hot water supply. After the hotel contacted Hughes to report their commercial water heaters were no longer up to the task of providing guests and staff with adequate hot water, Joe and his team got busy deciding what the best solution would be.
Hubbard County, MNBemidji Pioneer

Shoreland advisors partner to improve water quality

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. -- Your friendly, neighborhood shoreland advisor is eager to team up with you to protect and improve water quality. Sponsored by the Hubbard County Coalition of Lake Associations (COLA), the shoreland advisor program is a collaboration with Hubbard County University of Minnesota Extension and Hubbard County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD).
Greene County, NYPosted by
Hudson Valley Post

Statewide Water Quality Infrastructure Projects to Benefit Hudson Valley Water Systems

An announcement on August 5th from the Governor's Office provided promising improvements for areas in Greene and Orange Counties, among other locations across New York State. Approval by the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation for more than $47 million will help fund critical infrastructure projects that protect or improve water quality across the state. There are 11 municipalities in New York state that will receive the grants, interest-free loans and low cost loans that were approved, Middletown, Greenville and the Village of Catskill are those in the Hudson Valley.
Politicsmankatomn.gov

Quality water is limited--help conserve water because every drop counts

Although potential rain is in the forecast, Mankato is expected to remain in a drought status. This makes ongoing water conservation efforts more important than ever. Quality water is a limited and precious resource, and a City goal is to provide community members access to high quality drinking water and also ensure water is available for other important uses, such as fighting fires.
Delaware Statedelaware.gov

Delaware to Solicit Projects for Water Quality Funding

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, in conjunction with the Division of Public Health, will begin soliciting for new water quality projects Aug. 11 as DNREC and DPH start to develop 2021 Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) and Drinking Water State Revolving (DWSRF) project priority lists. Projects must be listed on the CWSRF and DWSRF project priority lists to be considered for funding.
Energy IndustryWright County Journal Press

Water quality during the drought - using surface water safely

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA EXTENSION - www.extension.umn.edu. Many regions of the state are in moderate to severe drought, which is impacting water tables and wells. Are you seeing changes to your water table or wells running dry? Are you making changes on your farm because of a dropping water table?. Take...
Brookings, SDBrookings Register

Brookings-Deuel Water System recognized for water quality

PIERRE – The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) announced today that the Brookings-Deuel Rural Water System public water system and the system’s operation specialists have been awarded a Secretary’s Award for Drinking Water Excellence. “Consistency leads to success and consistent success is a true measure of...
Environmenthillsboro-oregon.gov

Local Actions to Protect Water Quality

August is National Water Quality Awareness Month. Think about how often you use water? Whenever you take a shower, brush your teeth, wash your hands, cook a meal, and so on. Everything on our planet relies on water and yet we too often take it for granted every day. Although,...
Pennsylvania StateDaily Review & Sunday Review

CONSERVATION CORNER: Water quality in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth boundaries encompass at least 85,568 miles of streams and 242 major publicly accessible lakes comprising 125,119 surface water acres. Section 303 of the Federal Clean Water Act requires that states, territories, and authorized tribes, collectively referred to in the act as “states,” prepare water quality standards and assess all streams and lakes. Since1972 enactment, each water body is to have calculated an upper pollution limit that maintains water quality meeting state standards for each pollutant present. Standards vary among the states depending on each state’s protected uses. In Pennsylvania, these protected uses are listed as fish consumption, recreation, public water use, and biological life.
Brookhaven, NYstonybrook.edu

CCWT's NSF-Supported Research Will Improve Drinking Water Quality & Environmental Health

The National Science Foundation (NSF) has funded nine fundamental research projects to create new strategies to remediate PFAS in the environment, one of which is based at Stony Brook University’s New York State Center for Clean Water Technology (CCWT). PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are toxic contaminants that are very difficult to treat, and they persist and accumulate in soil, water and living organisms, which can lead to adverse health effects.

Comments / 0

Community Policy