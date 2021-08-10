Cancel
MLB

Rockies say fan yelled at mascot, but Marlins' Lewis Brinson hears racial slur

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI — The Colorado Rockies said a fan was yelling the name of team mascot Dinger and not a racial slur. The Black player who was batting at the time isn't so sure. Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson said he didn't hear the fan shouting during Sunday's game at Coors Field. But a day later, he'd reviewed the tape and had a different opinion.

Lewis Brinson
#Padres
