Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Flora Growth Fulfills Initial Purchase Order Of Appx. US$1.1M To Largest Colombian Food And Beverage Distributor

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) ("Flora" or the "Company"), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, is pleased to announce that its food and beverage division, Kasa Wholefoods Company S.A.S. ("Kasa") has completed its first purchase order, valued at approximately US$1.1M, to Importaciones y Asesorias Tropi S.A.S. ("Tropi") as part of the sales agreement announced in July. Flora expects Kasa to complete similar deliveries on a monthly basis moving forward.

Kasa intends on leveraging this initial sales agreement with Colombia's largest consumer packaged goods ("CPG") distributor to generate additional sales of its entire food and beverage product portfolio in Colombia. Given the recently announced cannabis law changes in Colombia that will allow for the production and marketing of cannabinoid-containing ingestible products, Kasa will look to maximize the value of the relationship and amplify revenue growth of its CBD product portfolio. This agreement exemplifies Flora Growth's strategy of building out its distribution channels and sales relationships utilizing high-quality traditional CPG products, underpinned by its low-cost, high-margin cannabis raw materials.

"We believe this initial sale demonstrates Flora's ability to rapidly follow through on its commitments and marks a major turning point for our Kasa Wholefoods division. We expect this relationship with Tropi to generate significant revenue potential in both the short and long term as we build upon a relationship with the leading food and beverage distributor in Colombia," said Jason Warnock, Chief Revenue Officer of Flora. "Moving forward, we will work to increase monthly sales to our target of US$2M, including foraying into the newly permitted product category of cannabis-containing ingestible products that will offer increased wellness properties for end consumers."

About Importaciones y Asesorias Tropi S.A.S.

Tropi is a company dedicated to the development of commercial and logistical strategies that allow for the positioning of CPG products across varying categories, through different distribution models, across Colombia. The company was founded in 1996 and is known for providing healthy and quality products through its exceptional customer support team dedicated to satisfying its clients and consumers. Tropi has a presence in more than 900 of the 1,122 municipalities across the nation, with more than 40,000 clients and retail distribution points.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is a cannabis company that leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its diverse business divisions of cosmetics, hemp textiles, and food and beverage. As the operator of one of the largest outdoor cultivation facilities, Flora strives to market a higher-quality premium product at below market prices. By prioritizing natural ingredients and value-chain sustainability across its portfolio, Flora creates premium products that help consumers restore and thrive. Visit www.floragrowth.ca or follow @floragrowthcorp on social for more information.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: the Company's commercial arrangement with Tropi; the size of markets for cannabis and cannabis products; our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, or the forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives not occurring, except as may be required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005392/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appx#Food And Beverage#Purchase Order#Colombian#Flgc#The Company#Importaciones#Cpg#Flora Growth#About Flora Growth Corp#Floragrowthcorp#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Marketsatlantanews.net

RTD Protein Beverages Market To See Stunning Growth | Kellogg, Glanbia, PepsiCo

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global RTD Protein Beverages Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the RTD Protein Beverages market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
AgricultureBusiness Insider

Modern Meat to Significantly Expand Production Capacity Through Trimpac, a Subsidiary of World's Largest Food Distributor

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc., (CSE: MEAT) (" Modern Plant Based Foods ") or (the "Company "), an award-winning plant-based food company, announces that Modern Meat, its meat alternative division, will expand production of its plant-based meat alternatives through a co-packing arrangement with Trimpac Meat Company ("Trimpac"). The agreement opens a significant opportunity to ramp-up production of its Modern Burgers, Crumble and Meatballs.
Businessaithority.com

SinglePoint Announces Listing on OTCQB Venture Market

SinglePoint Inc., a company focused on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications to drive better health and living, announced that its application for a listing to the OTCQB® Venture Market has been approved and it will begin trading at the open of the market on August 13, 2021. The...
IndustryGreenBiz

A growing appetite for disruption among food and beverage investors

It’s hard not to pay attention to the rise of alternative meat and dairy products after witnessing the market response to Beyond Meat’s 2019 initial public offering, which saw a 163 percent surge upon trading and the biggest gain for any large U.S. IPO since 2000. More recently, Oatly’s IPO fetched an initial valuation of $10 billion in May.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Cocoa Market To Grow In Food & Beverage Industry As A Pervasive Flavor

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cocoa market garnered $12.87 billion in 2019, and is estimated to generate $15.50 billion by 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2027. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, value chain, top investment pockets, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.
MarketsEntrepreneur

Splash Beverage Stock is Poised For Growth

Beverage maker Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN: SBEV) stock is trading post-3-for-1 split as it uplisted a $15 million IPO on June 11, 2021. The IPO consisted of 3.75 million shares and warrants priced at $4 per share. The warrants are exercisable for one share of common stock at $4.60 per share with a five-year expiration. This beverage play is an under-the-radar micro-cap in the early stages and a high-risk speculative play. The Company sells four brands of beverages from acquisitions. They sell non-alcoholic sports drinks to alcohol products including single-serve wines, flavored tequila, and its popular sangria Pulpoloco products served in biodegradable paper, not aluminum, cans. The Company recently provided forward guidance indicating triple-digit year-over-year (YoY) growth, which is not difficult when revenues are relatively small compared to the larger giants. This also makes Splash a potential acquisition target if its brands take off. This is a post-pandemic play as the reopening gets underway with the acceleration of COVID-19 vaccinations. Speculators can watch for opportunistic pullbacks to consider scaling into a position.
Small Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Electronic commerce, a growth window for Colombian MSMEs

Medellín (Colombia), Aug 9 (EFE) .- Electronic commerce constitutes a growth window for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Colombia, as it represents an opportunity to reach new consumers and markets. This was explained to Efe by Hernán Loaiza, leader of donor innovation at Interactuar, a corporation that supports...
IndustryTimes Union

Following an 8X growth during the pandemic, Metrobi secures funding to empower local food and beverage makers in the post-lockdown economy

BOSTON (PRWEB) August 05, 2021. Metrobi provides the leading technology-powered delivery network for local wholesale: delivery of bulk products from local food & beverage makers to grocery stores, restaurants, and cafes. Metrobi enables local businesses such as breweries, bakeries, coffee roasters, and beverage makers to launch and grow their wholesale offerings.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Cookies Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | Kellogg, PepsiCo, Nestle, Danone

The latest independent research document on Global Cookies examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Cookies study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Cookies market report advocates analysis of Kellogg, PepsiCo, Nestle, Danone, Mondelez International, Campbell Soup Company, Parle Products, Pladis, General Mills, Pacific Cookie, Great American Cookies, Boulder Brands, Starbucks, J&M Foods, Aryzta, Voortman Cookies & Ben's Cookies.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Trading Up 3.8%

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) shares were up 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.37. Approximately 5,054 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,869,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88. Separately,...
IndustryICIS Chemical Business

Logistics delays, high freight costs pressuring US chemical distributors - NACD

HOUSTON (ICIS)--Logistics delays and persistently high freight costs are putting pressure on US chemical distributors and threatening to cause shortages across the industry, Eric Byer, CEO of the National Association of Chemical Distributors (NACD) said on Monday. “All modes of shipping are currently facing delays. Our members are reporting that...
Agriculturethedallasnews.net

Smart Agriculture Market Share 2021: Trends, Technological Advancements, Future Growth And Forecast to 2031

InsightSLICE research on "Smart Agriculture Market By Component, Agriculture Type, Farm Size and Geography- Size, Share, SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031″ gives bits of knowledge on key turns of events, business systems, research and improvement exercises, inventory network examination, cutthroat scene, and market share research. Global Smart Agriculture market was...
Public Healthnbc16.com

US distributor warns of medical supply shortage

WASHINGTON (SBG) — America's medical supply chains remain fragile a year and a half into the pandemic and industry experts worry the country could be heading into another supply shortage across a broad swath of medical products. Michael Einhorn is the CEO of Dealmed, a New Jersey-based medical supply distributor....
Food & Drinkshospitalitynet.org

HNtv INSIDERS: Food & Beverage Trends in the Post-Pandemic Era

In this episode of HNtv Insiders, Emma Banks, VP F&B Strategy & Development EMEA at Hilton, and Naim Maadad, Chief Executive & Founder at Gates Hospitality, discuss how the food & beverage industry is reinventing itself in the post-pandemic era, and how it responds to changing sustainability dynamics... as a preview and scene-setter for their session on this topic at the 17th edition of the Arabian & African Hotel Investment Conference (AHIC), taking place at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai live in person from 20-22 September 2021.
Cell Phonestheclevelandamerican.com

They order food at home and charge us for three years, now they have to return the orders| News from Mexico

Failure in the payment processing system of the Japanese service for Food delivery at home Demae can allow some users to eat for free for 3 years. The company directed the affected users that some orders placed through the payment applications of the mobile operators DoCoMo, au and SoftBank were accepted and delivered, but a system error caused the operators to refund or cancel the payments, publishing the RT.
Economydigitaltransactions.net

FTNI Supplies Digital Payment Tech to C-Store And Food Distributor

Grocers and convenience stores that use distributor Hardec’s to buy products to sell now have an online and digital payment option. Omaha, Neb.-based Financial Transmission Network Inc. said it is supplying Hardec’s with an online payment portal that enables its customers to pay invoices via automated clearing house transactions and credit cards, FTNI said Monday. Hardec’s customers also are able to store payment methods and view past payment history. Elizabethtown, Ky.-based Hardec’s also will adopt an automatic recurring payment capability.

Comments / 0

Community Policy