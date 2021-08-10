Cancel
Politics

Ahead of Key Votes, Franchot Weighs Policy and Politics on Hogan Highway Plan

By Bruce DePuyt
marylandmatters.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Board of Public Works meets on Wednesday, it will cast two votes on Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr.’s plan to add variably-priced toll lanes to portions of the Capital Beltway and Interstate 270 in Montgomery County. The three-person board is being asked to approve a “predevelopment” contract with...

www.marylandmatters.org

Comments / 0

