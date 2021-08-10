Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Https://usarad.com/

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

Nanox Enters into Acquisition via Merger Agreement with Zebra Medical Vision Ltd. and Announces Entry into Binding Letter of Intent with USARAD Holdings Inc. with the Goal of Creating an Integrated, Globally Connected End-to-End Radiology Solution and Population Preventive Health Platform

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005555/en/

https://www.zebra-med.com/

NANO-X IMAGING LTD ("Nanox" or the "Company," Nasdaq: NNOX), an innovative medical imaging company, announced entry into two agreements intended to create a globally connected, end-to-end radiology solution. The Company announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a leading medical artificial intelligence (AI) developer Zebra Medical Vision for a total of $100 million upfront, and up to another $100 million tied to achievement of specific milestones, all to be paid in Nanox shares. Nanox also announced today that it has entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire USARAD and its related company, Medical Diagnostics Web, or MDW. USARAD operates a global network of 300 radiologists. Total consideration for USARAD and MDW is $30 million, comprising $21 million of Nanox shares and $9 million in cash.

The acquisition of Zebra Medical Vision is anticipated to fuel both companies' shared goal of forming the next generation of AI-enabled hardware and software devices, which is expected to set a new standard in the medical devices sector. If these proposed strategic acquisitions are consummated, Nanox will be in the position to gear up towards addressing three major international shortages on a global scale: the shortage of medical imaging devices, radiologists, and connectivity between countries and societies in analyzing medical data.

Founded in 2014, Zebra Medical Vision ("Zebra-Med") is a pioneer in the AI medical imaging space, setting the standard for the future of AI in radiology. The company has 7 FDA-cleared and 10 CE-marked AI solutions for medical imaging, with a recently introduced 3D modeling solution for x-ray images used for orthopedic surgery pre-operative planning. Using patient imaging data already available to the healthcare system, Zebra-Med's algorithms highlight early, previously undetected signs of common chronic diseases. The newly discovered findings can then initiate further medical assessment to establish individual preventative care pathways for patients.

"Zebra Medical Vision has always operated with the goal of expanding the use of AI in medical imaging to improve health outcomes for patients worldwide," says Zohar Elhanani, CEO of Zebra Medical Vision. "At this time, we understand that that vision is best served by joining forces with a trusted partner with the means to boost our capabilities and propel population health, powered by AI, to the next level. Screening populations to detect and treat chronic disease early has proven to improve outcomes, and we're thrilled to be taking the helm of the population health transformation in healthcare."

"We took a strategic decision to join forces with Nanox and grow together as we share the same vision of a global health solution for all. We understand that in order to truly lead and shape this new AI-enabled diagnostic space, we'll need both the superb hardware capabilities and coming install base , which Nanox delivers, and the AI and Cloud delivery capabilities, combined with proven regulatory and quality framework, which Zebra Medical Vision has built over seven years," stated Eyal Gura, Co-Founder at Zebra Medical Vision. "Zebra-Med brings to Nanox clinical, regulatory, and cloud-deployment credibility, together with some of the world's top healthcare brands as partners , from India to Brazil and health brands like InterMountain Health, Scotland and England's NHS, Johnson & Johnson , Clalit Health Services and many more . I am positive that the teams will continue to build great things together and continue to impact patients lives "

With this industry-leading focus, Zebra-Med has set its own path in enabling financial incentives for wide adoption of AI in radiology, recently receiving the first CPT reimbursement code for its solution involving the early detection of Osteoporosis. Together with Nanox, the company will continue to advance value-based population healthcare management on a large scale, pioneering tomorrow's medical imaging AI and to detect chronic diseases by offering AI applications as part of a modality solution, targeting both payers and providers.

Under the terms of the agreement, is expected acquire Zebra Medical Vision for upfront and milestone payments to be paid in Nanox shares, including $100 million expected to be issued at closing, $16 million of deferred consideration payable upon signing of three new business contracts within six months of closing, and $84 million payable upon achievement of certain other milestones for total consideration. Zebra-Med is expected to be run as a wholly owned subsidiary under the Nanox brand.

Nanox also expects to acquire USARAD, a U.S. based radiologist-run and operated full-service subspecialty radiology and teleradiology company with over 300 U.S. certified radiologists in its organization. USARAD will provide Nanox with immediate access to trained radiologists, lowering the barrier to US market entry and other countries around the globe. Through the USARAD network, Nanox will have direct access to the company's relationships with hundreds of medical practices across multiple specialties, as well as urgent care centers, and other healthcare providers. Moreover, USARAD, in which Siemens holds a meaningful equity stake, will enhance Nanox's go-to-market strategy, potentially allowing the Company to place Nanox.ARCs with USARAD's customers.

If this potential strategic acquisition is consummated, Nanox will be in the position to offer a new model of Management of Medical Service Organizations (MSO), in which Nanox is expected to manage various new critical functions and capabilities, including medical billing with a meaningful revenue potential, Quality Assurance, compliance and eliminate reliance on third parties for these services.

Under the terms of the binding letter of intent, Nanox anticipates purchasing all of the shares of USARAD and all of the assets of its related company Medical Diagnostics Web, or MDW, for a total consideration of $30 million in stock and cash for both companies. We expect to acquire USARAD for total consideration of $27 million, comprised of $18 million of Nanox shares and $9 million in cash. Of the total, $18.5 million of consideration is expected to be paid upon closing, and the remaining $8.5 million is expected to be paid based on the achievement of certain milestones. The remaining $3 million of consideration for MDW will be paid by Nanox shares.

"Expanding access to medical imaging via widespread deployment of the Nanox.ARC solves one of the obstacles to achieving true population health management," stated Ran Poliakine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nanox. "Yet, the global shortage of trained radiologists represents a significant bottleneck in the imaging process. The Nanox.ARC, together with the acquisitions of Zebra Medical Vision and USARAD, if consummated, would move us toward our vision of deploying our Systems and have the support of a large network of radiologists empowered with highly advanced AI algorithms that will allow for the rapid interpretation of medical images into actionable medical interventions, which would represent an end-to-end, globally connected medical imaging solution. Furthermore, we are working to offer a solution even greater than that: population preventive health care through application of Zebra's AI technology, if the acquisition is consummated.

Michael Yuz, M.D, CEO of USARAD: "USARAD has been a partner of Nanox in the past two years, and today we are thrilled to officially join the vision as part of the team. Working closely with Nanox and seeing the progress the team has made toward the production ramp up, together with the world renowned capabilities of Zebra Medical Vision's AI, creates a medical device powerhouse, in which our radiologists are proud to take part."

Completion of the proposed Zebra-Med acquisition is subject to, among others, approval of the transaction by the equity holders of Zebra-Med. The acquisition of USARAD is subject to the completion of due diligence and to the negotiation of a definitive agreement. The definitive agreement with USARAD may not be entered into the terms or in the timeframe currently contemplated. Both acquisitions are subject to satisfaction of the conditions to closing in the definitive agreements, regulatory approvals, and other customary conditions. Therefore, neither of the proposed transactions may be consummated on a timely basis or at all.

The Nanox shares expected to be issued to the Zebra-Med, USARAD and MDW shareholders are not expected to be registered and will be subject to restrictions on resale under the U.S. securities laws.

About Nanox:

Nanox, founded by the serial entrepreneur Ran Poliakine, is an Israeli corporation developing a commercial-grade digital X-ray source designed to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Nanox believes that its novel technology could significantly reduce the costs of medical imaging systems, and plans to seek collaborations with world-leading healthcare organizations and companies to provide affordable early detection imaging services for all. For more information please visit www.nanox.vision.

About Zebra Medical Vision:

Zebra Medical Vision's imaging analytics platform allows healthcare institutions to identify patients at risk of disease and offer improved preventative treatment pathways to advance patient care. The company is funded by Khosla Ventures, Marc Benioff, Intermountain Investment Fund, OurCrowd Qure, Aurum, aMoon, Nvidia, J&J and Dolby Ventures. Zebra Medical Vision has raised $52 million in funding to date, and was named a Fast Company Top-5 AI and Machine Learning company. Zebra-Med leads the way in AI FDA cleared products, and is installed in hospitals globally, from Australia to India, Europe to the U.S, and the LATAM region.

About USARAD:

Recognizing the need for high-quality, reliable on-call and daytime radiology and teleradiology services, the USARAD Holdings, Inc. was formed by a collaborative effort of American radiologists, all of which are Board Certified by the American Board of Radiology. Each one contributes their experiences from some of the finest radiology departments in the United States. USARAD's model is unique. USARAD Holdings, Inc. is privately owned and is operated by radiologists without nonmedical interests, corporate bureaucracy, or middlemen.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to the initiation, timing, progress, and results of Nanox's potential acquisitions, research and development, manufacturing, and commercialization activities with respect to its X-ray source technology and the Nanox.Arc. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "can," "might," "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "should," "could," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on information Nanox has when those statements are made or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks related to (1) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the negotiations and any subsequent definitive agreements with respect to the proposed acquisitions, and the possibility that the terms and conditions set forth in any definitive agreements with respect to the proposed acquisitions may differ materially from the terms and conditions set forth in the non-binding letters of intent, (2) the inability to complete one or both of the proposed acquisitions, including due to failure to obtain approval of the stockholders of Zebra-Med or the failure to satisfy other conditions to closing, (3) the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the parties' ability to conduct diligence, negotiate and consummate the proposed acquisitions, (4) the receipt of an unsolicited offer from another party for an alternative acquisition that could interfere with one or both proposed acquisitions, (5) the risk that the proposed acquisitions disrupt current plans and operations as a result of time and effort necessary to consummate the proposed acquisitions, (6) the inability to successfully merge goals and technology with the proposed acquisition companies, if the acquisitions are consummated, (7) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, brand recognition, the ability of the combine companies to grow and manage growth profitably and retain their key employees, (8) costs related to the proposed acquisitions, (9) changes in applicable laws or regulations that impact the feasibility of the acquisitions or the operations of the combined companies, (10) the failure to meet projected technology development targets, (11) the failure of the combine companies to effectively scale end-to-end medical imaging solutions worldwide, and (12) (i) Nanox's ability to complete development of the Nanox.Arc ; (ii) Nanox's ability to successfully demonstrate the feasibility of its technology for commercial applications; (iii) Nanox's expectations regarding the necessity of, timing of filing for, and receipt and maintenance of, regulatory clearances or approvals regarding its X-ray source technology and the Nanox.Arc from regulatory agencies worldwide and its ongoing compliance with applicable quality standards and regulatory requirements; (iv) Nanox's ability to enter into and maintain commercially reasonable arrangements with third-party manufacturers and suppliers to manufacture the Nanox.Arc; (v) the market acceptance of the Nanox.Arc and the proposed pay-per-scan business model; (vi) Nanox's expectations regarding collaborations with third-parties and their potential benefits; and (vii) Nanox's ability to conduct business globally, among other things. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Nanox's actual results to differ from those contained in the Forward-Looking Statements, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in Nanox's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Nanox undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in Nanox's expectations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005555/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Billing#Https#Zebra Medical Vision Ltd#The Company#Usarad#Medical Diagnostics Web#Mdw#Ce#Zebra Medical Vision#Ai#Cloud#Intermountain Health#Nhs#Johnson Johnson#Clalit Health Services#Cpt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
Scotland
Country
Brazil
Related
Technologyaithority.com

New Launch: Adobe Experience Cloud for Healthcare

Adobe Experience Cloud for Healthcare is here to streamline patient care and establish new benchmarks in digitally-powered healthcare services. Patient care is one of the most under-valued aspects of modern healthcare services. According to various reports published in the domain, a doctor spends anywhere between 4 minutes to 18 minutes on a patient. What’s worse — the time spent on each patient is reducing, even as doctors complain of fatigue, exhaustion, and unfair salary.
BusinessTimes Union

Windfall Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

Windfall Reaffirms its Commitment to the Highest Standards in Security. Windfall Data, Inc (“Windfall”), a company that helps organizations become more data-driven through contextual analytics and modern wealth intelligence, today announced that it has successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit. A recognized technical audit for technology & service organizations, SOC 2 Type 2 requires companies to establish and follow strict information security policies and procedures. This SOC 2 certification report, generally recognized as the gold standard for data security, validates Windfall’s commitment to protecting both company and customer data by establishing safeguards that meet the America Institute of Certified Public Accountants’ (AICPA) principles.
Internetcybersecdn.com

What is HTTPS? | UpGuard

HTTPS (Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure) is a secured version of HTTP (Hypertext Transfer Protocol). HTTP is a protocol used to transfer data across the Web via a client-server (web browser-web server) model. HTTPS encrypts all data that passes between the browser and server using an encryption protocol called Transport Layer Security (TLS), preceded by Secure Sockets Layer (SSL).
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Atlantic

The Vaccine Scientist Spreading Vaccine Misinformation

Robert Malone—a medical doctor and an infectious-disease researcher—recently suggested that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines might actually make COVID-19 infections worse. He chuckled as he imagined Anthony Fauci announcing that the vaccination campaign was all a big mistake (“Oh darn, I was wrong!”) and would need to be abandoned. When he floated that nightmare scenario during a recent podcast interview with Steve Bannon, both men seemed almost delighted at the prospect of public-health officials and pharmaceutical companies getting their comeuppance. “This is a catastrophe,” Bannon declared, beaming at his guest. “You’re hearing it from an individual who invented the mRNA [vaccine] and has dedicated his life to vaccines. He’s the opposite of an anti-vaxxer.”
Marketsatlantanews.net

Fan Data Analytics Market Worth Observing Growth: Oracle, Alteryx, SAS Institute

The Global Fan Data Analytics Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Fan Data Analytics Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including IBM Corporation, Datameer Inc., Oracle Corporation, Alteryx, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Dell Inc., SAP SE & Looker Data Sciences, Inc. etc have been looking into Fan Data Analytics as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Data Loss Prevention Market To Eyewitness Massive Growth By 2026 | GTB Technologies, Cisco Systems, Symantec

The latest independent research document on Global Data Loss Prevention examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Data Loss Prevention study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Data Loss Prevention market report advocates analysis of Zecurion, CA Technologies, Inc., GTB Technologies, Cisco Systems, Symantec Corporation, Websense, Trend Micro Incorporated, Trustwave Holdings, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, Inc. & Digital Guardian and Inc..
Economypulse2.com

Computational Gastroenterology MIT Spinout Company Iterative Scopes Raises $30 Million

IIterative Scopes announced recently that it closed a $30 million Series A round of funding. These are the details. IIterative Scopes — a pioneering company aiming to bring cutting-edge precision medicine to gastroenterology — announced recently that it closed a $30 million Series A round of funding. This round of funding was led by new investor Obvious Ventures with participation from Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC Inc., the venture capital firms Breyer Capital and Seae Ventures as well as a number of leaders in healthcare, including Lee Shapiro, Zach Weinberg, and Nat Turner. These funds will be used for further developing the company’s core algorithmic innovations and to advance its growing life sciences businesses.
360dx.com

In Brief This Week: PerkinElmer, Quidel, Abbott, Labcorp, Guardant Health, and More

NEW YORK – In a Form 10-Q filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission this week, PerkinElmer said that it reduced its headcount by 25 individuals to "realign resources to emphasize growth initiatives and integrate new acquisitions." Related to the reduction, the company took an initial restructuring or contract termination charge in its discovery and analytical solutions segment of $968,000 and in its diagnostics segment of $564,000, for a total of about $1.5 million during the quarter.
Reno, NVbeckershospitalreview.com

10 recent health IT, innovation partnerships

Here are 10 recent health IT vendor contracts and go-lives accelerating digital transformation efforts at healthcare organizations. 1. Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health opened a new "care traffic control center," which will use new technologies to coordinate patient care transfers, telehealth and home-based care from a single location. The health system partnered with Masimo for its remote monitoring program.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Banking Software Market is Thriving Worldwide with IBM, Misys, Infosys, Comarch

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Banking Software Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Temenos Group, Accenture., Comarch, NetSuite Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Deltek, Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Limited., Capgemini, IBM Corporation, Sopra Banking, Misys, SAP SE, Turnkey Lender, Oracle Corporation, Strategic Information Technology & Infosys Limited etc.
Health Serviceshealthcaredive.com

Predicting the future of healthcare: 10 takeaways from HIMSS21

The crowds at HIMSS this year may have been smaller due to COVID-19 concerns, but the conversations at the annual health IT conference were just as weighty as prior years. The conference, which spanned several Las Vegas resorts from Caesars to Wynn, netted roughly 19,300 in-person attendees and 5,000 digital, organizers estimated late Thursday. Roughly 700 exhibitors stood up booths on-site. The figures were about half of attendence numbers in 2018 and 2019, but higher than some feared as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Nevada.
Softwaremurphyshockeylaw.net

Robotic Process Automation Market Growth Projection 2021, SWOT Analysis 2027 by | Redwood Software, Verint System Inc., Pegasystems Inc., Automation Anywhere, Virtual Operations, UiPath SRL, IBM Corporation, etc

The Robotic Process Automation Market Study Report focuses on the current and future aspects of the business. The report contains important trends, segmentation analyses and current Robotic Process Automation business statistics. This research shows the many factors that determine how sellers compete in the international Robotic Process Automation marketplace. It also analyzes the size of the global Robotic Process Automation market and the key players in every region. This report provides a detailed and clear view of the Robotic Process Automation marketplace. The In-Sight Worldwide Robotic Process Automation market 2021 report is an essential test of the market. Our expert determines the key areas of the global Robotic Process Automation market report.

Comments / 0

Community Policy