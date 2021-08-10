Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Worldwide Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Industry To 2030 - Featuring 3P Biopharmaceuticals, 53 Biologics And Adagene Among Others

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market by Type of Product, Scale of Operations, Expression System, Company Size, Biologics and Key Geographical Regions - Industry Trends and Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study on the contract service providers within the biopharmaceutical industry. The study features in-depth analyses, highlighting the capabilities of a diverse set of biopharmaceutical CMOs and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs).

Over the years, the rising popularity of biologics has led to a paradigm shift in healthcare. In the last decade alone, the annual number of approvals of biopharmaceuticals, by the US FDA, have steadily risen. In fact, in 2019, a total of 28 biopharmaceutical products (including monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins and gene therapies) were approved in the US. Further, over 8,000 biological pharmaceutical products are currently under clinical investigation, across the world. Given the evident benefits (including high efficacy, target specificity and favorable safety profiles) of biologics over small molecule drugs, the biopharma market is poised to witness continued and consistent growth over the next several years. However, biologics production is a complex and capital-intensive process fraught with a wide range of challenges. Some of key concerns of contemporary innovators include the rate of attrition of pipeline drugs/therapies, prolonged development timelines, complex molecular structure (which demand niche and specialized expertise), current facility limitations and capacity constraints, and safety and efficacy-related issues.

Given the technical and operational challenges outlined above, an increasing number of drug developers have demonstrated the preference to outsource various parts of their biologics manufacturing operations. The landscape of contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) market, specifically those that claim to have biologics-related capabilities, features a mix of large, mid-sized and small companies. As a result of several mergers and acquisitions, the market is now fairly consolidated with a number of established players operating as one-stop-shops. Moreover, since the biopharmaceutical sector is amongst the most highly regulated industries in the world, biopharma CMOs, specifically those offering regulatory assistance, are perceived as attractive strategic partners (especially to the smaller developer companies). With outsourcing being increasingly accepted as a viable and beneficial business model within the biopharmaceutical industry, we anticipate the biologics manufacturing services market to grow at a steady pace in the coming years.

Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed review of the overall landscape of the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market, featuring an elaborate list of active CMOs, along with information on a number of relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, types of biologics manufactured (peptides/proteins, antibodies, vaccines, cell therapies, gene therapies, antibody drug conjugates, vectors, biosimilars, nucleic acids and others), scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), types of expression systems used (mammalian, microbial and others), type of bioreactor used (single-use bioreactors and stainless steel bioreactors), mode of operation of bioreactors (batch, fed-batch and perfusion), bioprocessing capacity and type of packaging.

A detailed landscape of the biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities established across the key geographical regions ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World), and including an analysis based on the location of these facilities, highlighting key manufacturing hubs for biologics.

Elaborate profiles of key players that claim to have a diverse range of capabilities related to the development, manufacturing and packaging of biologics. Each profile provides an overview of the company, its financial performance (if available), information related to its service portfolio, manufacturing facilities, and details on partnerships, recent developments (expansions), as well as an informed future outlook.

A detailed discussion on the key enablers in this domain, including certain niche product classes, such as antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), bispecific antibodies, cell therapies, gene therapies and viral vectors, which are likely to have a significant impact on the growth of the contract services market.

A case study on the growing global biosimilars market, highlighting the associated opportunities for biopharmaceutical CMOs and CDMOs.

A case study comparing the key characteristics of small and large molecule drugs, along with details on the various steps involved in their respective manufacturing processes.

A detailed discussion on the benefits and challenges associated with in-house manufacturing, featuring a brief overview of the various parameters that a drug/therapy developer may need to take into consideration while deciding whether to manufacture its products in-house or outsource the production operations.

A qualitative analysis, highlighting the various factors that need to be taken into consideration by biopharmaceutical therapeutics/drug developers while deciding whether to manufacture their respective products in-house or engage the services of a CMO.

A review of the various biopharmaceutical based manufacturing initiatives undertaken by big pharma players (shortlisted on the basis of the revenues generated by the top 10 pharmaceutical companies in 2019), highlighting trends across various parameters, such as number of initiatives, year of initiative, purpose of initiative, type of initiative, scale of operation, types of biologics manufactured and type of product.

An analysis of the recent collaborations (signed since 2015) focused on the contract manufacturing of biologics, based on various parameters, such as the year the agreement was signed, type of agreement, focus area, types of biologics manufactured, therapeutic area and geographical regions.

A detailed analysis of the various mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in this domain, highlighting the trend in the number of companies acquired during 2015-2020, along with the geographical distribution of this activity. The analysis also depicts the relationship between important deal multiples (based on revenues), number of employees and experience of the acquired company.

A detailed analysis of the recent expansions undertaken (since 2015) by various service providers for augmenting their respective biopharma contract manufacturing service portfolios, based on a number of parameters, including year of expansion, purpose of expansion (capacity expansion and new facility), types of biologics manufactured, geographical location of facility, and most active players (in terms of number of instances).

An analysis of the recent developments within the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing industry, highlighting information on the funding and technology advancements related to biomanufacturing.

A detailed capacity analysis, taking into consideration the individual development and manufacturing capacities of various stakeholders (small, mid-sized, large and very large CMOs/CDMOs) engaged in the market, using data from both secondary and primary research. The study examines the distribution of global biopharmaceutical manufacturing capacity by scale of operation (preclinical/clinical, commercial), company size (small, mid-sized, large and very large), and geography ( North America (the US and Canada), Europe ( Italy, Germany, France, Spain, the UK and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea and Australia), Latin America, Middle East and North Africa).

An informed estimate of the annual demand for biologics, taking into account the top 25 biologics, based on various relevant parameters, such as target patient population, dosing frequency and dose strength of the abovementioned products.

A discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under an elaborate SWOT framework, which are likely to impact the industry's evolution, including a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative effect of each SWOT parameter on the overall pharmaceutical industry.

A survey analysis featuring inputs solicited from various experts who are directly/indirectly involved in providing contract manufacturing services to biopharmaceutical developers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE4.1. Chapter Overview4.2. Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape4.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment4.2.2. Analysis by Company Size4.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters4.2.4. Analysis by Type of Product4.2.5. Analysis by Types of Biologics Manufactured4.2.6. Analysis by Scale of Operation4.2.7. Analysis by Types of Expression Systems Used4.2.8. Analysis by Type of Bioreactors4.2.9. Analysis by Mode of Operation of Bioreactors

5. MANUFACTURING FACILITIES OF BIOPHARMACEUTICAL CONTRACT MANUFACTURING ORGANIZATIONS (CMOs)5.1. Chapter Overview5.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology5.3. Overall Landscape of Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Facilities5.3.1. Analysis by Type of Product5.3.2. Analysis by Scale of Operation5.3.3. Analysis by Type of Expression System Used5.4. Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Facilities in North America5.5. Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Facilities in Europe5.6. Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Facilities in Asia-Pacific

6. BIOPHARMACEUTICAL CONTRACT MANUFACTURING IN NORTH AMERICA

7. BIOPHARMACEUTICAL CONTRACT MANUFACTURING IN EUROPE

8. BIOPHARMACEUTICAL CONTRACT MANUFACTURING IN ASIA-PACIFIC AND THE REST OF THE WORLD

9. NICHE BIOPHARMACEUTICAL SECTORS

10. CASE STUDY: OUTSOURCING OF BIOSIMILARS10.1. Chapter Overview10.2. Biosimilars: An Introduction10.3. Biosimilars: Development Stages10.4. Regulatory Requirements for Licensing of Biosimilars10.5. Need for Outsourcing Biosimilar Development and Manufacturing10.6. Impact of Biosimilars on the Global Contract Manufacturing Market10.6.1. Pipeline Analysis of Biosimilars, 2013 versus 202010.7. Biosimilars Contract Manufacturing Service Providers10.8. Challenges Associated with Outsourcing of Biosimilar Manufacturing Operations

11. CASE STUDY: COMPARISON OF SMALL AND LARGE MOLECULES DRUGS / THERAPIES11.1. Chapter Overview11.2. Small Molecule and Large Molecule Drugs / Therapies11.2.1. Comparison of General Characteristics11.2.2. Comparison of Key Specifications11.2.3. Comparison of Manufacturing Process11.2.4. Comparison of Key Manufacturing Challenges

12. CASE STUDY: IN-HOUSE MANUFACTURING12.1. Chapter Overview12.2. In-House Manufacturing12.2.1. Benefits Associated with In-House Manufacturing12.2.2. Risks Associated with In-House Manufacturing12.3. Outsourcing in the Biopharmaceutical Industry12.3.1. Types of Outsourcing Partners12.4. Manufacturing Approaches Used for Approved Biologics (2016-2020)12.4.1. Approved Biologics: Analysis by Company Size and Type of Manufacturing Model Adopted12.4.2. Approved Biologics: Analysis by Company Size and Types of Biologics12.5. Choosing the Right Strategy: In-House Manufacturing versus Outsourcing

13. MAKE VERSUS BUY DECISION MAKING FRAMEWORK13.1. Chapter Overview13.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters13.3. Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturers: Make versus Buy Decision Making13.3.1. Scenario 113.3.2. Scenario 213.3.3. Scenario 313.3.4. Scenario 413.4. Conclusion

14. BIG PHARMA INITIATIVES14.1. Chapter Overview14.2. List of Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Initiatives of Big Pharma Players14.2.1. Analysis by Number of Initiatives14.2.2. Analysis by Year of Initiative14.2.3. Analysis by Purpose of Initiative14.2.4. Analysis by Type of Initiative14.2.4.1. Analysis by Type of Partnership14.2.4.2. Analysis by Type of Expansion14.2.5. Analysis by Scale of Operation14.2.6. Analysis by Types of Biologics Manufactured14.2.7. Analysis by Year of Initiative and Company14.2.8. Analysis by Purpose of Initiative and Company14.2.9. Analysis by Year and Type of Initiative 14.2.10. Analysis by Type of Region of Expansion and Company 14.2.11 Analysis by Types of Biologics Manufactured and Company14.3. Competitive Benchmarking of Big Pharma Players14.3.1. Harvey Ball Analysis: Big Pharma Investment Summary

15. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

16. MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

17. RECENT EXPANSIONS

18. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

19. CAPACITY ANALYSIS

20. DEMAND ANALYSIS

21. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY SIZING

22. SWOT ANALYSIS

23. FUTURE OF THE BIOPHARMACEUTICAL CMO MARKET

24. SURVEY ANALYSIS

25. INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS

26. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA 27. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

Companies Mentioned

  • 3P Biopharmaceuticals
  • 3SBio
  • 53 Biologics
  • A.R. BROWN
  • Aalto Scientific
  • Labyrinth BioPharma (Formely known as AB BioTechnologies)
  • AbbVie Contract Manufacturing
  • AbCellera Biologics
  • Abeona Therapeutics
  • ABL
  • ABL Bio
  • Abzena
  • Acasti Pharma
  • Accellta
  • ACES Pharma
  • Achilles Therapeutics
  • Acticor Biotech
  • Adagene
  • Adaptimmune
  • AdaptVac
  • ADC Bio
  • Adimmune
  • Advanced Biotherapeutics Consulting
  • Advanced Cell Technology
  • Advanced Scientifics (Acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific)
  • Advanced Therapy Treatment Centre (ATTC)
  • Advaxis
  • Advent Bioservices
  • Aeras
  • Affibody
  • Affinita Biotech
  • Affinity Life Sciences
  • Affymetrix
  • Afton Scientific
  • AGC Biologics
  • Agilis Biotherapeutics
  • Agilux Laboratories
  • Airway Therapeutics
  • Ajinomoto Althea
  • Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services
  • Ajinomoto OmniChem
  • Akorn
  • Akouos
  • Akron Biotech
  • Akshaya Bio
  • Alcami
  • Aldevron
  • Alexion
  • Allele Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals
  • Allevi
  • Alliance Protein Laboratories APL (Acquired by KBI Biopharma)
  • Alligator Bioscience
  • Almac Group
  • Altor BioScience
  • Amaran Biotechnology
  • Amatsigroup (Acquired by Eurofins)
  • AmbioPharm
  • American Peptide Company (Acquired by Bachem)
  • Amgen
  • And Many More Companies!

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wjh06o

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-biopharmaceutical-contract-manufacturing-industry-to-2030---featuring-3p-biopharmaceuticals-53-biologics-and-adagene-among-others-301351996.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Industry#Biologics#Pharmaceuticals#Biopharmaceuticals#Researchandmarkets Com#The Us Fda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Related
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Global Baby Sound Machine Market Is Booming Worldwide| Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Manufacturers, Revenue and Forecast 2027

Reportspedia has newly added this expansive helpful data of the market, titled Baby Sound Machine Market Analysis 2021-2027. This statistical surveying research report deals with the current scenario of the global market. It has been accumulated to inclusive a couple of research methodologies such as primary and secondary research. The Baby Sound Machine Market data has been experiential to comprehensive industry-specific analysis tools like SWOT and Porter’s five techniques. Furthermore, the study also provides deliverables pertaining to the regulatory and competitive landscapes and the strategic perspectives of various industry contenders with respect to the Baby Sound Machine Industry.
Industrygoodmenproject.com

The Impact of Unplanned Downtime in Industrial Manufacturing

— Production for many companies is one of the biggest aspects of operations. Any time spent without producing anything means the company losses on the market and revenue. The employees instead of working on their tasks where they deliver best will be preoccupied with ways to correct the downtime. A downtime occurring means there is damage to the system, it means there can also be safety risks due to leakages.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Pharmaceutical Robots Market To Exceed USD 383.91 Million By 2028 - COVID-19 Impact And Global Analysis By The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the latest The Insight Partners research report, " Pharmaceutical Robots Market to 2028 - Global Analysis and Forecast - by Product, Application, End User, and Geography," the market is projected to reach US$ 383.91 million by 2028 from US$ 159.23 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% during 2021-2028. The market growth is mainly attributed to benefits offered by robots in pharmaceutical manufacturing, growing awareness of robotic systems in manufacturing process, increasing investments in pharmaceutical research and development.
Medical & Biotechatlantanews.net

Development Of Biomolecules By Pharmaceutical Are Boost Demand For Analytical Gel Permeation Chromatography Systems Market

The Fact.MR new report on the market survey of Analytical Gel Permeation Chromatography gives estimations of the Size of Analytical Gel Permeation Chromatography Market and the overall Analytical Gel Permeation Chromatography Market share of key regional segments During Forecast 2018 to 2026. Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products) Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Aurora Cannabis, VIVO Cannabis, The Cronos Group, Medical Marijuana

Latest released the research study on Global Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products) Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products) Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products). The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada),Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada),MedMen (United States),Terra Tech Corp. (United States),Aphria Inc. (Canada),VIVO Cannabis Inc. (Canada),The Cronos Group (Canada),Medical Marijuana Inc. (United States),The Body Shop (United Kingdom),Cronos Group (Canada)
Marketsbiospace.com

Epidermolysis Bullosa Therapeutics Market | Growing Funding for Research on Epidermolysis Bullosa Drive the Market Growth

Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) is a rare genetic diseases skin tissue. The skin of people suffering from EB becomes fragile. This can lead to the blisters and wounds are very difficult to heal. Symptoms related to this disorder such as blistering of skin, toenails, deformity or loss of fingernails, and internal blistering such as throat, stomach, esophagus, intestines and urinary tract. Also, it witnesses the skin thickening on palms and soles of feet.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Insights On The Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems Global Market To 2027 - Featuring Honeywell International, Horiba And Siemens Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (CEMS) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (CEMS) estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Lumen Bioscience Teams With Google To Apply Machine Learning To Biologics Manufacturing

SEATTLE, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Bioscience , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing products to treat and prevent highly prevalent diseases, today announced the results of a research collaboration with Google that applied machine learning (ML) to significantly advance the scalability of spirulina-based biologic drugs. The research, led by Caitlin Gamble, Lumen and Drew Bryant at Google Accelerated Science, was funded in part by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Lumen Bioscience simultaneously announced receipt of $2 million in additional grant funding from the Department of Energy to support further development of these research findings.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Apple Powder Market to See Thriving Worldwide | Mayer Brothers, Marshall Ingredients, Xi'an DN Biology

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Apple Powder Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Apple Powder market outlook.
Industrypower-technology.com

UK announces investment in offshore wind manufacturing industry

The UK Government is set to boost its offshore wind manufacturing industry across the Humber region with a £260m ($360m) government and private sector investment for developing ‘next-generation’ wind turbines. Siemens Gamesa and GRI Renewable Industries will receive £160m ($221m) in grant funding from the government’s Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment...
Businesssavannahceo.com

Patrick Industries Acquires Georgia Manufacturer

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK) ("Patrick" or the "Company") announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Nashville, Georgia-based Coyote Mfg. Co. ("Coyote"), a leading designer, fabricator, and manufacturer of a variety of steel and aluminum products, including boat trailers, towers, T-tops, leaning posts, and other custom components, primarily for the marine OEM market.
Claremont, CAkgi.edu

From India’s Biopharmaceutical Processing Industry to KGI’s MEng Program: Aishani Yadav’s Journey

Prior to enrolling in Keck Graduate Institute’s (KGI) Master of Engineering in Biopharmaceutical Processing (MEng) program, Aishani Yadav, MEng ‘22, was already well-equipped for a successful career in biopharmaceutical processing. In addition to having a bachelor’s in Zoology and a master’s in Molecular Microbiology from the University of Delhi in India, she had more than two years of industry experience under her belt.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Electrocardiographs Market (2021 To 2031) - Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Biotricity And Boston Scientific Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electrocardiographs Market: Focus on Product Type, End User, Region, COVID-19 Impact, Competitive Landscape, and 22 Countries Data - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Electrocardiographs Market is to Reach $9,826.8 Million by 2031. Key Companies...
EconomyThomasNet Industrial News Room

What Risks Concern Manufacturing Industry Leaders Today?

The manufacturing industry is largely comprised of small businesses. Within these smaller organizations, financial decisions always loom incredibly large. Every dollar counts, and one misstep can lead to a loss of a key customer or another negative consequence. That's why it's important to steer clear of these common risks and challenges.
Medical & Biotechcommunitynewscorp.com

Biopharmaceutical Oral Drug Delivery Market 2021-2027 with Major Key Player: , AbbVie, Sanofi, Kemwell Bipharma., Amgen, Biocon, Catalent, Novo Nordisk, Novartis, Pfizer, F. Hoffman-La Roche & more

The analysis covered in the Winning Biopharmaceutical Oral Drug Delivery Market Business Report clearly depicts the various market segments that can see the fastest business development during the estimated forecasting framework. Various steps were taken to generate this report, and input from a professional team of researchers, analysts, and forecasters was used here. Conduct background analysis and supplier participation analysis. Market analysis and competitor analysis help the company determine the range of its products to consumers in terms of size, color, design, and price.

Comments / 0

Community Policy