Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Moody's Corporation Posted An Updated Management Presentation For Investors

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

Moody's Corporation (MCO) - Get Report posted an updated management presentation for investors on its website, ir.moodys.com, on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. This presentation reflects certain information regarding the Company's results for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as well as updated full-year 2021 guidance as of August 5, 2021, and its posting is provided pursuant to Regulation FD. Senior management may use this updated presentation during meetings with analysts and investors.

ABOUT MOODY'S CORPORATION

Moody's (MCO) - Get Report is a global integrated risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With over 11,500 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody's combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com/about.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005297/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Corporation#Senior Management#Mco#Ir Moodys Com#Company#Moody S#Moody
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
modernreaders.com

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.570-$9.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.650-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEE. Barclays raised their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.40.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 491 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.580-$0.580 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Raises Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

NEXA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nexa Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.20 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexa Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.79.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.200-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.50 million-$91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.52 million.Appian also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.650 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys 1,441 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,375 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Versor Investments LP Makes New $539,000 Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. A number of other institutional investors have...
Businessaithority.com

CynergisTek Expands Expertise In Capital Markets, Investment Banking And Corporate Governance On Its Board Of Directors

CynergisTek, Inc. a leader in cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance, announced that it has appointed John Flood to its board of directors. John was a founding partner of Craig-Hallum Capital Group (“Craig-Hallum”), an equity research, trading, and investment banking firm supporting the company’s visibility in the public market, on their access to high-quality institutional investors, and their stock’s liquidity and trading profile. At Craig-Hallum, Mr. Flood led the investment banking and institutional equity sales teams. He was also a member of the firm’s board of governors, and executive, research, banking, and M&A committees. Mr. Flood will be added to the audit committee and will lead a new committee focused on investor relations and capital market strategies.
Marketsinvesting.com

A Profile Of Post May 2021 Crypto Investors

Due to high customer demand, apps such as eToro, Robin Hood and Revolut added Dogecoin. Novice traders sought tokens with a high ROI while accepting risks such as rug pulls. Quickswap and Pancakeswap projects were favored to the detriment of Uniswap due to high transaction fees. Dinocoins shone but were...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.650-$4.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.
MarketsLife Style Extra

UPDATE 1-Moody's affirms Ireland's A2 ratings, raises outlook to positive

(Adds details from statement, background) Aug 13 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody's Investors Service. affirmed Ireland's A2 ratings on Friday and raised its outlook. to positive from stable, citing the Irish economy's resilience. to shocks, including Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic. "Moody's view is that the Irish economy remains. well-positioned...
Charlotte, NCStreetInsider.com

Ballantyne Strong to Present at Q3 Virtual Investor Summit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2021) - Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (NYSE American: BTN) (the "Company" or "Ballantyne Strong") today announced their participation in the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit. Mark Roberson, Chief Executive Officer of Ballantyne Strong, will be giving a company presentation on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.13-0.06) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $201.2-204.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.13 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.060 EPS.
Businessaithority.com

Aria Systems Secures $90 Million in Growth Capital From Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Leading billing and monetization platform provider will use funds to expand its business in strategic vertical markets across the globe. Aria Systems, the leader in helping enterprises grow subscription and usage-based revenue, announced that the company has secured a $90 million investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management Private Credit (Goldman Sachs). The capital will be used to accelerate global business expansion and deepen Aria’s penetration in strategic target markets, including the telecommunications, technology, financial services, and media and publishing industries.
Energy Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Management Update

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company') ‎‎(TSXV:PQE; ‎OTC PINK:PQEFF; FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies, announced today that, contrary to management's prior expectations outlined in Petroteq's press release of August 9, 2021, it will not be able to complete the intended restatements of the Company's financial statements by August 13, 2021. The filing process has already begun, but due to the nature of said process, it is not expected to be finished until August 19. The Cease Trade Order ('CTO') issued by the Ontario Securities Commission (the 'OSC') and the TSX Venture Exchange, as a result of Petroteq's failure to file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q (and related certifications) for the period ended May 31, 2021 (the 'Quarterly Report') on or before July 30, 2021, as required, remains in effect.

Comments / 0

Community Policy