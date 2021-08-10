The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 72 – Niloofar Rahmani | Alliance Tax Solutions

Trosper Public Relations is excited to announce the addition of “Tea with Trosper” to the growing repertoire of the Henderson-based public relations firm. Hosted by industry veteran, Elizabeth Trosper and producer Claire Kimsey, guests include leaders and organizations both on a local and global scale. “Tea with Trosper” hosts a series of conversations that put a spotlight and emphasis on the stories happening in and around Nevada’s communities. In addition to informing, educating and entertaining, listeners will also gain a new perspective into the realities that exist in the world of public relations. “We are excited to bring this podcast to fruition,” said Elizabeth Trosper, chief executive officer and founder of Trosper Public Relations. “Throughout the pandemic, we witnessed the exponential growth and expansion of podcasts of all kinds. With our diverse client roster and relationships that expand borders, we are honored to provide a platform for these leaders to tell their stories and share experiences from which we all can learn.” Launching August 5, “Tea with Trosper” will upload bi-monthly episodes that can be streamed on teawithtrosper.com along with 20 different podcast streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts, and more. To submit for a guest appearance please email Claire@trosperpr.com.