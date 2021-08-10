Cancel
The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 72 – Niloofar Rahmani | Alliance Tax Solutions

By KG Smooth
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode of The Public Affairs Podcast, KG and Uncle Funky chat with Niloofar Rahmani, Afghanistan’s First Female Fighter Pilot. While she has been in the U.S. for a period of time, she has agreed to share her unique and pointed perspective on the current events affecting Afghanistan and our country’s decision to remove our military presence after a 20-year war.

