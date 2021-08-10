Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Atlas Technical Consultants Awarded $4 Million Materials And Testing Contract With Texas DOT Contract

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) ("Atlas" or the "Company"), a leading Infrastructure and Environmental solutions provider, announced a materials and testing services contract for the Texas Department of Transportation's Austin District. The contract is valued for $4 million over a period of up to five years.

"We continue to be proud of our working relationship with the Texas DOT and our combined efforts to improve the communities where we live and work," said Atlas COO, Ken Burns, Jr. "Our expertise in materials testing to ensure safety and sustainability of infrastructure projects continues to be a focus of our clients. We continue to invest in the technology and resources needed to provide quality assurance in this service area."

Contract services include the sampling, testing, inspection work, and related services for Asphaltic and Concrete construction; and the individual and component materials for sampling, testing, plant inspections, cleanup of State equipment, maintenance of State equipment, and issuing reports in a timely and thorough manner.

The contract work will be focused in the Austin District, but work may be required in other districts. The Austin District includes Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Gillespie, Hays, Lee, Llano, Mason, Travis and Williamson counties.

Atlas is committed to prioritizing safety and a healthy, hazard-free work environment for all who operate in, visit, or enter its facilities and job sites.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Environmental (ENV), Testing, Inspection & Certification (TIC), Engineering & Design (E&D), and Program, Construction, and Quality Management (PCQM) services. Under the name Atlas Technical Consultants, we offer solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets. With approximately 3,500 employees and a nationwide footprint, Atlas provides a broad range of mission-critical technical services, helping clients test, inspect, certify, plan, design, and manage a wide variety of projects across diverse end markets. For more information, go to https://www.oneatlas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. The information included in this press release in relation to Atlas has been provided by Atlas and its management team, and forward-looking statements include statements relating to Atlas' management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us and are based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (1) the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of the COVID-19 pandemic and any expectations we may have with respect thereto; (2) the risk that our actual results may differ from the guidance we have provided; (3) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of our past acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain management and key employees; (4) changes adversely affecting the business in which we are engaged; (5) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (6) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (7) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those under "Risk Factors" therein.

Contacts:

MediaKarlene Barron770-314-5270 karlene.barron@oneatlas.com

Investor Relations 512-851-1507 ir@oneatlas.com

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
City
Llano, TX
City
Burnet, TX
City
Bastrop, TX
City
Hays, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dot#Texas Dot Contract#Atcx#The Company#Dot#State#Tic#Engineering Design#Program Construction#Quality Management#Pcqm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Westnet, Inc. Awarded Sourcewell Contract

First-In Fire Station Alerting Systems partners with Sourcewell. Sourcewell, a Minnesota based purchasing cooperative, has awarded Westnet, Inc. with a contract in the Public Safety Communications Technology and Hardware category. Westnet is thankful and grateful to have been awarded this contact by Sourcewell. We are working tirelessly with the strength...
techwire.net

Here Are Statewide Contract Awards for Purchases of Tablets, Devices

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. The California Department of General Services’ (DGS) Procurement Division has announced the award of new mandatory state contracts for departments and agencies seeking to purchase tablets and “2-in-1 devices,” which are convertible laptops and detachable tablets. DGS announced the contract awards Wednesday....
Small Businessmyheraldreview.com

Nemean Solutions awarded prime Army contract

Nemean Solutions LLC was awarded a new prime contract supporting the U.S. Army Mission Command Center of Excellence, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Nemean will be conducting cost benefit analysis pertaining to a niche training tracking system. “This award brings Nemean into a new state (Kansas), with a new customer and providing...
Texas Statenacollawfirmblog.com

Breach of Oral Contract in Texas Business

A breach is not defined as promises laid out explicitly in a contract, rather a breach of contract is defined as any violation of law, principal or obligation. It is this definition of breach that leaves room for parties to file suits involving breaches of implied contracts. It is imperative...
suasnews.com

RPS Wins Contract Award on ASTRO Manned and Unmanned IDIQ

Remotely Piloted Solutions, LLC (RPS), a leading provider in defense services headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is excited to announce GSA ASTRO award for Pool 1 Data Operations. ASTRO is a contract vehicle for research, development, maintenance, support and operation of manned, optionally manned and unmanned platforms and robotics systems. ASTRO was created to meet the requirements of warfighters and scoped in collaboration with U.S. Combatant Commands and is intended to supplement DoD capabilities to ensure interoperability, flexibility and assurance on the modern-day battlefield.
Texas Stateroadsbridges.com

Commission awards contract for I-35E Phase II project in Dallas County, Texas

The Texas Transportation Commission recently made a decision to conditionally select Lone Star Constructors—a partnership between Fluor Heavy Civil LLC and Austin Bridge & Road LP—as the design-build contractor for the highly anticipated I-35E Phase II Project in Dallas County. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) said in a press...
Bartow County, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Paving contract awarded for part of U.S. 411 East

A $3.7 million contract to resurface part of U.S. 411 between Floyd and Bartow counties has been awarded to Marietta-based C.W. Matthews Contracting Co. The project area covers more than 6 miles, from Chateau Drive to the Bartow County line just past Biddy Road. Crews will be milling and repaving the eastbound side of the roadway, which has a low rating in the state’s Pavement Condition Evaluation System.
Militarywxxv25.com

Halter Marine awarded contract for Navy survey ship

Halter Marine, a company of ST Engineering North America, has been awarded a $149 million contract for the detail design and construction of an oceanographic survey ship for the U.S. Navy. “This contract continues the momentum and growth of Halter Marine by adding a third government program to its shipyard...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Lion Electric Retains Pomerleau For The Construction Of Its Battery Plant And Innovation Center

MONTREAL, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Lion Electric Company (LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, today announced that it has retained Pomerleau, a flagship corporation in the Canadian construction industry, as project manager and general contractor for the construction of its battery plant and innovation center, to be located at the YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel.
Texas StateGovernment Technology

Texas Law Will Block IT Contracts With Some Foreign Vendors

Starting Sept. 1, contracts with foreign-owned companies from China, Russia, North Korea and Iran will be prohibited in Texas as part of a recently signed law that looks to protect the state’s critical infrastructure. According to the “Lone Star Infrastructure Protection Act,” this includes the state’s cybersecurity systems, communication infrastructure...
Traffictribuneledgernews.com

Line Mountain approves $1.4 million busing contract

Aug. 12—MANDATA — The new contract for busing services at Line Mountain School District in the upcoming school year is $1.4 million. The school board at Tuesday's public meeting approved a contract with Marvin E. Klinger Inc., of Dornsife, to provide buses at an estimated price of $1,431,685.56 for the 2021-22 school year. The contract last year was $1,381,685.56 and for 2019-20 was $1,414,104.38.
Newport News, VAPosted by
TheStreet

Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded $273 Million U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier And Surface Ship Maintenance Contract

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries' (HII) - Get Report Technical Solutions division announced today that it has been awarded a five-year contract with a total value of $273 million to support the U.S. Navy's carrier engineering maintenance assist team, surface engineering maintenance assist team for west coast surface ships, and other maintenance and material readiness programs.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Sad News: Houston GOP Leader Dies Of Covid-19 In Hospital

We all know that many people support Republicans in the great state of Texas. So, unfortunately, I have some extremely sad news to report. A Houston-area Republican leader has passed away at the age of 45. Named as Scott Apley, he was a precinct chair for the organization and State Republican Executive Committee. Apley was also a member of the Dickinson city council who was respected amongst his peers and colleagues. He died at the age of 45. In a recent statement, the chairman for the Galveston County organization said:
LifestylePopculture

Southwest Airlines Takes Harsh Steps to Block Customers From Saving on Flights

Southwest Airlines just launched a lawsuit that could stop customers from saving money on air travel. Southwest is suing a company called Skiplagged, which helps customers find two-step flights going directly to their desired destination since this often works out to be cheaper than a direct flight. According to Southwest's legal filing, this is becoming harmful to operations.
Trafficfreightwaves.com

What is the Surface Transportation Board?

Freight rail mergers and acquisitions. Disagreements over rail rates. There is a federal agency that oversees these and a host of other issues: the Surface Transportation Board. The STB is an independent agency separate from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The board primarily oversees economic regulations related to the railroads,...
Economybloombergtax.com

China’s Port Shutdown Raises Fears of Closures Worldwide (4)

Port of Los Angeles anticipates disruptions from China’s move. Some shipping companies are diverting vessels from China port. A Covid outbreak that has partially shut one of the world’s busiest container ports is. heightening. concerns that the rapid spread of the delta variant will lead to a repeat of last...

Comments / 0

Community Policy