Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Trevena Announces Publication Highlighting Risk / Benefit Analysis Of OLINVYK® In Pain And Therapy

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced the publication of an exploratory analysis evaluating the safety of OLINVYK (oliceridine) injection and IV morphine, using data from the OLINVYK Phase 3 program. The findings suggest that under equianalgesic conditions, patients receiving OLINVYK were less likely to experience adverse events (AEs) compared to patients treated with morphine.

The publication is titled, "Oliceridine Exhibits Improved Tolerability Compared to Morphine at Equianalgesic Conditions: Exploratory Analysis from Two Phase 3 Randomized Placebo and Active Controlled Trials," with lead author Gregory B. Hammer, M.D., Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, and of Pediatrics at Stanford University (DOI: https://doi.org/10.1007/s40122-021-00299-0).

"IV opioids continue to play a key role in post-operative pain management in my practice. As clinicians, we are always focused on achieving the optimal balance of analgesia with minimal risks to our patients," said Dr. Hammer. "These findings provide useful insight into the benefit-risk profile of OLINVYK and suggest that it can provide morphine-level pain relief with a lower risk of adverse events."

Publication Key Points:

A logistic regression analysis of data from the two OLINVYK Phase 3 pivotal trials suggested that, at equal levels of analgesia comparing OLINVYK to IV morphine:

  • OLINVYK-treated patients were ~50% less likely than morphine-treated patients to experience one or more treatment-emergent AEs of nausea, vomiting, sedation, dizziness, pruritus, or hypoxia.
  • The odds ratio (OR) for a comparison of the effect of treatment with OLINVYK versus morphine was 0.507 for the pooled hard- and soft-tissue studies data (p = 0.009). An OR <1 indicates a lower likelihood of achieving the safety composite endpoint associated with OLINVYK treatment versus morphine. The OR was 0.499 (p = 0.042) and 0.542 (p = 0.121) for the hard-tissue and soft-tissue studies, respectively.

The publication can be found at https://www.trevena.com/publications.

"The findings from this analysis are compelling and suggest that OLINVYK may offer an improved benefit / risk profile for patients requiring IV opioids," said Mark A. Demitrack, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Trevena. "Because all opioids carry risks, when prescribing OLINVYK, physicians should monitor their patients closely and refer to the Important Safety Information."

About OLINVYK ® (oliceridine) injection

OLINVYK is a new chemical entity approved by the FDA in August 2020. OLINVYK contains oliceridine, a Schedule II controlled substance with a high potential for abuse similar to other opioids. It is indicated in adults for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an intravenous opioid analgesic and for whom alternative treatments are inadequate. OLINVYK is available in 1 mg/1 mL and 2 mg/2 mL single-dose vials, and a 30 mg/30 mL single-patient-use vial for patient-controlled analgesia (PCA). Approved PCA doses are 0.35 mg and 0.5 mg and doses greater than 3 mg should not be administered. The cumulative daily dose should not exceed 27 mg. Please see Important Safety Information, including the BOXED WARNING, and full prescribing information at www.OLINVYK.com.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for patients with CNS disorders. The Company has one approved product in the United States, OLINVYK ® (oliceridine) injection, indicated in adults for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an intravenous opioid analgesic and for whom alternative treatments are inadequate. The Company's novel pipeline is based on Nobel Prize winning research and includes four differentiated investigational drug candidates: TRV250 for the acute treatment of migraine, TRV734 for maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder, TRV045 for diabetic neuropathic pain and epilepsy, and TRV027 for acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in COVID-19 patients.

For more information, please visit www.Trevena.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for the Company, including statements about the Company's strategy, future operations, clinical development and trials of its therapeutic candidates, plans for potential future product candidates, commercialization of approved drug products and other statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "objective," "predict," "project," "suggest," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the commercialization of any approved drug product, the status, timing, costs, results and interpretation of the Company's clinical trials or any future trials of any of the Company's investigational drug candidates; the uncertainties inherent in conducting clinical trials; expectations for regulatory interactions, submissions and approvals, including the Company's assessment of the discussions with the FDA or other regulatory agencies about any and all of its programs; uncertainties related to the commercialization of OLINVYK; available funding; uncertainties related to the Company's intellectual property; uncertainties related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of the Company's therapeutic candidates; and other factors discussed in the Risk Factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in other filings the Company makes with the SEC from time to time. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views only as of the date hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as may be required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Dan FerryManaging DirectorLifeSci Advisors, LLCdaniel@lifesciadvisors.com(617) 430-7576

PR & Media Contact:

Sasha BennettAssociate Vice PresidentClyde GroupSasha.Bennett@clydegroup.com(239) 248-3409

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neuropathic Pain#Pain Relief#Pain Assessment#Acute Pain#Chesterbrook#Olinvyk#Stanford University#Oliceridine Rrb#Fda#Pca#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Public HealthBusiness Insider

Merck Canada Initiates Rolling Submission to Health Canada for Molnupiravir, an Investigational Oral Therapeutic Agent for the Treatment of COVID-19

KIRKLAND, QC, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced the initiation of a rolling submission to Health Canada for molnupiravir, an investigational twice daily oral antiviral agent currently in trials as a potential treatment for COVID-19. Merck is developing molnupiravir in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

FDA Approves Merck's Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG™ (belzutifan) For The Treatment Of Patients With Certain Types Of Von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) Disease-Associated Tumors

Merck (MRK) - Get Report, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved WELIREG, an oral hypoxia-inducible factor-2 alpha (HIF-2α) inhibitor, for the treatment of adult patients with von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) disease who require therapy for associated renal cell carcinoma (RCC), central nervous system (CNS) hemangioblastomas, or pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (pNET), not requiring immediate surgery. The recommended dose of WELIREG (40 mg tablets) is 120 mg once daily until disease progression or unacceptance toxicity. The approval is based on results from the open-label Study 004 trial (N=61), where the major efficacy endpoint was overall response rate (ORR) in patients with VHL-associated RCC.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

U.S. FDA Approves TICOVAC™, Pfizer's Tick-Borne Encephalitis (TBE) Vaccine

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) - Get Report today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved TICOVAC™ (tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) vaccine) for active immunization to prevent TBE in individuals 1 year of age and older. 1 TICOVAC™ is the only FDA-approved vaccine to help protect U.S. adults and children against the TBE virus when visiting or living in TBE endemic areas. Following today's FDA approval, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is expected to discuss recommendations on the safe and appropriate use of TICOVAC™.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Protalix BioTherapeutics Announces Private Note Exchange

CARMIEL, Israel, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: PLX) (TASE: PLX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, production and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins produced by its proprietary ProCellEx® plant cell-based protein expression system, today announced the entry into definitive agreements (the "Exchange Agreements") relating to exchanges (the "Exchanges") of an aggregate of $54.65 million principal amount of the Company's outstanding 7.50% Senior Secured Convertible Notes due 2021 (the "Existing Notes") for an aggregate of $28.75 million principal amount of newly issued 7.50% Senior Secured Convertible Notes due 2024 (the "Exchange Notes"), $25.90 million in cash, and accrued and unpaid interest through the closing date. The Exchanges are expected to close as soon as practicable, subject to satisfaction of certain closing conditions. Following the closing of the Exchanges, the Company expects that $3.27 million aggregate principal amount of the Existing Notes will remain outstanding.
Marketsbiospace.com

Regenerative Medicine Market | Know the prominent factors that will help in reshaping the market growth

The regenerative medicine market is anticipated to ride high on the wave of exponential growth throughout the forecast period of 2017-2025 due to the rising need for use of regenerative medicines for treating various diseases and disorders. Regenerative medicines are used to replace or repair organs and tissues impacted by any aging process, disease, or injury. These medicines help in reviving the cell and tissue functionalities and are also used in curing numerous degenerative disorders such as cardiovascular, orthopedic, and dermatology applications.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Theratechnologies Announces Publication Of TH1902 Preclinical Data In Peer-Reviewed Journal, Cancer Science

MONTREAL, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies, Inc. (Theratechnologies, or Company) (TSX: TH) (THTX) - Get Report, a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, announced today the publication of data from its preclinical research of TH1902 for the treatment of sortilin-positive triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) in the peer-reviewed journal Cancer Science, confirming the in vivo efficacy and safety of TH1902 against TNBC through a SORT1 receptor-mediated mechanism.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Provides Update On COVID-19 Program

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL), today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has informed the Company that clinical data submitted in late-May from a 59-patient NIH/NHLBI-sponsored Phase 2 trial of fostamatinib to treat hospitalized patients suffering from COVID-19 are insufficient for an emergency use authorization (EUA) at this time. The FDA noted in their response that they remain committed to working with Rigel in the development of fostamatinib for COVID-19 as the Company is currently conducting a larger Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating fostamatinib in hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
Medical & BiotechStreet.Com

Cannabis Legalization Would 'Propel Growth': Zelira CEO

It certainly isn't easy for big biotech companies like Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) to navigate the world of cannabis medical research. Despite selling millions of dollars worth of prescriptions for Epidiolex when the company was GW Pharmaceuticals, it is ultimately working with a federally illegal product. Still, it managed to stage study trials and get a product approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Imagine the process for a small company that doesn't have the same level of resources.
CancerScience Now

Gene therapy clinical trial halted as cancer risk surfaces

A clinical trial of a gene therapy for a rare neurological disease is on hold after a participant in the study developed a bone marrow disorder that can lead to leukemia, the trial’s sponsor, bluebird bio, announced Monday. The company said the cancer was likely caused by the virus that ferries a therapeutic gene into patients’ stem cells.
Congress & Courtshomecaremag.com

Legislation Introduced to Preserve Home Infusion Therapy Benefit

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (August 9, 2021)—The National Home Infusion Association (NHIA) applauded the introduction of bipartisan legislation in the U.S. Senate that will ensure Medicare patients maintain access to home infusion therapies that require the use of an infusion pump. The Preserving Patient Access to Home Infusion Act—introduced by Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia) and Sen. Tim Scott (R-South Carolina)—would ensure patients with serious viral and fungal infections, heart failure, immune diseases, cancer and other conditions can receive the intravenous (IV) medications they need while at home.
Tampa, FLfloridaphoenix.com

Gov. DeSantis highlights good news on COVID: Monoclonal antibody therapy works

Gov. Ron DeSantis, amid spiking COVID cases that have rendered Florida the most dangerous state in terms of coronavirus infections, traveled to Tampa General Hospital on Thursday to highlight what’s turned out to be an effective treatment in early cases. Tampa General’s year-old Global Emerging Diseases Institute has been treating...
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

ElectroCore Announces Publication In PharmacoEconomics Reiterating Economic Benefits Of GammaCore For Cluster Headache Outlined By The National Institute For Health And Care Excellence (NICE) Medical Technologies Guidance

ROCKAWAY, NJ, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company (the Company), today announced the release of an article entitled "gammaCore for Cluster Headaches: A NICE Medical Technologies Guidance" in the journal PharmacoEconomics highlighting the cost impact of gammaCore's non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy platform for patients with cluster headaches.
HealthPosted by
MyChesCo

FDA Grants First of its Kind Indication for Chronic Sleep Disorder Treatment

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved a new indication for Xywav for idiopathic hypersomnia (IH) in adults. IH is an uncommon chronic sleep disorder that causes people to be excessively sleepy during the day even after a good night’s sleep. Xywav (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) oral solution is already approved for the treatment of cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness in patients seven years or older with narcolepsy.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Freeline Provides Executive Leadership Team Update; Company To Provide Corporate Update And Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results On Monday, August 16

LONDON, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: FRLN) (the "Company" or "Freeline"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative AAV-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases, today announced the Company will provide a corporate update and report second quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, August 16.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
Athens, TNdailypostathenian.com

Atlas announces new pediatric therapy department

Atlas Physical Therapy in Athens has announced the opening of its new Pediatric Therapy Department, bringing to the community a component of therapy that no other outpatient therapy center in the region offers, according to officials. “With the growing need for pediatric therapy we are excited to welcome Christi Morris...

Comments / 0

Community Policy