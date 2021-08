Illini offensive lineman Jordyn Slaughter announced via Twitter last week that he’d suffered a broken ankle and coach Bret Bielema said the Belleville native will likely miss the entire season. Beyond that, Illinois largely has stayed healthy through training camp thus far. “Nothing (injury-wise) in the long term,” Bielema said Monday after the Illini scrimmaged. “As of right now, there isn’t anybody that wouldn’t be available in the opener that reported to camp (besides Slaughter).” Fifth-year offensive lineman Vederian Lowe said injuries are something players can’t think about when they take the field. “We all know what this game’s capable of doing,” Lowe said. “We all know what it can do to you anytime you put this helmet on. ... So you have to give it your all every time you’re out there.”