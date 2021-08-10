Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Qualpay Adds FuelMor To Its Growing Partner List

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, Qualpay is the exclusive payments processor for FuelMor, a propane software company located in Northern California, providing cost-effective technology to the propane industry.

Qualpay is a leading provider of integrated omnichannel payment solutions. Its unique, fully-integrated payments platform combines a merchant account with a payment gateway, making for a much more seamless, faster and affordable payment processing system.

"There were two major reasons we chose to team up with Qualpay," says Kelly Engel, President of FuelMor. "First, the way Qualpay simplifies the payments process. It's the easiest card processing system I have ever encountered. And second, the customer care Qualpay delivers is simply outstanding."

"We also know Qualpay has worked with many other companies in the Energy industry," said Mr. Engel. "So they understand the unique challenges that we in this industry face."

FuelMor's zero up-front cost, easy-to-use cloud-based technology provides gains in overall business efficiencies. Drivers accessing the FuelMor app appreciate the user-friendly and streamlined delivery process resulting in more on-time deliveries. Meanwhile, back-office staff can efficiently handle customer needs, dispatching and tank management. Additionally, FuelMor allows customers access to a 24/7 portal that lets them view their account status, make payments and request deliveries.

"We're confident we are a great match for FuelMor," says Craig Gass, CEO of Qualpay. "They are a cloud-based company, which places them in the same advanced technology environment in which we operate. And they are a customer-focused company just like us. That's important because all the modern technology in the world can't replace the one thing all companies need to succeed—a never-ending focus on meeting their clients' needs."

About Qualpay Qualpay is a fully-integrated payments platform that utilizes the most up to date technology to reduce costs and streamline back-office operations. Its comprehensive system addresses and resolves the payment challenges businesses face, ensuring a stronger, more robust infrastructure that allows companies to focus on growing their business. Qualpay's reporting intelligence and data analytics allow customers to quickly and efficiently manage their payment finances, saving them both time and money. Simply put, Qualpay provides a better way to manage payments. For more information, please visit www.qualpay.com.

About FuelMor It all started with an actual propane delivery company, Shasta Gas Propane which was founded in 1997. Following years of frustration with difficult to use and expensive software management applications, Shasta Gas helped create an all-in-one software application to manage their business in 2020. They called it FuelMor. FuelMor has proved to be an invaluable tool for Shasta Gas during the COVID epidemic, as lockdowns have made it difficult for face-to-face business transactions. FuelMor allows Shasta Gas' operations to proceed even as people remain socially distant. Business is booming today in large part thanks to FuelMor. It's been—as they like to say in the propane business—a gas. And now FuelMor's technology is being made available to other propane marketers. To learn how you can put FuelMor to work for you, contact them at Fuelmor.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualpay-adds-fuelmor-to-its-growing-partner-list-301351690.html

SOURCE Qualpay

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Gass
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Application#Software Company#Energy#Shasta Gas Propane#Covid#Shasta Gas#Fuelmor Com View
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Amazonchannele2e.com

5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 13 August 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, August 13, 2021. Sip up. Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.
Technologyaithority.com

Glia Partners With Duck Creek Technologies To Provide Enhanced Digital Customer Service Capabilities To P&C Insurers

Partnership enables agents and insureds to have more seamless, efficient experiences. Glia, a leading provider of Digital Customer Service, announced that it has partnered with Duck Creek Technologies , a leading provider of SaaS insurance core systems, to offer Duck Creek’s customers Glia’s Digital Customer Service platform. This enables insurers to provide a significantly enhanced level of agent and customer service, reduce call times and boost efficiencies.
Industryaithority.com

Iconic American Travel Brand Airstream Deploys Amperity CDP to Drive Increased Brand Loyalty and Deliver Enhanced Customer Service

Amperity’s Platform Will Fuel Airstream’s Digital Transformation Using Comprehensive Customer Profiles and Actionable Data-Driven Insights. Airstream, Inc. maker of the iconic “silver bullet” fleet of Airstream travel trailers and best-in-class touring coaches, has tapped Customer Data Platform (CDP) Amperity to unify consumer data and better understand the digital, financial and physical journeys vital to Airstream owners, or “Streamers.” The unified database of Streamers, created using Amperity’s customer data and identity platform, will better enable Airstream to engage with existing customers and to continue to deliver an elevated customer service.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Social Life Network (OTC: WDLF) To Host August 19th 2021 Shareholder Update Podcast For The Q2 2021 10-Q

LOS ANGELES, CA, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Social Life Network, Inc. (OTC: WDLF) announces today that it will hold their shareholder update podcast on August 19th to include an update on their Q2 2021 10-Q filing. Additional items covered will include an update of the first half of 2021, and the Company's business strategy for the remainder of 2021 leading into 2022.
Retailchainstoreage.com

Specialty tool retailer crafts AI-based pricing strategy

Northern Tool + Equipment is assembling a pricing approach based on advanced artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms. The Minnesota-based specialty retailer of tools and equipment is deploying the intelligent pricing platform from Revionics, an Aptos company. Specifically, Northern Tool + Equipment will deploy Revionics’ AI-powered solutions for pricing optimization, promotions, markdowns, and competitive intelligence.
Businesschannele2e.com

Anexinet Acquires Cisco UCaaS, CCaaS Partner Light Networks

Anexinet, backed by private equity firm Mill Point Capital, has acquired Cisco Systems partner Light Networks for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), and network/telecom solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 517 that ChannelE2E has...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Evaluate And Track Kitchen Companies | View Company Insights For 500 Kitchen Product Manufacturers And Service Providers | BizVibe

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has made available 500+ company profiles for the kitchen product manufacturers and service providers category on its B2B platform. Companies listed in this product category are primarily engaged in manufacturing or supplying various types of kitchen products (such as kitchen cabinets, kitchen faucets, kitchen furniture, etc.). Companies which provide various kitchen services (such as kitchen remodeling and design) are also included in the category.
Softwareaithority.com

iQmetrix Acquires Shiftlab To Offer Superior Retail Workforce Management Solutions

Previously Partnered Companies Join Forces to Bring the Best in Retail and Workforce Management Solutions to Retail Organizations. iQmetrix, North America’s leading provider of telecom retail management software, announced it has acquired Shiftlab, a scalable, performance-based scheduling platform designed for retail organizations. The two companies are joining forces to ensure they’re continuing to bring the absolute best data-driven, AI-based workforce management solutions to the market.
Retailmediapost.com

Don't Be A Zero: What Winning Ecommerce Sites Hope To Improve

Email marketers working for ecommerce sites are about to get busier, judging by Retail eCommerce in Context: The Next Iteration, a study from Bold, conducted by Retail Systems Research, being publicized this week. For instance, 64% of ecommerce sites want to improve their customer satisfaction score or experience measure as...
BusinessStamford Advocate

Reinvent Telecom Grows Engineering & Partner Success Teams

New Talent Strengthens Technology, Network and Support Services. Reinvent Telecom, a provider of private-labeled unified communications, SIP trunking, direct routing for Microsoft Teams and contact center as a service solutions, announced today that it has expanded its team of experienced professionals to support the rapid growth of its white-label reseller partner program. Additions include new talent in partner success, accounting and engineering.
Video GamesSilicon Republic

Keywords Studios adds another acquisition to its growing games business

Dublin-based games developer Keywords Studios has added Romanian art creation studio AMC to its string of recent acquisitions. Keywords Studios has acquired AMC, an art creation studio in Bucharest, Romania. The acquisition is the latest in a series of deals done by the Dublin-based game developer. In April, Keywords acquired...
Real Estatedallassun.com

Windfall Announces Its Listing in August

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Windfall will be announcing its official listing in August. It will be listed first on Probit and CoinMarketCap before it gets listed in other exchanges simultaneously. While this is a significant milestone for the Windfall project, it's important to note that its token will be available for trading on different platforms to facilitate its exposure. Consequently, its pricing will be affected, because when more people know about it, the demand is set to skyrocket.
Softwarelpgasmagazine.com

FuelMor software incorporates Qualpay payment processing

FuelMor, a propane software company located in Northern California, has selected Qualpay as its exclusive payments processor. Qualpay says its integrated payments platform combines a merchant account with a payment gateway to streamline the payment processing system. “There were two major reasons we chose to team up with Qualpay,” says...
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Freshfields Grows in Silicon Valley with MoFo Privacy Partner

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer is continuing its new Silicon Valley office expansion by adding Morrison & Foerster data privacy and security partner Christine Lyon. Lyon, who first joined MoFo in 1999, will serve as co-head of Freshfields’ global data privacy and security group alongside U.K.-based Giles Pratt and Germany-based Norbert Nolte.
Softwareaithority.com

Alcatraz AI Partners with RFI to offer the Alcatraz Rock Facial Authentication Solution to its Growing Customer Base

Alcatraz AI, a developer of frictionless access control technology, and RFI Communications and Security, a security system integrator, announced a partnership to bring frictionless identity verification to a wider market. This new strategic partnership will pair RFI’s wide customer base with Alcatraz’s modern artificial intelligence products. Alcatraz AI’s facial authentication...
Industrywwnytv.com

Yelp adds vaccine requirement information to business listings

(CNN) - Yelp has added a new feature that lets businesses list whether they require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from customers and whether all workers are fully vaccinated. Yelp users can filter their searches for businesses by those attributes. Only businesses can add the attributes to their Yelp page. Yelp...

Comments / 0

Community Policy