Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

July 2021 U.S. Foreclosure Activity Declines Slightly As Government Moratorium Comes To An End

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM, licensor of the nation's most comprehensive foreclosure data and parent company to RealtyTrac ( www.realtytrac.com), the largest online marketplace for foreclosure and distressed properties, released its July 2021 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report, which shows there were a total of 12,483 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings — default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions — down 4 percent from a month ago but up 40 percent from a year ago. Numbers reflect the last month before the government moratorium is lifted.

"The end of the government's moratorium won't result in millions of foreclosures, but we're likely to see a steady increase in default activity for the balance of the year," said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of RealtyTrac, an ATTOM company. "Much of the foreclosure volume will come from the reinstatement of foreclosure proceedings on properties that had already been in default prior to the pandemic, and new foreclosure activity on vacant and abandoned properties."

Nevada, Delaware and New Jersey had the highest foreclosure ratesNationwide one in every 11,009 housing units had a foreclosure filing in July 2021. States with the highest foreclosure rates were Nevada (one in every 3,626 housing units with a foreclosure filing); Delaware (one in every 4,206 housing units); New Jersey (one in every 4,809 housing units); Kansas (one in every 5,609 housing units); and Illinois (one in every 6,381 housing units).

Among the 220 metropolitan statistical areas with a population of at least 200,000, those with the highest foreclosure rates in July 2021 were Atlantic City, NJ (one in every 2,290 housing units with a foreclosure filing); Macon, GA (one in every 2,853 housing units); Las Vegas, NV (one in every 2,884 housing units); Cleveland, OH (one in every 3,658 housing units); and Champaign, IL (one in every 3,802 housing units).

Those metropolitan areas with a population greater than 1 million, with the worst foreclosure rates in July 2021 including Las Vegas, NV and Cleveland, OH were: Indianapolis, IN (one in every 5,774 housing units); Miami, FL (one in every 6,166 housing units); and St. Louis, MO (one in every 6.348 housing units).

Foreclosure starts increase monthly in 23 states nationwideLenders started the foreclosure process on 6,572 U.S. properties in July 2021, down 4 percent from last month but up 45 percent from a year ago.

States that had at least 100 foreclosure starts in July 2021 and saw the greatest monthly decrease in foreclosure starts included: North Carolina (down 50 percent); California (down 31 percent); Arizona (down 27 percent); Georgia (down 17 percent); and Illinois (down 10 percent).

Those major metropolitan areas with a population greater than 1 million and that had at least 100 foreclosure starts in July 21 and saw increases from last year included: New York, NY (up 134 percent); Riverside, CA (up 55 percent); Chicago, IL (up 45 percent); Atlanta, GA (up 39 percent); and Houston, TX (up 23 percent).

Foreclosure completion numbers increase 5 percent from last monthLenders repossessed 2,418 U.S. properties through completed foreclosures (REOs) in July 2021, up 5 percent from last month and up 12 percent from last year.

"Increased numbers of foreclosure starts may not result in a similar number of bank repossessions," Sharga added. "Homeowner equity is at an all-time high, and many financially-distressed borrowers should have the opportunity to sell their homes - probably at a profit - rather than lose them to a foreclosure auction.""

Some states that had the greatest number of REOs in July 2021, included: Illinois (230 REOs); Florida (172 REOs); Pennsylvania (149 REOs); Maryland (141 REOs); and Texas (120 REOs).

Those major metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) with a population greater than 1 million that saw the greatest number of REOs in July 2021 included: Kansas City, MO (208 REOs); Chicago, IL (133 REOs); Baltimore, MD (92 REOs); New York, NY (91 REOs); and Philadelphia, PA (71 REOs).

Report MethodologyThe ATTOM U.S. Foreclosure Market Report provides a count of the total number of properties with at least one foreclosure filing entered into the ATTOM Data Warehouse during the month and quarter. Some foreclosure filings entered into the database during the quarter may have been recorded in the previous quarter. Data is collected from more than 3,000 counties nationwide, and those counties account for more than 99 percent of the U.S. population. ATTOM's report incorporates documents filed in all three phases of foreclosure: Default — Notice of Default (NOD) and Lis Pendens (LIS); Auction — Notice of Trustee Sale and Notice of Foreclosure Sale (NTS and NFS); and Real Estate Owned, or REO properties (that have been foreclosed on and repurchased by a bank). For the annual, midyear and quarterly reports, if more than one type of foreclosure document is received for a property during the timeframe, only the most recent filing is counted in the report. The annual, midyear, quarterly and monthly reports all check if the same type of document was filed against a property previously. If so, and if that previous filing occurred within the estimated foreclosure timeframe for the state where the property is located, the report does not count the property in the current year, quarter or month.

Interested in finding out more about our pre-foreclosure and foreclosure data?

Contact ATTOM for Foreclosure Data Licensing Details.Visit RealtyTrac.com for Foreclosure Search and Listings.

About ATTOM ATTOM provides foreclosure data licenses that can power various enterprise industries including real estate, insurance, marketing, government, mortgage and more. ATTOM multi-sources from 3,000 counties property tax, deed, mortgage, environmental risk, natural hazard, and neighborhood data for more than 155 million U.S. residential and commercial properties covering 99 percent of the nation's population.

About RealtyTrac (Powered by ATTOM's Property Data) RealtyTrac.com is the largest online marketplace for foreclosure and distressed properties, helping individual investors and real estate agents looking to gain a competitive edge in the distressed market. Realtytrac.com enables real estate professionals the ability to find, analyze and invest in residential properties.

Media Contact: Christine Stricker949.748.8428 christine.stricker@attomdata.com

Data and Report Licensing:949.502.8313 datareports@attomdata.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/july-2021-us-foreclosure-activity-declines-slightly-as-government-moratorium-comes-to-an-end-301351838.html

SOURCE ATTOM

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreclosure#Real Estate Owned#Housing Market#Realtytrac#Ga#Md#Methodologythe Attom#The Attom Data Warehouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
theintelligencer.com

With housing prices rising, affordability issues are coming

Housing costs are rising faster than incomes, as housing affordability improvements brought on by historically low mortgage rates and dampened rent growth are quickly disappearing. A new analysis by Zillow finds these affordability issues are expected to worsen by the end of the year, and are likely to leave millions newly housing-cost burdened — when rent paid as a share of income rises beyond 30%.
Houston, TXHouston Agent Magazine

New listings rose in July as more affordable options hit the market

July brought some good news for first-time homebuyers. New listings grew as smaller, more affordable homes hit the market. Realtor.com’s July monthly housing report found new listings grew for the fourth month in a row, and those listings included a higher number of smaller homes. Homes for sale nationally dropped 33.5% year over year last month, and while inventory is still lower than it was a year ago, the report found the rate of decline is slowing.
Winston-salem, NCWinston-Salem Journal

Triad foreclosure filings increase slightly during July

Foreclosures in the Triad increased slightly during July, although remaining at near-historic low levels with most proceedings still on pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic. National real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions reported the five-county Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area had 23 foreclosure filings in July, compared with 17 in June and in 42 in July 2020.
Real Estatenationalmortgagenews.com

July’s foreclosures jumped 40% annually

How many pandemic forbearances ultimately transition into foreclosures won’t be clear for months, but early indications are that activity involving older loans is up, according to Attom Data Solutions. Foreclosure filings — which include default notices, bank repossessions and scheduled auctions — accounted for 12,483 properties in July, down 4%...
Real EstatePosted by
Fatherly

Post-COVID Foreclosures Are Coming For 2 Million Families

Some 2 million homeowners are currently in mortgage forbearance across the United States, and the foreclosure ban program that was designed to protect them during the COVID-19 pandemic, a federal moratorium on foreclosures, expired on Saturday, July 31. What happens to them next — despite the fact that there are...
Allegheny County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Mortgage Foreclosure Moratorium Ends As Feds And State Ramp Up Program To Help Homeowners

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – When the moratorium on evictions ended on July 31, so did a moratorium on foreclosures on delinquent home mortgages. Thousands of Pennsylvanians could be at risk of losing their homes. Some 53 million Americans have borrowed money to buy a home, and some estimate that 20 percent of them have missed at least one mortgage payment during this pandemic. “I think it’s going to be very serious,” says Dan Sullivan, a mortgage expert at Action Housing. This weekend, a moratorium on foreclosures on federally-backed mortgages came to an end, and most local courts are expected to begin processing foreclosures in...
Politicsswiowanewssource.com

Evictions expected to spike as moratorium ends

Evictions nationwide are expected to ramp up after the federal moratorium pausing many during the pandemic ended. In Cleveland County, North Carolina deputies never stopped serving eviction paperwork to struggling tenants. (Aug. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
EconomyTulsa World

State unemployment claims continue to decline slightly

Initial and continuing state unemployment claims continue to decline slightly, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission said Thursday. For the file week ending July 31, the number of initial claims totaled 3,533, a decrease of 190 from the previous week’s level of 3,723. For the same file week, initial claims’ four-week...
House Rentrealtybiznews.com

2021 Rental Trends

This past year and a half hasn’t been easy for most of us. In the tumultuous times that befell us in this time, almost every aspect of our lives has been upturned and completely restructured, leaving us scrambling to adapt at risk of being left behind. Our work lives were turned upside down, as were our personal lives.
Miami, FLworldpropertyjournal.com

Driven by California Tech and Wall Street Buyers, Miami Shatters Home Sales Record

Miami luxury home sales spike 346 percent, condo sales up 240 Percent year-over-year in Q2. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, Miami-Dade County real estate set a record for its most total home sales in the second quarter. Pent-up demand, coupled with California tech and Wall Street firms (and their employees) relocate to South Florida at scale in 2021.
Kentucky Stateprairiestatewire.com

Rental vacancies in Kentucky up 3.7% from Q4 2018 to Q1 2019

Rental vacancies in Kentucky were 10.7 percent in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 3.7 percent over the previous quarter, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Vacancy rates are a leading economic indicator used by economic forecasters and the federal government to gauge the current economic climate. The...
Politics987thecoast.com

STATEWIDE EVICTION MORATORIUM ENDING, CASH COMING TO THOSE IN BAD SHAPE

A new bill has been signed into law that will end the eviction moratorium for thousands of New Jersey renters who have not had tenants paying their bills. The state is also making nearly a billion dollars available to people who are of lower income and having problems paying their rent and utility bills during the pandemic.
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Georgia Statetexasbreaking.com

CDC Warns Of Deadly Disease In Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, And Texas

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning about a deadly disease found in Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, and Texas. The disease is called Melioidosis or Whitmore’s Disease and is caused by “Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium.”. Many health officials are now trying to figure out the common source of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy