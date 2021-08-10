Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watertown, MA

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals To Present At The H.C. Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced that Nancy Lurker, Chief Executive Officer of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference being held on August 17, 2021.

The presentation will be available for on-demand viewing beginning August 17, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET via the Investors section of the Company website at www.eyepointpharma.com. The replay will be available for 90 days after the event.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EYPT) is a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary Durasert ® technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery including EYP-1901, a potential twice-yearly sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment initially targeting wet age-related macular degeneration. The Company has two commercial products: YUTIQ ®, for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye, and DEXYCU ®, for the treatment of postoperative inflammation following ocular surgery. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. To learn more about the Company, please visit www.eyepointpharma.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investors:

Christina TartagliaStern IRDirect: 212-698-8700 christina.tartaglia@sternir.com

Media Contact

Green Room Public RelationsStephanie Jacobson Green Room CommunicationsDirect: 610-420-3049 sjacobson@greenroompr.com

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Watertown, MA
Business
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Watertown, MA
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ophthalmology#Wainwright#Pharmaceutical Company#Eye Surgery#Eypt#Durasert#Eyp 1901#Yutiq#Dexycu#Twitter#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SIOX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.03. 570,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared...
Rockville, MDmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) to Sell

According to Zacks, “CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases for the global markets, with a focus on China. The Company’s products present antiangiogenic solutions to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and macular degeneration. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as EntreMed, Inc., is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AVIR) Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Atea Pharmaceuticals second-quarter 2021 financial results conference call. [Operator instructions] I would now like to turn the call over to Jonae Barnes, senior vice president of investor relations and corporate communications at Atea Pharmaceuticals. Please proceed. Jonae Barnes --...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Provides Update On COVID-19 Program

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL), today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has informed the Company that clinical data submitted in late-May from a 59-patient NIH/NHLBI-sponsored Phase 2 trial of fostamatinib to treat hospitalized patients suffering from COVID-19 are insufficient for an emergency use authorization (EUA) at this time. The FDA noted in their response that they remain committed to working with Rigel in the development of fostamatinib for COVID-19 as the Company is currently conducting a larger Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating fostamatinib in hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Freeline Provides Executive Leadership Team Update; Company To Provide Corporate Update And Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results On Monday, August 16

LONDON, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: FRLN) (the "Company" or "Freeline"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative AAV-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases, today announced the Company will provide a corporate update and report second quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, August 16.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokers Issue Forecasts for Gossamer Bio, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gossamer Bio in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.12) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.14). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.42) EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Consolidated Investment Group LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Charlotte, NCStreetInsider.com

Ballantyne Strong to Present at Q3 Virtual Investor Summit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2021) - Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (NYSE American: BTN) (the "Company" or "Ballantyne Strong") today announced their participation in the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit. Mark Roberson, Chief Executive Officer of Ballantyne Strong, will be giving a company presentation on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.
Medical & BiotechStreet.Com

Cannabis Legalization Would 'Propel Growth': Zelira CEO

It certainly isn't easy for big biotech companies like Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) to navigate the world of cannabis medical research. Despite selling millions of dollars worth of prescriptions for Epidiolex when the company was GW Pharmaceuticals, it is ultimately working with a federally illegal product. Still, it managed to stage study trials and get a product approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Imagine the process for a small company that doesn't have the same level of resources.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Voya Financial To Present At The 2021 KBW Insurance Conference

Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) - Get Report, today announced that Michael Smith, vice chairman and chief financial officer, is scheduled to participate in the 2021 KBW Insurance Conference on Thursday, Sep. 9, 2021 at approximately 3:40 p.m. ET. The webcast will be available at: https://wsw.com/webcast/kbw81/voya/1695123. Those interested in listening to...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: H.C. Wainwright Upgrades BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) to Buy, $100 PT

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis upgraded BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $100.00. The analyst commented, "This morning BeyondSpring announced the highly anticipated Phase 3 Dublin-3 data in NSCLC patients. Recall this study tested Plinabulin plus docetaxel (DP) (n=278) vs. docetaxel alone (D) (n=281) in 2L and 3L NSCLC patients who were EGFR wild type. The primary endpoint of the study, overall survival (OS) was met with p-value of 0.03 in the intent-to-treat population. Further, the secondary endpoint data are quite impressive to us, showing:
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Petros Pharmaceuticals: Invitation to the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. New Jersey and Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2021) - Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PTPI) today announced that Fady Boctor, President, Chief Commercial Officer will be attending the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Townsquare To Participate In The Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

PURCHASE, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (TSQ) - Get Report ("Townsquare," or "our") announced today that Bill Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, and Stuart Rosenstein, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 and Thursday, August 19, 2021. Management's presentation is scheduled to begin at approximately 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 19, 2021. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations page of Townsquare's website at http://www.townsquaremedia.com and on Sidoti's presentation portal at https://sidoti.cventevents.com/c/calendar/5be7c6b9-8c4d-4a45-bb2e-f585a0ba031d.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Zivo Bioscience To Present At Two Upcoming August Conferences

KEEGO HARBOR, Mich., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zivo Bioscience, Inc. (ZIVO) , a biotech/agtech R&D company engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutic, medicinal and nutritional product candidates originally derived from proprietary algal cultures, today announced that President and CEO Andrew Dahl is scheduled to present at the following virtual conferences:
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: H.C. Wainwright Starts Amryt (AMYT) at Buy

H.C. Wainwright initiates coverage on Amryt (NASDAQ: AMYT) with a Buy rating and a price target of $29.00. The analyst comments "Amryt is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Ireland specializing in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of rare disease therapies. Company founders Dr. Joe Wiley (CEO) and Rory Nealon (CFO/COO) have leveraged their business development backgrounds to assemble Amryt's portfolio through the acquisition of assets from which they can drive better performance. Amryt has demonstrated the ability to extract additional value from acquired assets by pushing growth across global markets and, since its 2019 purchase of Aegerion, Amryt has driven double-digit growth from both Myalept (metreleptin) and Juxtapid (lomitapide). The company looks to replicate that success with its proposed acquisition of Chiasma (projected to close on August 5, which at this point we're highly confident regarding deal completion given completeness of Chiasma's process) where management hopes to jump start the commercialization of Mycapssa, which we expect to become the centerpiece of their portfolio. We initiate with a Buy rating and a $29 price target."

Comments / 0

Community Policy