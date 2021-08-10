Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Velodyne Lidar To Participate In The J.P. Morgan Auto Conference

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW), the leading lidar company, known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies, announces participation in the upcoming J.P. Morgan Auto Conference on August 12, 2021.

Management will present on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. ET and host individual and small group investor meetings on the same day. A live and archived audio webcast of the group presentations will be accessible on Velodyne's investor relations website at investors.velodynelidar.com.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne, the global leader in lidar, is known for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne's revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all. For more information, visit www.velodynelidar.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005163/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robotics#Vldrw#Adas#Businesswire Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Sunnyvale, CAsiliconangle.com

Lidar startup Innovusion raises $66M to boost production and expand market reach

Lidar startup Innovusion Inc. today announced it has raised $66 million in new funding to increase the production capabilities of its automotive-grade lidars, expand its global footprint and broaden its research and development efforts. Guotai Junan International Private Equity Fund led the Series B round. Other investors included Shunwei Capital,...
CarsThe SOLIDWORKS Blog

3DEXPERIENCE Works Simulation for FEA and CFD in the Automotive Industry

Transportation and Mobility or the Automotive Industry affect our everyday life in many different ways. From directly impacting us with the safety and comfort of our everyday commute to the long-term effect on the sustainability and the future of our planet, the effort to develop better products is a never-ending goal. In this context, simulation and virtual prototyping are extremely beneficial, from ideation to design, engineering and beyond.
Arizona Stateaithority.com

Cox Automotive Mobility And Arizona’s Institute Of Automated Mobility Work To Advance Automated Vehicle Development And Safety

Cox Automotive Mobility, a division of Cox Automotive committed to advancing the world’s fleets to serve the next generation, will be joining the Institute of Automated Mobility (IAM), a public-private consortium established by Governor Ducey in 2018 to shape the future of transportation safety, science and policy. The collaboration will...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CTO Mathew Rekow Sells 36,667 Shares

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CTO Mathew Rekow sold 36,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $297,736.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 104,342 shares in the company, valued at $847,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

CANGO Auto View: New Era For Smart Vehicles - Tech Companies Disrupt Auto Industry Chain

SHANGHAI, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the evolving landscape of the global automotive industry, Cango Inc. (CANG) - Get Report ("Cango" or the "Company") is issuing a bi-monthly industry insight called "CANGO Auto View" to bring readers, drivers and passengers up to speed with what's on offer in the automobile market, what trends are emerging, and what holes need to be plugged.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

BioCardia To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia ®, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCDA), a developer of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, announced today that the Company's management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:. Q3 Investor Summit Virtual Conference from...
TrafficPosted by
TheStreet

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Participation In The 2021 Deutsche Bank Virtual Transportation Conference

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) - Get Report Chief Operating Officer, EVP and President of Dedicated Contract Services Nick Hobbs and Chief Financial Officer and EVP of Finance John Kuhlow will address the 2021 Deutsche Bank Virtual Transportation Conference at 9:00 a.m. eastern time on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Investors may access the live presentation by visiting the Newsroom section of our website at www.jbhunt.com/our-company/newsroom. A presentation replay will also be made available on J.B. Hunt's website following the event.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Liquidity Services To Participate In The 14th Annual Barrington Research Fall Investment Conference

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services, (Nasdaq:LQDT), the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplace for business and government surplus, announced today that Bill Angrick, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO and Jorge Celaya, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be attending the upcoming Barrington Research Fall Investment Conference on Thursday, September 9 th.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Engine Media Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Canaccord Genuity's 41st Annual Growth Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- Engine Media Holdings, Inc. ("Engine" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GAME) (TSX-V: GAME), a gaming and next-generation media solutions company, today announced that its Executive Chairman, Tom Rogers and CEO, Lou Schwartz will participate in Canaccord Genuity's 41st Annual Growth Conference. Engine provides sports and esports gaming experiences, along with media solutions focused on influencer marketing, gaming, data/analytics, and programmatic advertising.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Gemini Therapeutics To Participate In The H.C. Wainwright Ophthalmology Conference

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GMTX), a clinical stage precision medicine company developing innovative treatments for genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD), today announced that Jason Meyeburg, Chief Executive Officer of Gemini Therapeutics, is scheduled to participate virtually in the H.C. Wainwright Ophthalmology Conference on Tuesday, August 17 at 9:00 AM ET.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Targa Resources Corp. To Participate In Investor Conferences

HOUSTON, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) - Get Report ("Targa" or the "Company") announced today that representatives from the Company will participate in meetings via video conference at the following investor conferences:. Goldman Sachs Power, Utilities, MLPs and Pipelines Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021;...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Thinkific To Participate In Two Investor Conferences In August

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or the "Company") (TSX: THNC), a leading platform for creating, marketing, and selling online courses, will participate in the Canaccord Global Growth Conference and the BMO 2021 Technology Summit in August 2021. Greg Smith, CEO and Co-Founder of Thinkific,...
Electronicsaithority.com

ANYbotics Boosts Autonomous Mobile Robots With Velodyne Lidar Sensors

Equipped with Velodyne Puck™ Sensors, ANYbotics Robots Automate Industrial Inspections. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. announced ANYbotics is equipping its autonomous mobile robots with Velodyne’s Puck lidar sensors. ANYbotics robots provide industrial operators with an automated robotic inspection solution to support efforts in monitoring and maintaining plants. ANYbotics’ four-legged robot ANYmal performs...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation At Upcoming Conferences

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED® technology and materials, today announced its participation in the following investor and industry conferences. Investor Conferences:. Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference Date: August 11, 2021 Presentation Time: 10:45 AM ET* Location: Virtual Presenter: Sidney...
Traverse City, MIrubbernews.com

Auto industry leaders focus on sustainability at CAR conference

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich.—Sustainability in an auto industry on the cusp of great change was among the major themes at the Center for Automotive Research's Management Briefing Seminars. The annual event, traditionally a who's who of the automotive industry, took place Aug. 4-5 and featured more than 50 speakers, including Michigan...
Medical & Biotechhomenewshere.com

Fusion Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference

HAMILTON, ON and BOSTON, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ -- Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSN), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines, today announced that the Company will participate in the "Hot Topic - Radiopharmaceuticals" panel discussion at the 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 4:05pm EDT. Participating in the panel on behalf of Fusion will be Chief Executive Officer John Valliant, Ph.D.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Hayward Holdings To Participate In Jefferies Industrials Conference

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW) - Get Report a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems, announced today that Kevin Holleran, President and Chief Executive Officer, Eifion Jones, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Stuart Baker, Vice President Business Development, will be participating in the Jefferies 2021 Virtual Industrials Conference on August 4, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy