Topspin Consumer Partners Invests In SportPet

MAMARONECK, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Topspin Consumer Partners today announced that it has made an investment in SportPet (the "Company"), a manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label pet products. Founded by Adam Kellogg in 2004 and based in Waukesha, Wisconsin, the Company first disrupted cat and dog containment solutions through unique kennels and crates under its flagship brand, SportPet. Since then, the Company has expanded its product offering into pet furniture, toys, bedding and feeding accessories while also launching two new brands, Kitty City and Chew King. In conjunction with the transaction, Key Bank provided a senior term loan and revolving credit facility.

Topspin has partnered with the existing owner-operator and founder of the Company, Adam Kellogg, who will maintain a significant stake in the business and continue to lead the organization. Mr. Kellogg has extensive experience in both product development and manufacturing and has built a robust team of experienced professionals across the Company's sales & marketing, product development and supply chain departments. Mr. Kellogg stated, "We have been looking for a partner to further accelerate our growth and believe that Topspin's expertise and network will be invaluable for us as a company. This is an exciting time to be operating in the pet industry and we look forward to many more years of expansion with Topspin as our partners."

Ojas Vahia, Partner of Topspin, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Adam and his exceptional management team at SportPet. We have been proactively seeking an investment in the pet industry and believe that SportPet is an ideal growth platform with its innovative designs and product engineering. The pet industry has seen tremendous growth over the last decade and we look forward to continue capturing that growth with the SportPet team in the years to come."

About Topspin Consumer PartnersTopspin Consumer Partners is a Mamaroneck, NY-based private equity firm that makes investments in established, profitable and fast-growing middle-market consumer businesses. The firm invests across a number of sub verticals within consumer, including health & wellness, beauty & personal care, food & beverage, household goods, pet and children's products. The Topspin team has considerable operational expertise in consumer products and services and collaborates with founder-owners and management teams to build businesses of varying stages and sizes. Further information on Topspin can be found at www.topspincp.com.

