Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Topspin Consumer Partners Invests In SportPet

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

MAMARONECK, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Topspin Consumer Partners today announced that it has made an investment in SportPet (the "Company"), a manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label pet products. Founded by Adam Kellogg in 2004 and based in Waukesha, Wisconsin, the Company first disrupted cat and dog containment solutions through unique kennels and crates under its flagship brand, SportPet. Since then, the Company has expanded its product offering into pet furniture, toys, bedding and feeding accessories while also launching two new brands, Kitty City and Chew King. In conjunction with the transaction, Key Bank provided a senior term loan and revolving credit facility.

Topspin has partnered with the existing owner-operator and founder of the Company, Adam Kellogg, who will maintain a significant stake in the business and continue to lead the organization. Mr. Kellogg has extensive experience in both product development and manufacturing and has built a robust team of experienced professionals across the Company's sales & marketing, product development and supply chain departments. Mr. Kellogg stated, "We have been looking for a partner to further accelerate our growth and believe that Topspin's expertise and network will be invaluable for us as a company. This is an exciting time to be operating in the pet industry and we look forward to many more years of expansion with Topspin as our partners."

Ojas Vahia, Partner of Topspin, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Adam and his exceptional management team at SportPet. We have been proactively seeking an investment in the pet industry and believe that SportPet is an ideal growth platform with its innovative designs and product engineering. The pet industry has seen tremendous growth over the last decade and we look forward to continue capturing that growth with the SportPet team in the years to come."

For more information on SportPet, please visit sportpet.com.

About Topspin Consumer PartnersTopspin Consumer Partners is a Mamaroneck, NY-based private equity firm that makes investments in established, profitable and fast-growing middle-market consumer businesses. The firm invests across a number of sub verticals within consumer, including health & wellness, beauty & personal care, food & beverage, household goods, pet and children's products. The Topspin team has considerable operational expertise in consumer products and services and collaborates with founder-owners and management teams to build businesses of varying stages and sizes. Further information on Topspin can be found at www.topspincp.com.

Media Contact Nick FazzariTopspin Consumer Partners info@topspincp.com 914-834-7370

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/topspin-consumer-partners-invests-in-sportpet-301351590.html

SOURCE Topspin Consumer Partners

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Products#Food Beverage#Toys#Sportpet#The Company#Company#Key Bank#Sportpet Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Businessaithority.com

SinglePoint Announces Listing on OTCQB Venture Market

SinglePoint Inc., a company focused on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications to drive better health and living, announced that its application for a listing to the OTCQB® Venture Market has been approved and it will begin trading at the open of the market on August 13, 2021. The...
Softwareaithority.com

Clearlake Capital Completes Strategic Equity Investment In RSA

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. announced that it has completed its strategic equity investment in RSA Security LLC. RSA is a global provider of mission critical cybersecurity software and governance risk and compliance management software solutions to enterprises, including 90% of Fortune 100 organizations. With this investment, Clearlake becomes an equal partner with Symphony Technology Group, which initially acquired the business in 2020 alongside Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board from Dell Technologies. Ontario Teachers’ remains a significant minority shareholder. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Softwareaithority.com

iQmetrix Acquires Shiftlab To Offer Superior Retail Workforce Management Solutions

Previously Partnered Companies Join Forces to Bring the Best in Retail and Workforce Management Solutions to Retail Organizations. iQmetrix, North America’s leading provider of telecom retail management software, announced it has acquired Shiftlab, a scalable, performance-based scheduling platform designed for retail organizations. The two companies are joining forces to ensure they’re continuing to bring the absolute best data-driven, AI-based workforce management solutions to the market.
Businessaithority.com

Local Security Partners With EyeQ Monitoring, Invest $25 Million in Growth Fund

Local Security, a Canadian security technology company, announced a partnership with EyeQ Monitoring to foster growth in the video monitoring sector. Established in 2007, EyeQ Monitoring is one of the largest providers of live video monitoring in the United States. With this partnership, solutions providers will be able to access...
MarketsValueWalk

Qualivian Investment Partners July 2021 Commentary

Qualivian Investment Partners commentary for the month ended July 2021. Maverick Q2 Letter: Firm Updates Investors On Its Coupang Holding. At the beginning of March, South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang made its market debut on the New York Stock Exchange. The company said it had priced 130 million shares at $35 a piece, raising $4.55 billion and valuing the company around $60 billion. The IPO produced a massive windfall for the company's backers, including Tiger Read More.
Marketsentertainmentpaper.com

How Hillstone Partners Is Changing the Way We Invest

What sets Hillstone Partners apart from other investment firms?. With our new products – “Fundy” and “Investors” – we want to leverage blockchain technology in a way that allows people to more easily invest in Korean opportunities. Suppose you want to invest in one of the local financial institutions in Korea. If you want to send dollars to them, there are a lot of regulations and laws that limit transactions. Blockchain is a method for investing that doesn’t have limitations on it like traditional currencies. Hillstone is the first to try to merge blockchain with traditional finance. We’re on the cutting edge of this technology.
Businessaithority.com

Crosspoint Capital Partners Announces Investment in Software Security Pioneer ReversingLabs

Crosspoint Capital Partners, a private equity firm focused on the cybersecurity, privacy and infrastructure software markets, announced that it led a Series B investment in ReversingLabs, the leading provider of technology to protect software producers and enterprise software buyers against the threat of software supply chain attacks. Joining Crosspoint is existing investor ForgePoint Capital along with new investor Prelude, a Mercato Partners fund. Terms were not disclosed.
Businessmobileworldlive.com

Investment giant eyes Hutchison stake in Partner

Apollo Global Management reportedly entered negotiations with Hutchison Telecom to acquire its stake in Israeli operator Partner Communications, with talks believed to be at an advanced stage. Israeli publication Globes reported Apollo is willing to pay more than ILS800 million ($248.3 million) for Hutchison’s 27 per cent stake in Partner...
Businessthepaypers.com

Apis Partners invests USD 32 mln in Indonesia digital payments firm

UK-based private equity asset manager Apis Partners has invested USD 32 million in DOKU, a digital payments company owned by Emtek Group, based in Indonesia. Founded in 2007, DOKU earns the majority of its revenue by processing online payments for large and small businesses in Southeast Asia's largest economy. Having...
Businessplasticstoday.com

TerraCycle and Corporate Partners Sued by NGO for Misleading Consumers

When I first wrote about TerraCycle Inc.’s Loop project, I was skeptical. The company developed an online shopping platform in which specific brand-name products from program partners are packed in a durable, reusable, returnable tote and sent to consumers. After the products are used, the empty bottles and packages are put back into the tote and returned to TerraCycle using a pre-paid UPS shipping label. The bottles and other plastic packaging are then sent out for recycling. Consumers receive another shipment of the products in the same tote.
Businessaithority.com

Keystone Healthcare Partners Invests in Technology Upcomers: EmOpti and HealthTalk A.I.

Keystone Healthcare Partners (Keystone Healthcare™), a leading provider of Emergency Medicine, Hospital Medicine, and Telehealth clinical management services and staffing, announced that it has established partnerships with Wisconsin-based company EmOpti and Virginia-based company HealthTalk A.I., making financial investments in both technology companies. Keystone Healthcare™ joined forces with EmOpti and HealthTalk...
SoftwareTimes Union

Mainsail Partners Powers Boostlingo with Growth Equity Investment

The company will invest in people and products to support continued growth. Boostlingo today announced a growth equity investment from Mainsail Partners. Boostlingo is a fast-growing technology provider of language interpretation management software built for Language Service Companies (LSCs), Health Care Providers and other businesses with on demand and in person interpreting needs. The company plans to use the capital from the investment to add executives to the management team, invest in its software products, expand into new international markets and provide additional resources to help their LSC partners scale through their customer success organization.
Businesstribuneledgernews.com

Leumi Partners invests in vegan products co Vgarden

Aug. 4—Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) investment arm Leumi Partners is starting to invest in foodtech. The company will invest NIS 55 million in Vgarden, a producer of vegan cheese and meat alternatives owned by Kibbutz Gan Shmuel and Hadar Food Technology Ltd. The investment will be used to continue product development and to expand Vgarden's international activity.
New Orleans, LAbizjournals

Benson Capital Partners makes another investment in Birmingham

The Benson family is making another investment in the Birmingham area. Benson Capital Partners, a venture fund created by Gayle Benson, who is the owner of the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans, has invested $3 million in Birmingham startup Wyndy. “Mrs. Benson’s vision behind our fund is to...
Businessnjbmagazine.com

EisnerAmper Announces Investment by TowerBrook Capital Partners

TowerBrook Capital Partners, an international investment management firm, has made a strategic investment in EisnerAmper, a global business advisory firm with New Jersey offices in Iselin and Merchantville. TowerBrook’s capital infusion (terms of which were not disclosed) will help drive EisnerAmper’s long-term growth initiatives, which include accelerating the evolution of...
BusinessTimes Union

ParentSquare Partners With Serent Capital for Significant Growth Investment

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (PRWEB) August 03, 2021. ParentSquare Inc., provider of the premier unified school-to-home engagement platform for K-12, today announced it has received a significant investment from Serent Capital, a growth-focused firm that invests in technology and tech-enabled services companies. The investment will further accelerate ParentSquare’s growth plans, including introduction of new products and services and expansion into additional geographic markets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy