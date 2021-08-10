Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Long-Term Investor Alert: Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) against certain of its current and former officers and directors for potential mismanagement and self-dealing.

On August 3, 2021, it was made known that J. Allen Brack would immediately step down from his role as President of Blizzard Entertainment after being named in a complaint filed by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing the week prior. The complaint, filed against Activision Blizzard, alleges the Company's "pervasive frat boy workplace culture" resulted in women employees being continuously subjected to sexual harassment and being paid less than men. The lawsuit also alleges that the Company's executives and HR personnel knew of the harassment and failed to take reasonable steps to prevent the unlawful conduct and instead retaliated against women who complained.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Activision Blizzard and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [ click here to join this action ]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP: Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact: Johnson Fistel, LLP Jim Baker, 619-814-4471 jimb@johnsonfistel.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/activision-blizzard-atvi-long-term-investor-alert-contact-johnson-fistel-regarding-investigation-301352017.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atvi#Blizzard Entertainment#Atvi#Llp#Activision Blizzard#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Related
LawPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Live Ventures (LIVE) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Live Ventures Incorporated ("Live Ventures" or the "Company") (LIVE) - Get Report securities between December 28, 2016 and August 3, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Live Ventures investors have until October 12, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.
Businessmassivelyop.com

Overwatch League loses more sponsors as workers expose Activision-Blizzard’s toxic culture

The fallout from the sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuit against Activision-Blizzard just keeps on dropping. Yesterday, more sponsors of the Overwatch League pulled support from the esports giant. Kellogg told Polygon that it “will not be moving forward with any new programs this year, but will continue to review progress made against [Blizzard’s] plans.” Kellogg owns Cheez-It and Pringles, meaning those logos have now been removed from the partner website.
BusinessTheSixthAxis

Three more senior staff leave Blizzard following DFEH lawsuit

Three more senior staff have departed Blizzard as the company deals with the fallout from DFEH lawsuits, allegations of misconduct and “frat boy” culture, and action taken by employees and shareholders. Blizzard has confirmed that Luis Barriga (director of Diablo IV), Jesse McCree (Diablo IV designer and Overwatch character namesake)...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ON24 ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating ON24, Inc. On Behalf Of ON24 Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against ON24, Inc. ("ON24" or the "Company") (ONTF) on behalf of ON24 stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether ON24 has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. On or about...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

(LFST) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation Into LifeStance Health Group - Stock Price Has Plummeted Since IPO; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged To Contact The Firm

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (LFST) ("LifeStance " or the "Company") for violations of federal securities laws. On Wednesday, August 11, 2021, LifeStance released its second quarter ended June 30, 2021, financial...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ATVI Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Activision Blizzard, Inc. Shareholders Of Class Action And Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm

Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Activision Blizzard, Inc. ("Activision Blizzard" or the "Company") (ATVI) - Get Report and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Activision Blizzard securities between August 4, 2016 and July 27, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/atvi.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Activision Blizzard, Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important October 4 Deadline - ATVI

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) - Get Report between August 4, 2016 and July 27, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important October 4, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased Activision Blizzard...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

(ONTF) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation Into ON24, Inc. - Stock Price Has Plummeted Since IPO; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged To Contact The Firm

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against ON24, Inc. ("ON24" or the "Company") (ONTF) for violations of federal securities laws. On or about February 3, 2021, ON24 sold about 8.6 million shares of stock in its initial public...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of SmileDirectClub, Inc. ("SmileDirectClub" or the "Company") (SDC) - Get Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws. On August 9, 2021, after the market closed, SmileDirectClub announced its second quarter 2021 financial results reporting "total...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. ("Axsome" or "the Company") (AXSM) - Get Report for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.37. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.
BusinessComicBook

Activision Blizzard Investors File Class Action Lawsuit Against the Company

Over the last few weeks, Activision Blizzard has seen allegations of sexism, harassment, discrimination, and "frat boy" behavior. This has resulted in a lawsuit from California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing, and now it seems a second lawsuit has been filed against the company, this time by its investors. The class action lawsuit (which can be found right here) was filed by the Rosen Law Firm, and it claims that Activision Blizzard "made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose" important issues, most notably the fact that the DFEH investigation had been going on for two years. The lawsuit argues that this disclosure would have had a negative impact on the company's stock price.
BusinessNME

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick tells investors “people will be held accountable for their actions”

In an opening statement to investors, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick addressed the company’s ongoing sexual harassment lawsuit and action surrounding further allegations. Speaking to investors during a second-quarter 2021 financial results call yesterday (August 3), Kotick has stated “people will be held accountable for their actions” regarding allegations of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy