Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Gemini Therapeutics To Participate In The H.C. Wainwright Ophthalmology Conference

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GMTX), a clinical stage precision medicine company developing innovative treatments for genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD), today announced that Jason Meyeburg, Chief Executive Officer of Gemini Therapeutics, is scheduled to participate virtually in the H.C. Wainwright Ophthalmology Conference on Tuesday, August 17 at 9:00 AM ET.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page on the Company's website. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics is a clinical stage precision medicine company developing novel therapeutic compounds to treat genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Gemini's lead candidate, GEM103, is a recombinant form of human complement factor H protein (CFH) and is designed to address both complement hyperactivity and restore retinal health in patients with AMD. GEM103 is currently in a Phase 2a trial in dry AMD patients with a CFH risk variant and a Phase 1/2a study in patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration with or at risk for macular atrophy. Gemini has generated a rich pipeline including recombinant proteins, gene therapies, and monoclonal antibodies and is advancing a potentiating antibody for CFH, GEM307, into clinical development for treatment of systemic diseases.

For more information, visit www.geminitherapeutics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005122/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapeutics#Gene#Ophthalmology#Recombinant Proteins#Gmtx Rrb#Company#Cfh#Neovascular#Businesswire Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
AMD
Related
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) to Post -$0.46 EPS

Equities analysts expect Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) to report earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.
Medical & Biotechhealio.com

FDA grants Vivet Therapeutics fast track designation for VTX-801 for Wilson disease

Vivet Therapeutics announced it received FDA fast track designation for VTX-801, which is intended for treatment of Wilson disease. According to a press release, the investigational gene therapy will be assessed in a phase 1/ 2 clinical trial in order to determine the safety, tolerability and pharmacological activity of a single IV infusion in adult patients with Wilson disease. Vivet and Pfizer are collaborating on the clinical supply of VTX-80l for the trial.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Regulus Therapeutics’ (RGLS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82. The company has a market cap of $58.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.21. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.32.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Provides Update On COVID-19 Program

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL), today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has informed the Company that clinical data submitted in late-May from a 59-patient NIH/NHLBI-sponsored Phase 2 trial of fostamatinib to treat hospitalized patients suffering from COVID-19 are insufficient for an emergency use authorization (EUA) at this time. The FDA noted in their response that they remain committed to working with Rigel in the development of fostamatinib for COVID-19 as the Company is currently conducting a larger Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating fostamatinib in hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Theratechnologies Announces Publication Of TH1902 Preclinical Data In Peer-Reviewed Journal, Cancer Science

MONTREAL, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies, Inc. (Theratechnologies, or Company) (TSX: TH) (THTX) - Get Report, a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, announced today the publication of data from its preclinical research of TH1902 for the treatment of sortilin-positive triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) in the peer-reviewed journal Cancer Science, confirming the in vivo efficacy and safety of TH1902 against TNBC through a SORT1 receptor-mediated mechanism.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

BioCardia To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia ®, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCDA), a developer of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, announced today that the Company's management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:. Q3 Investor Summit Virtual Conference from...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings (FRLN) announces Chief Medical Officer Julie Krop, MD will be leaving

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: FRLN) (the "Company" or "Freeline"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative AAV-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases, today announced the Company will provide a corporate update and report second quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, August 16.
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna's Vaccine Produces Durable Response Against Variants, FDA Approves Jazz's Sleep Disorder Drug, Dermata IPO

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Aug. 12) Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) (IPOed Aug. 6) Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) (IPOed July 26) Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) (reacted to its...
Canceronclive.com

Making the Most of Therapeutic Options in Multiple Myeloma

Krina K. Patel, MD, MSc, discusses the use of CAR T-cell therapy in multiple myeloma, potential target antigens beyond BCMA, the rich research landscape, and the role of quadruplets and radiation therapy. The development of immune-based therapies, such as CAR T-cell therapy and bispecific T-cell engagers (BiTEs), have already shown...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: H.C. Wainwright Upgrades BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) to Buy, $100 PT

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis upgraded BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $100.00. The analyst commented, "This morning BeyondSpring announced the highly anticipated Phase 3 Dublin-3 data in NSCLC patients. Recall this study tested Plinabulin plus docetaxel (DP) (n=278) vs. docetaxel alone (D) (n=281) in 2L and 3L NSCLC patients who were EGFR wild type. The primary endpoint of the study, overall survival (OS) was met with p-value of 0.03 in the intent-to-treat population. Further, the secondary endpoint data are quite impressive to us, showing:
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Liquidity Services To Participate In The 14th Annual Barrington Research Fall Investment Conference

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services, (Nasdaq:LQDT), the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplace for business and government surplus, announced today that Bill Angrick, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO and Jorge Celaya, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be attending the upcoming Barrington Research Fall Investment Conference on Thursday, September 9 th.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Townsquare To Participate In The Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

PURCHASE, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (TSQ) - Get Report ("Townsquare," or "our") announced today that Bill Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, and Stuart Rosenstein, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 and Thursday, August 19, 2021. Management's presentation is scheduled to begin at approximately 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 19, 2021. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations page of Townsquare's website at http://www.townsquaremedia.com and on Sidoti's presentation portal at https://sidoti.cventevents.com/c/calendar/5be7c6b9-8c4d-4a45-bb2e-f585a0ba031d.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: H.C. Wainwright Starts Amryt (AMYT) at Buy

H.C. Wainwright initiates coverage on Amryt (NASDAQ: AMYT) with a Buy rating and a price target of $29.00. The analyst comments "Amryt is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Ireland specializing in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of rare disease therapies. Company founders Dr. Joe Wiley (CEO) and Rory Nealon (CFO/COO) have leveraged their business development backgrounds to assemble Amryt's portfolio through the acquisition of assets from which they can drive better performance. Amryt has demonstrated the ability to extract additional value from acquired assets by pushing growth across global markets and, since its 2019 purchase of Aegerion, Amryt has driven double-digit growth from both Myalept (metreleptin) and Juxtapid (lomitapide). The company looks to replicate that success with its proposed acquisition of Chiasma (projected to close on August 5, which at this point we're highly confident regarding deal completion given completeness of Chiasma's process) where management hopes to jump start the commercialization of Mycapssa, which we expect to become the centerpiece of their portfolio. We initiate with a Buy rating and a $29 price target."
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Accolade To Participate In The 41st Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

SEATTLE, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accolade, Inc. (ACCD) , the company reinventing healthcare by helping people live their healthiest lives, will participate in the 41st Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference, including a presentation on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. E.T. An audio webcast and related presentation materials will be available at ir.accolade.com.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Velodyne Lidar To Participate In The J.P. Morgan Auto Conference

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW), the leading lidar company, known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies, announces participation in the upcoming J.P. Morgan Auto Conference on August 12, 2021. Management will present on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. ET and host individual and small...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Targa Resources Corp. To Participate In Investor Conferences

HOUSTON, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) - Get Report ("Targa" or the "Company") announced today that representatives from the Company will participate in meetings via video conference at the following investor conferences:. Goldman Sachs Power, Utilities, MLPs and Pipelines Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021;...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Thinkific To Participate In Two Investor Conferences In August

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or the "Company") (TSX: THNC), a leading platform for creating, marketing, and selling online courses, will participate in the Canaccord Global Growth Conference and the BMO 2021 Technology Summit in August 2021. Greg Smith, CEO and Co-Founder of Thinkific,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy