Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

MediPharm Labs Sets Date To Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) ("MediPharm Labs" or the "Company") a pharmaceutical company specialized in research-driven development and manufacturing of cannabis API and finished products, is pleased to announce it will release second quarter financial results for the three and six month period ended June 30, 2021 before markets open on Monday, August 16, 2021.

MediPharm Labs executive management team will also host a conference call and audio webcast on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. eastern time to discuss the Company's financial results and outlook.

Audio Conference Call Dial In Details:

Toll-free number: +1-833-502-0471 / International number: +1-236-714-2179 / Conference ID: 4889291

Participants are asked to dial in approximately 15 minutes before the start of the call.

Audio Webcast:

An audio webcast will be available in the Events section of the MediPharm Labs' Investor Relations website https://ir.medipharmlabs.com/news-events or by visiting the following link here.

For those who are unable to participate on the live conference call and webcast, a replay will be available approximately one hour after completion of the call.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available after the call has ended until August 23, 2021 11:59 p.m. eastern time. Within North America dial +1-800-585-8367 or International dial +1-416-621-4642 outside North America using Conference ID: 4889291

About MediPharm Labs Corp.

Founded in 2015, MediPharm Labs is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the development and manufacture of purified, pharmaceutical-quality cannabis concentrates, active pharmaceutical ingredients and advanced derivative products utilizing a Good Manufacturing Practices certified facility with ISO standard-built clean rooms. MediPharm Labs has invested in an expert, research driven team, state-of-the-art technology, downstream purification methodologies and purpose-built facilities with four primary extraction lines for delivery of pure, trusted and precision-dosed cannabis products for its customers. Through its wholesale and white label platforms, MediPharm Labs formulates, develops (including through sensory testing), processes, packages and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products to domestic and international markets. As a global leader, MediPharm Labs has completed commercial exports to Australia and completed commercialization of its Australian extraction facility which generated its first revenues in H1 2020. MediPharm Labs Australia was established in 2017.   

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the inability of MediPharm Labs to obtain adequate financing; the delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; and other factors discussed in MediPharm Labs' filings, available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, MediPharm Labs assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.

For further information, please contact:MediPharm Labs Investor RelationsTelephone: +1 416.913.7425 ext. 1525Email: investors@medipharmlabs.comWebsite: www.medipharmlabs.com

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#White Label#Medipharm Labs Sets Date#Medipharm Labs Corp#Medif#The Company#Api#Company#Audio Webcast#The Medipharm Labs#Investor Relations#Australian#Medipharm Labs Australia#Canadian#Sedar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
BusinessBusiness Insider

Byrna Technologies Announces Voluntary Delisting from the Canadian Securities Exchange

ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BYRN) (CSE: BYRN) ("Byrna" or "the Company") today announced that it has filed a request with the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") to voluntarily delist its shares of common stock from the CSE. Byrna's shares will continue to be listed on the NASDAQ Capital Markets ("Nasdaq").
Businessaithority.com

SinglePoint Announces Listing on OTCQB Venture Market

SinglePoint Inc., a company focused on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications to drive better health and living, announced that its application for a listing to the OTCQB® Venture Market has been approved and it will begin trading at the open of the market on August 13, 2021. The...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Canadian Cannabis Producer HEXO Corp. Applies To Transfer Its US Stock Exchange Listing To The Nasdaq

The Canadian cannabis giant, HEXO Corp (NYSE: HEXO) (TSX: HEXO), announced on Friday that it has applied to transfer its U.S. stock exchange listing from the New York Stock Exchange to the Nasdaq. Though the transfer remains subject to the approval of the Nasdaq, the Ottawa-based cannabis producer expects the transfer to take place effective Aug. 23, 2021, after market close, with common HEXO shares to begin trading as a Nasdaq-listed security on August 24, 2021. Shares will continue to trade under the symbol “HEXO.”
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Leaked internal T-Mobile memo reveals the end of a feature used by 1.5 million subscribers

A leaked internal memo from T-Mobile, discovered by The T-Mo Report, reveals that the nation's second-largest carrier is planning on ending support for its "Block All/Blacklist All Short Codes" account setting starting this coming Wednesday, August 18th. As many as 1.5 million existing T-Mobile customers using the feature will have it removed between August 31st and September 2nd.
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Valorem Announces Revocation Of Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VALOREM RESOURCES INC. (the "Company" or "Valorem") (CSE: VALU) (Frankfurt: 1XW1) is pleased to announce that the cease trade order (the "CTO") issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") has been revoked. The CTO was issued by the BCSC...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Spackman Equities Group Inc. Announces Completion of Consolidation

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2021) - Spackman Equities Group Inc. (TSXV: SQG)(the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of July 29, 2021, it has filed articles of amendment to consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") on the basis of ten (10) pre-consolidation Common Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Common Share (the "Consolidation"). The Consolidation was approved by the shareholders of the Company at its annual and special meeting held on July 6, 2021. The Common Shares are expected to commence trading on the exchange on a consolidated basis at market open on or about August 18, 2021. A new CUSIP number has been obtained to replace the previous CUSIP number.
Technologydallassun.com

A2Z Smart Technologies to Implement A 3 to 1 Share Consolidation to Meet NASDAQ Initial Listing Requirements

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ('A2Z' or the 'Company') (TSXV:AZ) (OTCQB:AAZZF), an innovative technology company specializing in state-of-the-art automation and electronics technology including the Cust2Mate smart shopping cart platform, will be consolidating all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company ('Common Shares') on the basis of one (1) post consolidation Common Share for each three (3) pre consolidation Common Shares (the 'Consolidation').
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Parkit Announces Acquisition Of Neighbouring Industrial Property In Toronto, Ontario For $3.6 Million And Completion Of Continuance To Ontario

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkit Enterprise Inc. (" Parkit" or the " Company") (TSXV:PKT), is pleased to announce the proposed purchase of a neighbouring industrial real estate asset and that it has filed its articles of continuance to continue Parkit out of the Province of British Columbia and into the Province of Ontario under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the " Continuance").
MarketsBusiness Insider

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

This Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated May 14, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Commissions effective May 19, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta.
Marketsbiospace.com

Hernia Repair Devices and Consumables Market Size with top company’s analysis Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard, Inc.), Cook Medical, Inc.

Rise in advanced meshes demand, surge in implementation of robotic surgeries, and increase in number of hernia patients drive the global hernia repair devices and consumables market. However, high costs related to repair surgeries of hernia and stringent reimbursement policies restrain the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements and opportunities in emerging countries offer new opportunities in the coming years.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products) Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Aurora Cannabis, VIVO Cannabis, The Cronos Group, Medical Marijuana

Latest released the research study on Global Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products) Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products) Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products). The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada),Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada),MedMen (United States),Terra Tech Corp. (United States),Aphria Inc. (Canada),VIVO Cannabis Inc. (Canada),The Cronos Group (Canada),Medical Marijuana Inc. (United States),The Body Shop (United Kingdom),Cronos Group (Canada)
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Price Target at $39.88

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

ACME Lithium Announces Marketing Initiatives

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2021) - ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") announces today that it has begun a digital and marketing awareness campaign which includes press initiatives, advertising and social media. These marketing and awareness programs include engagements with arm's length parties for an aggregate gross expenditure of CDN$81,950 over a 12-month period. No stock based compensation has been provided.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Mazarin Inc. and its subsidiary Asbestos Corporation Limited confirm the acquisition of an immovable property

THETFORD MINES, QC, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Mazarin Inc. (TSXV: MAZ.H) and its subsidiary, Asbestos Corporation Limited (TSXV: AB.H), announce that Asbestos Corporation has finalized the agreement in principle with the Régie Intermunicipale du parc industriel de Beauce-Amiante to acquire the land and serpentine ore deposits adjacent to the former Carey mine buildings acquired on March 9, 2021, all located in the des Appalaches and Robert-Cliche regional county municipalities. The objective is to facilitate the development of a project which would feed off serpentine tailings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy