Facing Eviction in Akron? Here's What You Can Do To Fight It

While this article is focused on Akron, much of what's discussed here is broadly applicable across Ohio. Akron Municipal Court magistrates granted hundreds of evictions throughout the pandemic. The Biden administration’s latest eviction order gives renters in areas where COVID-19 infections are at “substantial” or “high” levels another reprieve until October 3. As of this writing, Summit County is experiencing substantial community transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But it’s unclear how this new extension will be implemented, and many more people could lose their homes in the coming months.