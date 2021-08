With Covid restrictions easing up we are starting to resume some of the normal activities that we have delayed for the last year due to the Pandemic. Although most of us would place our dental check-ups and cleanings pretty low on the list of things we missed, it’s more important than ever to see your dentist. Many people have put off dentist appointments during the pandemic because of concerns about infection. Ironically, if you have gum disease, delaying checkups could put you at a greater risk of catching the virus and causing a more severe case of COVID-19. Gum disease, or periodontitis, is characterized by swollen, bleeding gums and bone loss.