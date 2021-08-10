Cancel
KingsCrowd Launches Series A Campaign On Republic To Revolutionize Startup Investing For All

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

BOSTON, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KingsCrowd, a data and analytics platform for the online private markets, today announced the opening of its Series A round powered by Republic . KingsCrowd is the first company to create an investment data platform for the online private markets. This Series A round will enable KingsCrowd to increase coverage, develop more investment tools, expand internal teams, and scale geographically.

Startup investing recently became accessible to retail investors through action by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to adopt Regulation Crowdfunding in 2016 and enhance Regulation A in 2015. Since then, the online startup investing ecosystem has seen explosive growth. More than $30 billion in total was transacted in private equities online in 2020. This figure includes in excess of $210 million invested in Regulation Crowdfunding deals and more than $3 billion in Regulation A rounds. This market is highly fragmented, and investors need research tools to help them identify the most promising startup opportunities. KingsCrowd was founded to answer that need.

Since its founding in 2018, KingsCrowd has grown to have more than 350,000 subscribers who trust it for discovery, insight, research, and education on online startup investing. KingsCrowd's patent-pending rating algorithm, Merlin, is a first-of-its-kind, data-driven algorithm that assigns quantitative ratings to every startup raising funds through online equity crowdfunding. In combination with the research and deep insights provided by Analyst Reports, Merlin empowers investors of all kinds to make better informed startup investment decisions. The KingsCrowd Portfolio tool makes it easy for investors to track and monitor their startup investments in one centralized place, regardless of originating platform or investment date.

KingsCrowd has raised more than $2 million in investments previously from over 2,100 investors online. The KingsCrowd team is more than 20 strong and includes members with experience from industry-leading companies like Dow Jones, Bank of America, The Motley Fool, Oxford Club, Carta, and Millennium Trust Company.

To learn more about how KingsCrowd empowers investors by bringing transparency and data-driven insights to the private markets, visit kingscrowd.com .

Media Contact: Ted Parker ted@kingscrowd.comP: (949) 933-9765

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kingscrowd-launches-series-a-campaign-on-republic-to-revolutionize-startup-investing-for-all-301351589.html

SOURCE KingsCrowd

