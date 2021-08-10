Cancel
Apple Car Is Coming: 2 Takeaways From Recent News

By Daniel Martins
More developments have surfaced on Apple’s (AAPL) - Get Report highly anticipated EV (electric vehicle). On Monday, the Korea Times reported on alleged conversations between the Cupertino company and a couple of Korea-based manufacturers of auto parts and systems.

The Apple Maven looks at what the most recent news tells us about the Apple Car and highlights two key takeaways for investors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P9cBx_0bN8qvUh00
Figure 1: Apple Car? iStock

(Read more from the Apple Maven: Apple Stock: Why Jim Cramer Seems Even More Bullish)

#1. Partnership-rich project

Apple’s conversations in Korea have been with SK Innovation and the joint venture between LG Electronics and Magna International, according to the news source. The former is a battery developer and manufacturer. The last two have joined forces to make “e-motors, inverters and onboard chargers”.

This is not the first time that Apple engages with vendors in the auto sector. In February, rumors surfaced that the company had been chatting with Hyundai. Wedbush’s Dan Ives leans towards Volkswagen as Apple’s probable strategic partner.

What seems increasingly evident is that Apple will seek the help of other vendors (probably several of them) to assemble its future Apple Car. It is likely that the Cupertino company will be more involved in software, integration and branding, its areas of expertise, rather than parts production and assembly.

One of the possible implications of the partnership-rich strategy is lower capital requirements and better margins. In my opinion, this is likely to bode well for the company’s financial results and for the stock’s valuation. See below Apple’s outstanding gross and op margin profile over the past several quarters – the latter has stayed above 20% consistently, increasing sharply in 2021.

#2. Be patient

Another implication of a partnership-rich approach compared to one in which Apple is more heavily involved in production is that the project can move at a much slower pace. Based on the Korea Times’ account, this is exactly what seems to be happening:

“Without partnerships with Korean vendors, Apple won't be able to complete its EV business plan. As far as I know, Apple has talked with LG, SK and Hanwha, but the talks are still in the early stages.”

This is also consistent with what Dan Ives told me about the Apple Car during our conversation. According to the Wall Street analyst:

“Now it’s at a point where it’s coming: we believe 2024 or 2025 is when you see the Apple Car. But first they lay the groundwork over the next three, six, nine months to get there.”

Twitter speaks

Not long ago, I asked Twitter how the Apple Car might change the investment thesis on Apple stock. Below are the responses.

Explore more data and graphs

I have been impressed with the breadth and depth of information on markets, stocks and ETFs provided by Stock Rover. Stock Rover helps to set up detailed filters, track custom portfolios and measure their performance relative to a number of benchmarks.

To learn more, check out stockrover.com and get started for as low as $7.99 a month. The premium plus plan that I have will give you access to all the information that goes into my analysis and much more.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

The Apple Maven

The Apple Maven

